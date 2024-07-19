Elgin City’s Michael Dangana ready for Peterhead showdown after Premier Sports Cup goal

Striker Michael Dangana feels Elgin City are shaping up well ahead of the League Two kick-off – but he is eyeing more Premier Sports Cup points before then.

The 21-year-old, who signed from manager Allan Hale’s previous club Huntly in January, is already off the mark this term with his leveller against Kelty Hearts in League Cup Group C on Tuesday.

The goal earned the Moray side a 1-1 draw before they defeated their League One visitors 5-4 on penalties to secure a bonus-point.

Elgin played for more than an hour with 10 men after defender Jake Dolzanski was sent off for a second booking in the first half.

Elgin are on two points in their section after two fixtures – the Kelty game and Saturday’s 5-0 home defeat against Premiership visitors Hibs.

This Saturday, the Black and Whites visit fellow League Two side Peterhead, who lost their opening Premier Sports Cup tie 5-0 against Queen’s Park at the weekend.

Substitute Dangana took his chance

In the Kelty clash, Dangana stepped off the bench then timed a run into the box to knock home a cross from Dajon Golding.

And he was pleased to have made an important impact against the Fifers.

He said: “I was delighted with the result, considering we had a man sent off in the first half, which was tough.

“Before that point, I felt we were in control of the game and comfortable, so it was great to get the result against a good Kelty team.

“Coming back the way we did didn’t surprise me, given the way the boys have been during pre-season.

“That was our fifth game, including pre-season matches (against Inverurie Locos, Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle).

“I was delighted to help the team get the win, but also for myself to get the goal – it gets me off and running for the season.

“I just made the run into the box and the ball dropped perfectly for me. In that space, if you put it on target, it’s likely to go in.”

Fresh competition for forward spots

Over the summer, Elgin have signed forwards Olly McDonald, Dylan Girvan and Ryan Sargent, and Golding on a permanent deal after last term’s loan,

Dangana welcomes the extra competition for places in the side.

He said: “That’s how it is supposed to be. It’s good to have strong competition within the team. It makes everyone play better, which is good for the team.

“My own targets are to keep myself in contention for the team and play well. We’re all wanting to try and get the club promoted.

“I think everyone could see how we played against Kelty that we’re going in the right direction.

“With the league season starting soon, the result gives us a lot of confidence. We now have four wins out of five games. It’s good.”

Confidence high ahead of away day

Dangana says the mood within the camp remains high as they head to Peterhead this weekend.

He added: “We always travel with confidence, no matter who we’re playing. That’s how the gaffer sets us up and Saturday should be no different.

“Hopefully we can get another good result before the Queen’s Park game.”