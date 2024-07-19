The Secret of Lossie’s success: The Moray town with only ONE empty shop (and even that’s a technicality)

Lossiemouth is well-known as the ‘the jewel of the Moray Firth’.

The town boasts two sandy beaches and a warm micro climate which means it is tourism hotspot.

While many town centres are struggling to survive, the seaside town continues to be thrive.

Locals credit the success story of Lossiemouth to the community spirit, variety of independent businesses and embracing its strengths.

Commercial and retail spots are so sought-after, Lossiemouth has only one vacant unit.

And even that isn’t really about demand.

So why is Lossie such a successful place to do business? We ask the locals.

‘Very lucky in Lossiemouth’

Councillor John Cowe says the replacement East Beach Bridge has attracted more tourists back to the town.

In July 2019, the previous crossing was closed on safety grounds and business bosses estimated the town missed out on £1.5m annually in visitor spend.

Two years ago, the new bridge was opened and since then, it has provided a boost to the town’s economy.

He said: “We have got sandy beaches, golf course and much more which we are really lucky to have.

“We have had a lot of tourists since the bridge was replaced.

“The bridge has provided a massive boost to the Lossiemouth economy.”

John added: “We are lucky to have a vibrant community council, business association and development trust who do so much to help the town.

“The community spirit is so important to the success.”

Business owner speaks on the success of Lossiemouth

In 2019, Alison Ruickbie opened up zero-waste food store The Re:Store Moray.

She says the community spirit has been vital to its success.

She said: “Lossiemouth doesn’t have a typical high street, as it is spread out.

“However it has a good community, low rates and parking which is a big advantage.

“There are many good independent businesses.

“Lossiemouth is definitely a destination as there is lots of things to do like the beach.”

She praised groups like the Lossiemouth Business Association for their efforts to help the town.

She added: “We have a very strong Lossiemouth Business Association who work tirelessly and do so much for tourism in the town.

“Their support is good.

“Lossiemouth also has an amazing community council and development trust who work together and closely to benefit the town.”

Lossiemouth’s only vacant unit

The property at 49A Queen Street has been empty since McClintock Optical styling Boutique left for bigger premises at Pitgaveny Quay.

It is understood people have tried to contact the owners to lease it since, but received no answer.

Mr Cowe said: “It is the only empty unit because of some legal jargon about the property.”

‘Good to see growth’

Meanwhile, Mrs Ruickbie added: “There are no available units for new businesses.

“I’m sure there is a list of people wanting to open up businesses in Lossiemouth.

“I think there is a need for more units.

“Anyway, it is good to see the growth of retail businesses to keep the town vibrant.”

