Home Sport Football Ross County

Ronan Hale on his international prospects following dream Ross County debut

Striker Hale netted a stunning debut goal which helped the Staggies defeat Hamilton Accies in the Premier Sports Cup.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County striker Ronan Hale. Image: SNS
Ross County striker Ronan Hale. Image: SNS

Ronan Hale says any thoughts of breaking into the Northern Ireland setup are on the backburner as he looks to hit the ground running with Ross County.

Forward Hale made a dream start to his Staggies career, as he netted a stunning debut goal in the 2-1 victory over Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park on Tuesday.

It follows Hale’s move to Victoria Park from Cliftonville on a three-year deal earlier this month.

During a prolific two-year spell at Solitude, Hale netted 50 goals in 80 appearances.

Ronan Hale celebrates scoring for Cliftonville. Image: Shutterstock.

Earlier in his career, Belfast-born was capped for Republic of Ireland up to under-21 level, but has yet to make a senior appearance.

In May, Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill indicated he would be willing to discuss calling Hale into his squad – provided the 25-year-old commits his long-term international future.

Hale insists those conversations are not at the forefront of his mind, with his prime focus on making a strong start to his Staggies career.

Hale said: “I’ve only heard rumours about it and it’s one we’d need to talk about. I want to focus on getting started with Ross County first.

“I never made my competitive debut for the Republic, so playing for Northern Ireland is one that’s still there.

“I know Michael O’Neill lives in Scotland, so I’m sure he’ll be along to watch a few Ross County games.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.

“If it’s the right opportunity, we’ll talk about it. But first and foremost I want to do well for County.

“It’s flattering to hear he might be interested. I must be doing something right if an international boss is looking at me.

“Everyone dreams of playing international football, so it’s one I wouldn’t knock. It’s one that’s really interesting.

“But I’ve got to be doing the business at club level first and then see where it takes me.”

Dream start for Hale against Accies

Hale’s sublime finish came at a crucial time for County, as it cancelled out Oli Shaw’s early strike for Accies.

Striker partner Jordan White went on to net what turned out to be the winner just two minutes later, securing a vital win which puts Don Cowie’s side on the brink of reaching the knockout stage of the competition.

Ronan Hale celebrates his debut goal for Ross County against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

The Staggies need just a point at home to League Two side Stirling Albion on Saturday to progress to the last 16.

Hale, who could make his first home outing for the Dingwall side, hopes he has started as he means to continue.

He added: “I’ve loved it so far. I was suspended when I arrived, but it gave me the chance to get to know the boys and get a full week’s training under my belt.

“To get 45 minutes at Hamilton and a goal on my debut, it worked out pretty well. Long may it continue.

Ronan Hale in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

“It’s different getting game fitness than training every day. I was just happy to get back playing.

“I’m hoping to continue where I left off at Cliftonville. I always back myself to score goals.

“It’s an exciting project at Ross County and I’m really looking forward to getting going.”

Long-awaited opportunity for striker

Hale was on the books of Birmingham City as a youngster, but did not make the breakthrough.

Since leaving in 2019, he has had spells at Irish Premier Division sides Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic, as well as NIFL Premiership outfits Crusaders, Larne and Cliftonville.

Hale is excited by the trajectory his career has taken in recent months, adding: “My agent said Ross County were interested and it was something I was intrigued by. I came over to see the facilities and it was a no-brainer to sign as quickly as possible.

Cliftonville’s Ronan Hale celebrates winning with the Irish Cup in May. Image: Shutterstock.

“I thought I would always get another crack at coming over to England or Scotland.

“I went home because I had a young baby, but I’m more mature now and ready to take the challenge head-on.

“It’s been a crazy couple of months for me. I won the Irish Cup, had a daughter and then got engaged and got my move here.

“I’m hoping the good luck isn’t going to run out any time soon. It’s been a brilliant time and I’m really happy to get this deal over the line and get playing.”

