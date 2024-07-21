Highland League: Wick Academy and Turriff United make signings plus a round-up of weekend friendlies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Wick Academy and Turriff United make signings plus a round-up of weekend friendlies

The Scorries and Turra have both added to their squads.

By Callum Law
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson has brought in three new signings.
Wick Academy boss Gary Manson is delighted to have made a triple signing ahead of the new Breedon Highland League season kicking off next weekend.

The Scorries have recruited Orcadian central midfielders George Ewing, 17, and Callan Jessiman, 22, and 18-year-old ex-Ross County winger Kieran MacGregor.

Harmsworth Park boss Manson said: “I’m really pleased to have signed George, Callan and Kieran, they’re all really good players.

“This will be their first season in the Highland League, although George was involved at the end of last season.

George Ewing in action for Wick at the end of last season.

“We’re in the fortunate position this year where we haven’t needed to bring in a lot of players like last summer.

“So you can pursue quality over quantity a wee bit more.

“In terms of numbers it’s been one out and three in this summer so we should be a little bit stronger this season.

“The boys we’ve taken in are quality players and I look forward to seeing them play at Highland League level.”

Herbert joins United

Meanwhile, Turriff United have signed goalkeeper Lee Herbert from Forres Mechanics on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old custodian joined the Can-Cans last year from Buckie Thistle but has now moved to the Haughs.

Turra’s David Dey had to retire due arthritis at the end of last season which increased the need to bring in another goalkeeper.

Boss Warren Cummings said: “David was one of the best goalkeepers in the Highland League and we knew that alongside Tim Findlay we needed to bring in another goalkeeper.

“Lee has got Highland League experience, he’s got a good assurance about him and he’s a good goalkeeper who will challenge for the number one shirt.

Turriff’s new goalkeeper Lee Herbert, pictured during his time with Forres.

“Lee has got experience, but he’s still got time on his side and can still improve further.

“He’ll hopefully have longevity at Turriff and we’re very happy with the signing.”

On Saturday United beat fellow Breedon Highland League side Rothes 5-3 in a friendly at Mackessack Park.

Ewan Clark notched a brace with Callan Gray, Reece McKeown and Andrew Watt also on the scoresheet for Turra. The Speysiders netted through Ross Logan and Gregor MacDonald’s double.

Forres Mechanics, who were beaten 1-0 by a Ross County XI, have signed left-sided attacker Josh Taylor, a former Ross County youth player, on a three-year deal.

The Can-Cans also announced defender Mark McLauchlan has signed a new deal to remain at Mosset Park until 2026. The 22-year-old joined Forres from Buckie last summer.

Friendly action

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee beat Junior side Hermes 4-1 at Spain Park. Joe Burr put Hermes ahead and after Dee’s Hamish MacLeod had a penalty saved they responded with a brace from Max Alexander and strikes from Lachie MacLeod and Scott Milne.

Jordan MacRae netted a penalty and new signing Craig MacKenzie was also on target as Brora Rangers drew 2-2 with Midlands League outfit Lochee United at Thomson Park.

Deveronvale came from behind to beat Junior side Maud 3-2 at Princess Royal Park. Adam Reid, player-manager Garry Wood and Kyle Dalling scored for the Banffers.

Fraserburgh triumphed 4-2 against Midlands League Broughty Athletic at Whitton Park courtesy of goals from Sean Butcher, Connor Wood, Scott Barbour and Zane Laird.

Sam Robertson bagged a hat-trick and Leon Etko also scored as Huntly beat Banchory St Ternan 4-1 at Milton Park. Yassine Laksir netted for the hosts.

Inverurie Locos lost 3-0 to Clydebank at Holm Park. Brodie Christie scored as Lossiemouth drew 1-1 with Arbroath Vics at Ogilvy Park.

Nairn County lost 3-2 to Dyce at the Gleaner Arena in Elgin, Matthew Wright and Callum Maclean scored for the Wee County.

Strathspey Thistle beat Lossiemouth United 2-0 with goals from Caelan Mutch and MacDonald.

