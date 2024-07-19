Formartine United’s Johnny Crawford hoping for more success as he prepares for testimonial against Dundee

As he prepares for his testimonial, Formartine United’s Johnny Crawford has revealed his hunger for success is stronger than ever.

This is the defender’s 10th season with the Pitmedden club and his service is being rewarded.

Crawford’s schedule of events for his testimonial season kicks off tonight with a game against a Dundee at North Lodge Park (7.30pm).

Since signing from Montrose in the summer of 2015, the 34-year-old has helped Formartine win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in 2017, the R Davidson Banchory Highland League Cup a year later and the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in 2019.

Crawford, who has also played for Aberdeen and Peterhead, is determined to try to win more trophies with United.

He said: “Looking back with some of the teams I’ve been part of, we probably haven’t won enough.

“I think we should have won more, but I’ve really enjoyed playing with Formartine.

“I’ve played with so many good players over the years, which has been great.

“I’ve got even more desire to win trophies now because I’m getting older and I don’t know how much longer I’ve got before I hang up the boots.

“I’m desperate to win another trophy with Formartine and I’m always optimistic.

“We’ve got a good squad this season and we’ve made some good signings this summer.

“Last season we did well in quite a lot of the big games, but then dropped some points elsewhere which cost us.

“So if we can be a little bit more consistent this season, I think we can do well.”

Crawford’s been committed

Crawford is thrilled to have been granted a testimonial, and says it’s been easy for him to stay at Formartine for so long.

He added: “I’m delighted that the club has awarded me a testimonial. It’s quite an achievement in this day and age for players to have 10 years service to a club.

“It’s really good that the club have recognised that and I can’t thank them enough.

“It’s really good to be playing Dundee. They don’t have a game Saturday so maybe they’ll send up a few first-team boys.

“But regardless of that it should be a decent game and hopefully a few folk turn up.

“Formartine’s a really well-run club, and as players we’re well looked after and well treated by the chairman Atholl Cadger and the treasurer Sandy Sinclair.

“All the management teams I’ve had have been good, and when I’ve been fit, I’ve always played, so I’ve never really been looking to go anywhere else.”

Elsewhere tonight Keith face an Aberdeen XI at Kynoch Park (7.30pm kick-off).