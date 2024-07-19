Formartine United’s Johnny Crawford hoping for more success as he prepares for testimonial against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Formartine United’s Johnny Crawford hoping for more success as he prepares for testimonial against Dundee

The Pitmedden side face Dundee in a match to mark the defender's service.

By Callum Law
Formartine United's Johnny Crawford has received a testimonial.
Formartine United's Johnny Crawford has received a testimonial.

As he prepares for his testimonial, Formartine United’s Johnny Crawford has revealed his hunger for success is stronger than ever.

This is the defender’s 10th season with the Pitmedden club and his service is being rewarded.

Crawford’s schedule of events for his testimonial season kicks off tonight with a game against a Dundee at North Lodge Park (7.30pm).

Since signing from Montrose in the summer of 2015, the 34-year-old has helped Formartine win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in 2017, the R Davidson Banchory Highland League Cup a year later and the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in 2019.

Crawford, who has also played for Aberdeen and Peterhead, is determined to try to win more trophies with United.

He said: “Looking back with some of the teams I’ve been part of, we probably haven’t won enough.

“I think we should have won more, but I’ve really enjoyed playing with Formartine.

“I’ve played with so many good players over the years, which has been great.

“I’ve got even more desire to win trophies now because I’m getting older and I don’t know how much longer I’ve got before I hang up the boots.

“I’m desperate to win another trophy with Formartine and I’m always optimistic.

“We’ve got a good squad this season and we’ve made some good signings this summer.

“Last season we did well in quite a lot of the big games, but then dropped some points elsewhere which cost us.

“So if we can be a little bit more consistent this season, I think we can do well.”

Crawford’s been committed

Crawford is thrilled to have been granted a testimonial, and says it’s been easy for him to stay at Formartine for so long.

He added: “I’m delighted that the club has awarded me a testimonial. It’s quite an achievement in this day and age for players to have 10 years service to a club.

“It’s really good that the club have recognised that and I can’t thank them enough.

“It’s really good to be playing Dundee. They don’t have a game Saturday so maybe they’ll send up a few first-team boys.

Johnny Crawford in action for Formartine.

“But regardless of that it should be a decent game and hopefully a few folk turn up.

“Formartine’s a really well-run club, and as players we’re well looked after and well treated by the chairman Atholl Cadger and the treasurer Sandy Sinclair.

“All the management teams I’ve had have been good, and when I’ve been fit, I’ve always played, so I’ve never really been looking to go anywhere else.”

Elsewhere tonight Keith face an Aberdeen XI at Kynoch Park (7.30pm kick-off).

