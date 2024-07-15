Aberdeen players already embracing my high press tactics, says boss Jimmy Thelin

Pittodrie boss Jimmy Thelin is confident Aberdeen are quickly embracing his high press tactics and intensity of play.

In his first competitive game in the Dons’ dugout, the Swede secured a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Thelin had only three weeks of pre-season training to work with the squad following his move from Swedish top-flight club Elfsborg.

The 46-year-old handed debuts to all four of his summer signings to date against the League One side.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov, midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen and centre-back Gavin Molloy all started, while striker Peter Ambrose came off the bench.

Thelin was renowned for a high press at former club Elfsborg and reckons Aberdeen are already adapting to this tactic.

Thelin said: “It has been a short time, but we are seeing good progression in the team.

“We have not spent much time together yet, about three weeks, and there are also new players.

“However, all the players have really tried to bring the identity we want to create – that intensity of how we press and how we work with each other for team spirit.

“Of course we can’t keep it for 90 minutes yet, and some parts dropped a little bit (against Queen of the South), but that’s football.

“In a short time we have seen some good progression, and step by step we are playing like a team.”

‘They are understanding each other’

Aberdeen were 3-0 up at half-time courtesy of a brace from striker Ester Sokler and a goal from captain Graeme Shinnie.

Sokler was pitched in from the start as star striker Bojan Miovki was left out of the matchday squad.

Thelin confirmed North Macedonian international Miovski was omitted because there are “things going around him”, such as transfer speculation.

Miovski, who netted 26 goals last season, has been on the radar of clubs in Italy, England, Germany, Netherlands and Spain.

Aberdeen could not add to their goal tally after the break against Queen of the South.

Thelin said: “We haven’t had much training sessions, but already we are seeing they are understanding each other.

“Of course, we will improve in the build-up and these kind of things. You can’t force it.

“But at the same time we need to be focused on parts such as pressing, attacks on the side and how we get into the box.

“These kinds of things were quite good against Queen of the South, so let’s see how we can keep building the team.”

‘We saw connections and team spirit’

As well as embracing his tactics, Thelin also wants to forge a formidable team spirit within the Aberdeen squad.

He took the Dons on a week-long training camp to Portugal to help create those bonds.

Thelin believes there are already strong signs of that unity.

He said: “We have only had three weeks training together, but we saw some connections, energy and the team spirit.

“The team spirit is the most important.

“The players who started, those who came on and who didn’t come on during the game were all celebrating together.

“This is the key to grow as a team and being even better.

“We tried to give everything from the start, to put in the hard work and everyone has to contribute to that and show up.

“It was good to see how they pushed themselves. Even when they were tired, they still pushed.

“I saw some good things.”

Thelin praises ‘amazing’ Red Army

A 1,200-strong Aberdeen support made the long journey to Dumfries for Thelin’s first competitive match as Dons manager.

He paid tribute to the Red Army.

Theln said: “It was amazing to have so much support at an away game.

“How we celebrated together was a nice feeling.”