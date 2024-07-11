Keith boss Craig Ewen delighted to recruit Horace Ormsby

Keith have made Horace Ormsby their latest summer signing and manager Craig Ewen believes he will add an extra dimension to their attack.

The Maroons have managed to secure the signature of the former Deveronvale and Nairn County winger ahead of the new season getting under way later this month.

Ormsby has impressed since first appearing in the Breedon Highland League two years ago.

The 28-year-old is from Essex, but moved to Aberdeen in 2022 and was signed by Deveronvale.

Following 18 months at Princess Royal Park Ormsby switched to Nairn County in January, but left the Wee County this summer.

Keith boss Ewen believes his new recruit can make a big impression at Kynoch Park.

Ormsby follows Jake Stewart, Jordan Lynch and Scott Barron in signing for the Maroons this summer as they look to improve on last season’s 13th-placed finish.

Ewen said: “We’ve been looking to sign some attacking players and Horace is an exciting, attacking player.

“He’s someone who creates chances in the final third, he’s direct and good at taking players on one v one.

“I’m delighted to be able to sign Horace for Keith because he’s maybe the type of player we’ve been lacking a wee bit.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him play for Keith. He’s someone that will create and score goals for us.

“If we look back over the last couple of seasons we feel one area where we’ve been short has been the amount of goals we’ve scored.

“If we’re trying to improve and move up the league then we need to score more goals, it’s as simple as that.

“Hopefully Horace can help us do that and give us an extra dimension in attack.”

Plenty of interest

In signing Ormsby Keith have pulled of something of a coup.

The player was the subject of plenty of interest from other clubs during last season and again this summer.

Ewen added: “The league looks like it will be very good this season because a lot of clubs have made improvements.

“The market place for signing players is very challenging and getting Horace in is a great signing for us.

“We’re trying to improve and we need to sign players that can improve us and we think Horace has the capability to do that.

“I know over the course of the summer a number of clubs have spoken to Horace.

“He was highly sought after, it’s something we’ve had to persevere with and thankfully for us he chose to join Keith.

“He came up from England and was a really big player for Deveronvale and he’s since gone on to Nairn.

“We know what Horace can do and I’m really looking forward to seeing him play for us.”