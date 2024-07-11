Keith boss Craig Ewen delighted to recruit Horace Ormsby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith boss Craig Ewen delighted to recruit Horace Ormsby

The winger is the Maroons' fourth summer signing.

By Callum Law
New Keith signing Horace Ormsby, right, with Keith vice-chairman Charlie Simpson. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
New Keith signing Horace Ormsby, right, with Keith vice-chairman Charlie Simpson. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

Keith have made Horace Ormsby their latest summer signing and manager Craig Ewen believes he will add an extra dimension to their attack.

The Maroons have managed to secure the signature of the former Deveronvale and Nairn County winger ahead of the new season getting under way later this month.

Ormsby has impressed since first appearing in the Breedon Highland League two years ago.

The 28-year-old is from Essex, but moved to Aberdeen in 2022 and was signed by Deveronvale.

Following 18 months at Princess Royal Park Ormsby switched to Nairn County in January, but left the Wee County this summer.

Keith boss Ewen believes his new recruit can make a big impression at Kynoch Park.

Ormsby follows Jake Stewart, Jordan Lynch and Scott Barron in signing for the Maroons this summer as they look to improve on last season’s 13th-placed finish.

Ewen said: “We’ve been looking to sign some attacking players and Horace is an exciting, attacking player.

“He’s someone who creates chances in the final third, he’s direct and good at taking players on one v one.

“I’m delighted to be able to sign Horace for Keith because he’s maybe the type of player we’ve been lacking a wee bit.

Horace Ormsby is now a Keith player.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him play for Keith. He’s someone that will create and score goals for us.

“If we look back over the last couple of seasons we feel one area where we’ve been short has been the amount of goals we’ve scored.

“If we’re trying to improve and move up the league then we need to score more goals, it’s as simple as that.

“Hopefully Horace can help us do that and give us an extra dimension in attack.”

Plenty of interest

In signing Ormsby Keith have pulled of something of a coup.

The player was the subject of plenty of interest from other clubs during last season and again this summer.

Ewen added: “The league looks like it will be very good this season because a lot of clubs have made improvements.

“The market place for signing players is very challenging and getting Horace in is a great signing for us.

“We’re trying to improve and we need to sign players that can improve us and we think Horace has the capability to do that.

Horace Ormsby has previously played for Deveronvale and Nairn County.

“I know over the course of the summer a number of clubs have spoken to Horace.

“He was highly sought after, it’s something we’ve had to persevere with and thankfully for us he chose to join Keith.

“He came up from England and was a really big player for Deveronvale and he’s since gone on to Nairn.

“We know what Horace can do and I’m really looking forward to seeing him play for us.”

