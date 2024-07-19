Buckie Thistle’s Marcus Goodall would love to stun Falkirk and his Bairns-daft friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle’s Marcus Goodall would love to stun Falkirk and his Bairns-daft friend

The Jags face the Bairns at Victoria Park in the Premier Sports League Cup.

By Callum Law
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's League Cup clash with Falkirk.
Marcus Goodall is looking forward to Buckie Thistle's League Cup clash with Falkirk.

Marcus Goodall hopes Buckie Thistle can spring a surprise against Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup – and upset one of his friends in the process.

The Jags take on the Bairns in their second League Cup Group B fixture at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Although the Breedon Highland League champions are underdogs against full-time Falkirk, who romped to the League One title last term, midfielder Goodall is daring to dream.

Thistle causing a shock would also earn the 22-year-old some bragging rights.

Goodall said: “One of my pals is a Falkirk fan because his dad and his dad’s family are Falkirk fans.

“He comes to Buckie games as well, but he’s a Falkirk fan and there’s lots of banter about it within our group of friends.

Marcus Goodall, right, has a Falkirk supporting friend.

“There aren’t many Buckie fans in Falkirk, and if we were able to get a result, one of the first things I’d be doing afterwards would be messaging him.

“Falkirk will be really good and we know it will be a tough test for us, but it’s good to be involved in games like this.

“When we were in the League Cup in 2022 we drew with Ross County after going 1-0 up and we had chances to win it.

“We’ve shown before we can cause problems and score goals against these kind of teams.

“Hopefully we can do that again when we play Falkirk, and if we get our noses in front, who knows what could happen.”

Familiar face could cause problems

One of Falkirk’s chief threats is someone Goodall knows well – striker Ross MacIver, who scored in their win against Dundee United last weekend.

MacIver started out at Ross County and has also played for Elgin City, Motherwell, Morton, Partick Thistle and Alloa before joining the Bairns last year.

Goodall was in Ross County’s youth set-up at the same time, and Buckie centre-back Sam Morrison also played in the same Staggies team as MacIver.

Goodall added: “When the draw for the League Cup happened, I shared it on social media and Ross messaged me about it.

Ross MacIver celebrates scoring for Falkirk against Dundee United last week.

“It’ll be good to have a catch up with him because he’s a good lad and it’s good seeing him doing well in full-time football.

“Ross has got the number nine shirt for Falkirk this season, which speaks volumes.

“We know we’ll need to try to keep Ross quiet – but that won’t be easy.

“Sam Morrison played in the same team as Ross for a long time at Ross County, so hopefully he knows how to keep him quiet.”

Weekend cup and friendly action

Elsewhere, Highland League Brechin City play their third game in Group F of the League Cup on Saturday.

The Hedgemen welcome Alloa to Glebe Park and will hope to build on encouraging displays in defeats against St Johnstone and Morton.

A number of Highland League sides are also in friendly action again on Saturday afternoon.

Banks o’ Dee host former Junior foes Hermes at Spain Park (2pm) and Brora Rangers face Lochee United at Thomson Park (1pm).

Deveronvale welcome Maud to Princess Royal Park (2pm) and Forres Mechanics play a Ross County XI behind closed doors at the Highland Football Academy in Dingwall (12pm).

Fraserburgh visit Dundee to take on Broughty Atletic (2.30pm), Huntly meet Banchory St Ternan at Milton Park (2pm) and Inverurie Locos travel to Holm Park for a clash with Clydebank (3pm).

Lossiemouth tackle Arbroath Vics at Ogilvy Park (3pm) and Nairn County face Dyce at Station Park (2pm).

There is an all-Highland League encounter at Mackessack Park where Rothes play Turriff United (3pm).

Strathspey Thistle clash with Lossiemouth United at Phoenix Park (2pm) and Wick Academy play Bonar Bridge on Sunday at Upper Bignold (3pm).

