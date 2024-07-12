Huntly chairman Gordon Carter reveals off the pitch success as he eyes further progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly chairman Gordon Carter reveals off the pitch success as he eyes further progress

The Black and Golds have been striving to generate more commercial revenue.

By Callum Law
Huntly chairman Gordon Carter at Christie Park. Pictures courtesy of George Mackie/Still Burning Photography.
Huntly chairman Gordon Carter at Christie Park. Pictures courtesy of George Mackie/Still Burning Photography.

For Gordon Carter, growing Huntly commercially is crucial as they bid to continue improving on the pitch.

In the last two seasons, the Black and Golds have finished seventh and eighth – the first time they’ve record consecutive top half finishes in the Breedon Highland League since 2008.

Christie Park chairman Carter believes bringing in more revenue from sponsorship and other commercial activities has made a big difference in helping the Strathbogie side become more competitive.

Off the pitch improvement

Looking ahead to the new campaign, Carter wants Huntly to continue progressing. He says the club being on a sound financial footing is vital as they look to improve the team.

Carter said: “We’ve done well recently, with our fundraising activities we’ve been able to bring in more revenue as a club than we have before.

“Existing sponsors committing to the club and new sponsors coming on board has allowed us to be more competitive. We’ve been in the top half of the league in the last two seasons where we haven’t been for a number of years.

“Alongside that we’ve been able to ensure the business is safe and that we don’t get ourselves into debt.

“To get into the top six in the league is something we’d love to do. It’s very tricky to achieve, but it won’t be for lack of effort on our part.

“Our focus is to try to improve season upon season – the extra sponsorship and funding we’re trying to generate is key to helping us do that.

“If we want to keep progressing the club and to try to win things, we also need to try to bring in more investment that we haven’t previously had access to.

“We’ve got several people involved in the commercial side of the club who have contacts in business that we as a club wouldn’t have. That reach and networking can help attract new levels of sponsorship to the club.”

Backers have made big difference

A welcome boost for Huntly this summer was striking a three-year deal with sponsors Safelift, which will see Christie Park renamed Safelift Christie Park.

Carter added: “Safelift were a huge sponsor of Huntly for a long time.

“They stopped for a period of time.

“But they have been back involved for three years now. Peter Innes has been absolutely crucial post-Covid in helping us survive initially, and then matching the ambition of our management teams in terms of bringing in players to make us competitive.

“The deal to make them stadium sponsors just adds to that.

“Alex Hayes at Caledonian Logistics has been phenomenally supportive of Huntly over the last 10 years as both a supporter and a businessman.

From left to right: Huntly commercial director Andrew Stokes, Safelift managing director Steve Simpson, Huntly chairman Gordon Carter and Harry Innes of Safelift.

“He’s been instrumental in the rebirth of the club getting back into the top half of the table.

“Denholm Environmental have come on board, and Brian Ritchie and Colin Morrison there been really good.

“Colin Fraser has become part of our commercial team, and his contacts and networking will expand a lot of what we can do in terms of fundraising events and selling tables.

“Michael Shand at Stopsave has supported us for many years as well and the support of all these people is hugely appreciated.

“There are several individuals that, without their support, the picture would be very different and we’d be struggling the way we were a number of years ago.”

More from Highland League

Huntly chairman Gordon Carter at Christie Park. Pictures courtesy of George Mackie/Still Burning Photography.
Exclusive: Deveronvale given green light to keep playing at Princess Royal Park
Huntly chairman Gordon Carter at Christie Park. Pictures courtesy of George Mackie/Still Burning Photography.
Martin Maclean reflects on his Brora Rangers career as he gets ready to retire…
Huntly chairman Gordon Carter at Christie Park. Pictures courtesy of George Mackie/Still Burning Photography.
Keith boss Craig Ewen delighted to recruit Horace Ormsby
Huntly chairman Gordon Carter at Christie Park. Pictures courtesy of George Mackie/Still Burning Photography.
Meeting to decide Deveronvale fate over floodlight issue
Huntly chairman Gordon Carter at Christie Park. Pictures courtesy of George Mackie/Still Burning Photography.
Boss Bobby Beckwith on Strathspey Thistle's latest signings
Huntly chairman Gordon Carter at Christie Park. Pictures courtesy of George Mackie/Still Burning Photography.
Brora Rangers ready for Stornoway after win over Caley Thistle
Huntly chairman Gordon Carter at Christie Park. Pictures courtesy of George Mackie/Still Burning Photography.
Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson keen to promote youth as he looks ahead to…
Huntly chairman Gordon Carter at Christie Park. Pictures courtesy of George Mackie/Still Burning Photography.
Injury-hit Caley Thistle lose 4-1 to Highland League side Brora Rangers in friendly
Inverness Caley Thistle player Brad Mckay.
Highland League Brechin City land ex-Caley Thistle defender Brad McKay
Huntly chairman Gordon Carter at Christie Park. Pictures courtesy of George Mackie/Still Burning Photography.
Watch: The draw for the 2024-25 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

Conversation