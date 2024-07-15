Aberdeen players already embracing my high press tactics, says boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen players already embracing my high press tactics, says boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen manager Thelin also praised the 'amazing' 1,200-strong support who travelled to Queen of the South for his first competitive game in charge.

By Sean Wallace
Jimmy Thelin, manager of Aberdeen (left), following Saturday's win over Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.
Jimmy Thelin, manager of Aberdeen (left), following Saturday's win over Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.

Pittodrie boss Jimmy Thelin is confident Aberdeen are quickly embracing his high press tactics and intensity of play.

In his first competitive game in the Dons’ dugout, the Swede secured a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Thelin had only three weeks of pre-season training to work with the squad following his move from Swedish top-flight club Elfsborg.

The 46-year-old handed debuts to all four of his summer signings to date against the League One side.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov, midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen and centre-back Gavin Molloy all started, while striker Peter Ambrose came off the bench.

Thelin was renowned for a high press at former club Elfsborg and reckons Aberdeen are already adapting to this tactic.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South.
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “It has been a short time, but we are seeing good progression in the team.

“We have not spent much time together yet, about three weeks, and there are also new players.

“However, all the players have really tried to bring the identity we want to create – that intensity of how we press and how we work with each other for team spirit.

“Of course we can’t keep it for 90 minutes yet, and some parts dropped a little bit (against Queen of the South), but that’s football.

“In a short time we have seen some good progression, and step by step we are playing like a team.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (R) celebrates making it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (R) celebrates making it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

‘They are understanding each other’

Aberdeen were 3-0 up at half-time courtesy of a brace from striker Ester Sokler and a goal from captain Graeme Shinnie.

Sokler was pitched in from the start as star striker Bojan Miovki was left out of the matchday squad.

Thelin confirmed North Macedonian international Miovski was omitted because there are “things going around him”, such as transfer speculation.

Miovski, who netted 26 goals last season, has been on the radar of clubs in Italy, England, Germany, Netherlands and Spain.

Aberdeen could not add to their goal tally after the break against Queen of the South.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “We haven’t had much training sessions, but already we are seeing they are understanding each other.

“Of course, we will improve in the build-up and these kind of things. You can’t force it.

“But at the same time we need to be focused on parts such as pressing, attacks on the side and how we get into the box.

“These kinds of things were quite good against Queen of the South, so let’s see how we can keep building the team.”

Aberdeen players applauding on the pitch
Jack Milne of Aberdeen (second from left) leads the applause for the fans at Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.

‘We saw connections and team spirit’

As well as embracing his tactics, Thelin also wants to forge a formidable team spirit within the Aberdeen squad.

He took the Dons on a week-long training camp to Portugal to help create those bonds.

Thelin believes there are already strong signs of that unity.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

He said: “We have only had three weeks training together, but we saw some connections, energy and the team spirit.

“The team spirit is the most important.

“The players who started, those who came on and who didn’t come on during the game were all celebrating together.

“This is the key to grow as a team and being even better.

“We tried to give everything from the start, to put in the hard work and everyone has to contribute to that and show up.

“It was good to see how they pushed themselves. Even when they were tired, they still pushed.

“I saw some good things.”

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action
Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

Thelin praises ‘amazing’ Red Army

A 1,200-strong Aberdeen support made the long journey to Dumfries for Thelin’s first competitive match as Dons manager.

He paid tribute to the Red Army.

Aberdeen fans in the crowd
Aberdeen fans during the Premier Sports Cup group stage match at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

Theln said: “It was amazing to have so much support at an away game.

“How we celebrated together was a nice feeling.”

Conversation