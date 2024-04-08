Turriff United goalkeeper David Dey on shock of being forced to retire aged 26 due to health problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Turriff United goalkeeper David Dey on shock of being forced to retire aged 26 due to health problem

The United shotstopper has had to call time on his career and is 'still taking it all in' after being diagnosed with arthritis.

By Paul Third
Turriff United David Dey
Turriff United goalkeeper David Deys is retiring at the age of 26. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Turriff United goalkeeper David Dey has been forced to call time on his playing career at the age of 26 due to arthritis.

Tests have confirmed Dey’s suspicions after he was left to struggle through training and matches during the winter, leaving the former Keith goalkeeper with no option but to retire.

Dey said: “I’m still taking it all in to be honest.

“I spoke to (manager) Warren (Cummings) four weeks ago.

“I was waiting to find out results for a blood test regarding arthritis and the results have come back confirming arthritis has taken over a bit in my fingers and my hips.

“I’ve spoken to the manager and a few physios, and I’ve ended up making what seems to be the smart call of stopping before it gets worse.

“It has been impacting training and games.

“Over the winter, it was creeping in and getting too much, especially in my fingers, and it has become clear it is not sustainable going forward.”

Saturday’s game was likely David Dey’s last

The United goalkeeper played in his side’s 7-1 win against Strathspey Thistle on Saturday, but his appearance seems likely to be his last after he announced his intention to retire at the end of the campaign.

“I’ll be in the squad for the rest of the season, but I think it will likely be a case of passing over to Tim (Findlay) and letting the club begin planning for next season.

“I’m still coming to terms with it all, but the club has been really helpful.

“I’ve spoken to people at the club and Warren was really supportive as well.

“He’s had experience of this from his playing career and what he has seen with other players.”

Turriff pay tribute to retiring shotstopper

Dey will hang up his gloves after a decade of service in the Highland League and admits he is still unsure if he will transition to a different role.

He said: “Someone told me the other day it’s 10 years I’ve been in the Highland League, which is incredible and it’s sad it’s sort of petering out.

“Squads have come and gone, but I’ve enjoyed myself and I will retire with some very good memories.

“I’ve never really seen myself as a coach, but we’ll see how the next couple of weeks go.

“When pre-season starts and I’m not involved is when I expect it will really hit home –  but we’ll see what the future holds.

“Right now it’s too early to think about that.”

United paid tribute to Dey, who won three player of the year awards at the club’s annual end of season awards night on Saturday.

A club statement on social media read: “A few weeks ago now, we got some rather unfortunate news – news that was unexpected and not at all welcome.

“Our number 1 Davie Dey is unfortunately having to retire from football at the end of the season at the age of 26.

“Davie came in as one of the first signings of a new era at Turriff United. Mid to post-Covid, Davie signed on from fellow Highland League side Keith, and once we got back playing, it was fairly obvious why Davie had been signed.

“A quality goalkeeper who on more than one occasion has saved our bacon.

“What many may not know is that that is probably the least of what Davie brings to our club.

“Off the pitch you could not meet a nicer bloke – nothing is too much trouble. He’s the minibus driver, the go-between, the social convener, the joker, the respected team-mate and, most of all, just an absolute gentleman.

“We think it’s actually that we will miss more – although obviously his on-field presence will be noticed, too.

“But it is undeniable that he will be a massive miss for our club as a whole.

“We got a small keepsake for Davie, but we hope that isn’t the last we see of Davie when the season ends.

“He has handled himself as an absolute professional throughout his time at the club and will always be welcome back to The Haughs.”

More from Highland League

Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent and Brechin City's Euan Spark in action during this week's Highland League Weekly main game.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Fraserburgh v Brechin City and Banks o' Dee v…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Highland League: Monday night previews as Buckie Thistle face Keith in midst of gruelling…
Dee's Garry Wood, left, battles with Huntly's Blair McKenzie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Reaction from every game as Banks o' Dee v Huntly ends with…
Fraserburgh v Brechin City at Bellslea Park in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday April 6 2024. Kieran Simpson scores Fraserburgh's second against Brechin. Pictures by Darrell Benns/ DCT Media.
Mark Cowie admits Fraserburgh may have title chance after beating Brechin
Fraserburgh v Brechin City at Bellslea Park in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday April 6 2024. Kieran Simpson celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's second goal against Brechin. Pictures by Darrell Benns/ DCT Media.
Highland League results: Fraserburgh beat Brechin City to tighten things up at the top…
CR0047533 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Harlaw Park, Inverurie. Highland League Cup final between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, left, assistant manager James Duthie, second from left, and coach Alex Mair, third from left. Saturday 30th March 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as top two Fraserburgh and Brechin City clash
CR0047447, Callum Law, Brechin. Highland League - Brechin City v Turriff United. Picture of Euan Spark celebrating after scoring to make it 5-1. Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brechin's Euan Spark in charity cycle for MND charities
Deveronvale's first scorer Rogan Read keeps control. Image: Jasperimage
Brora Rangers and Deveronvale serve up a 3-3 thriller in Golspie
CR0045982 File Pics of Mosset park and players from Forres and Rothes. Forres Mechanics Vs Rothes. GV's of Mosset park as Forres take on Rothes. 25th November '23. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland League: Forres v Wick off and change of venue for Brora v Deveronvale
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0045788 Story by Callum Law The Haughs, Turriff Highland League - Turriff United FC v Brechin City FC Pictured is Turriff's Finlay Murray Saturday 18th November 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Finlay Murray set to leave Aberdeen this summer

Conversation