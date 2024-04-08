Turriff United goalkeeper David Dey on shock of being forced to retire aged 26 due to health problem

Turriff United goalkeeper David Dey has been forced to call time on his playing career at the age of 26 due to arthritis.

Tests have confirmed Dey’s suspicions after he was left to struggle through training and matches during the winter, leaving the former Keith goalkeeper with no option but to retire.

Dey said: “I’m still taking it all in to be honest.

“I spoke to (manager) Warren (Cummings) four weeks ago.

“I was waiting to find out results for a blood test regarding arthritis and the results have come back confirming arthritis has taken over a bit in my fingers and my hips.

“I’ve spoken to the manager and a few physios, and I’ve ended up making what seems to be the smart call of stopping before it gets worse.

“It has been impacting training and games.

“Over the winter, it was creeping in and getting too much, especially in my fingers, and it has become clear it is not sustainable going forward.”

Saturday’s game was likely David Dey’s last

The United goalkeeper played in his side’s 7-1 win against Strathspey Thistle on Saturday, but his appearance seems likely to be his last after he announced his intention to retire at the end of the campaign.

“I’ll be in the squad for the rest of the season, but I think it will likely be a case of passing over to Tim (Findlay) and letting the club begin planning for next season.

“I’m still coming to terms with it all, but the club has been really helpful.

“I’ve spoken to people at the club and Warren was really supportive as well.

“He’s had experience of this from his playing career and what he has seen with other players.”

Turriff pay tribute to retiring shotstopper

Dey will hang up his gloves after a decade of service in the Highland League and admits he is still unsure if he will transition to a different role.

He said: “Someone told me the other day it’s 10 years I’ve been in the Highland League, which is incredible and it’s sad it’s sort of petering out.

“Squads have come and gone, but I’ve enjoyed myself and I will retire with some very good memories.

“I’ve never really seen myself as a coach, but we’ll see how the next couple of weeks go.

“When pre-season starts and I’m not involved is when I expect it will really hit home – but we’ll see what the future holds.

“Right now it’s too early to think about that.”

United paid tribute to Dey, who won three player of the year awards at the club’s annual end of season awards night on Saturday.

A club statement on social media read: “A few weeks ago now, we got some rather unfortunate news – news that was unexpected and not at all welcome.

“Our number 1 Davie Dey is unfortunately having to retire from football at the end of the season at the age of 26.

“Davie came in as one of the first signings of a new era at Turriff United. Mid to post-Covid, Davie signed on from fellow Highland League side Keith, and once we got back playing, it was fairly obvious why Davie had been signed.

“A quality goalkeeper who on more than one occasion has saved our bacon.

“What many may not know is that that is probably the least of what Davie brings to our club.

“Off the pitch you could not meet a nicer bloke – nothing is too much trouble. He’s the minibus driver, the go-between, the social convener, the joker, the respected team-mate and, most of all, just an absolute gentleman.

“We think it’s actually that we will miss more – although obviously his on-field presence will be noticed, too.

“But it is undeniable that he will be a massive miss for our club as a whole.

“We got a small keepsake for Davie, but we hope that isn’t the last we see of Davie when the season ends.

“He has handled himself as an absolute professional throughout his time at the club and will always be welcome back to The Haughs.”