Meeting to decide Deveronvale fate over floodlight issue

Deveronvale are facing a meeting to determine whether they will be able to play at Princess Royal Park in the new season.

The Banffers are currently still without floodlights at their ground after one of the pylons blew down last December during Storm Gerrit.

Vale had been investigating replacing their floodlights prior to that happening, however, they still don’t have new lights in place.

In the last two seasons, Deveronvale have been one of a number of clubs who have brought kick-off times forward during the winter months to reduce floodlight use and save on energy costs.

That continued in the second half of last term to alleviate the need to use floodlights once the pylon had come down.

But currently it is not clear when Deveronvale may have new floodlights – and if earlier kick-offs in the winter months would be deemed an acceptable solution for this term.

All 18 Breedon Highland League clubs are set to meet tonight to discuss the matter and attempt to find a solution to the issue.

In the past, other clubs have had to play away from home due to either not having a home ground, or their ground not being compliant with Highland League regulations.

Fort William were ordered to play all games away from during the 2021-22 season after the pitch at Claggan Park was found to not be in a playable state on the eve of the campaign starting.

Between 2015 and 2018, Cove Rangers were without a home ground following the sale of Allan Park and the construction of Balmoral Stadium and played their games elsewhere.