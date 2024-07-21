Highland League: Wick Academy and Turriff United make signings plus a round-up of weekend friendlies

Wick Academy boss Gary Manson is delighted to have made a triple signing ahead of the new Breedon Highland League season kicking off next weekend.

The Scorries have recruited Orcadian central midfielders George Ewing, 17, and Callan Jessiman, 22, and 18-year-old ex-Ross County winger Kieran MacGregor.

Harmsworth Park boss Manson said: “I’m really pleased to have signed George, Callan and Kieran, they’re all really good players.

“This will be their first season in the Highland League, although George was involved at the end of last season.

“We’re in the fortunate position this year where we haven’t needed to bring in a lot of players like last summer.

“So you can pursue quality over quantity a wee bit more.

“In terms of numbers it’s been one out and three in this summer so we should be a little bit stronger this season.

“The boys we’ve taken in are quality players and I look forward to seeing them play at Highland League level.”

Herbert joins United

Meanwhile, Turriff United have signed goalkeeper Lee Herbert from Forres Mechanics on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old custodian joined the Can-Cans last year from Buckie Thistle but has now moved to the Haughs.

Turra’s David Dey had to retire due arthritis at the end of last season which increased the need to bring in another goalkeeper.

Boss Warren Cummings said: “David was one of the best goalkeepers in the Highland League and we knew that alongside Tim Findlay we needed to bring in another goalkeeper.

“Lee has got Highland League experience, he’s got a good assurance about him and he’s a good goalkeeper who will challenge for the number one shirt.

“Lee has got experience, but he’s still got time on his side and can still improve further.

“He’ll hopefully have longevity at Turriff and we’re very happy with the signing.”

On Saturday United beat fellow Breedon Highland League side Rothes 5-3 in a friendly at Mackessack Park.

Ewan Clark notched a brace with Callan Gray, Reece McKeown and Andrew Watt also on the scoresheet for Turra. The Speysiders netted through Ross Logan and Gregor MacDonald’s double.

Forres Mechanics, who were beaten 1-0 by a Ross County XI, have signed left-sided attacker Josh Taylor, a former Ross County youth player, on a three-year deal.

The Can-Cans also announced defender Mark McLauchlan has signed a new deal to remain at Mosset Park until 2026. The 22-year-old joined Forres from Buckie last summer.

Friendly action

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee beat Junior side Hermes 4-1 at Spain Park. Joe Burr put Hermes ahead and after Dee’s Hamish MacLeod had a penalty saved they responded with a brace from Max Alexander and strikes from Lachie MacLeod and Scott Milne.

Jordan MacRae netted a penalty and new signing Craig MacKenzie was also on target as Brora Rangers drew 2-2 with Midlands League outfit Lochee United at Thomson Park.

Deveronvale came from behind to beat Junior side Maud 3-2 at Princess Royal Park. Adam Reid, player-manager Garry Wood and Kyle Dalling scored for the Banffers.

Fraserburgh triumphed 4-2 against Midlands League Broughty Athletic at Whitton Park courtesy of goals from Sean Butcher, Connor Wood, Scott Barbour and Zane Laird.

Sam Robertson bagged a hat-trick and Leon Etko also scored as Huntly beat Banchory St Ternan 4-1 at Milton Park. Yassine Laksir netted for the hosts.

Inverurie Locos lost 3-0 to Clydebank at Holm Park. Brodie Christie scored as Lossiemouth drew 1-1 with Arbroath Vics at Ogilvy Park.

Nairn County lost 3-2 to Dyce at the Gleaner Arena in Elgin, Matthew Wright and Callum Maclean scored for the Wee County.

Strathspey Thistle beat Lossiemouth United 2-0 with goals from Caelan Mutch and MacDonald.