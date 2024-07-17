Exclusive: Iain Vigurs on why he’s joined Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Exclusive: Iain Vigurs on why he’s joined Banks o’ Dee

The experienced midfielder has signed for the Aberdeen outfit.

By Callum Law
Iain Vigurs, pictured during his time with Cove Rangers, has signed for Banks o' Dee.
Iain Vigurs, pictured during his time with Cove Rangers, has signed for Banks o' Dee.

Banks o’ Dee’s new signing Iain Vigurs admits he was effectively retired but revealed old friends have tempted him to get back playing.

The former Elgin City, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Ross County, Motherwell and Cove Rangers midfielder has signed a one-year contract with the Spain Park side.

During his career, Vigurs has won the Championship twice and the Challenge Cup twice with Ross County.

He also won the Challenge Cup with Caley Thistle and helped Cove to the League One title in 2022, having joined a year earlier.

However, the 36-year-old didn’t play at all last season.

Although he was under contract, he wasn’t involved for Cove and wasn’t fussed about going out on loan.

But when it came to this season, Dee co-manager Paul Lawson, a former County and Motherwell team-mate, and assistant manager Aggie Gray – a friend for more than 20 years – convinced Vigurs to ply his trade in the Breedon Highland League.

‘Everything has fitted well’

Vigurs, who is based in Inverness, said: “Banks o’ Dee is a well-run club, having been involved for a couple of training sessions and friendlies, I was able to see how good the set-up is.

“Another big bearing on me signing was because I know Paul really well.

“I know Aggie as well – we’ve been good mates since we were 15. We played together at Albion Boys’ Club for a year and we’ve been mates ever since.

“Aggie was the best man at my wedding and he’s been at me for the last few seasons to come to Banks o’ Dee.

“At Cove, I had a conversation with Paul Hartley last summer and he said they wanted to go down a more youthful route.

“I totally understood and I wasn’t really interested in going out on loan somewhere, so I didn’t play last season.

Iain Vigurs, pictured during his time with Ross County.

“If I’m honest, I didn’t missed playing, it was good to have a bit of a break.

“But when I spoke to Aggie and Paul and then came down for training and a couple of games, it peaked my interest again.

“Everything has fitted well. I was effectively retired because I didn’t play last season, and if I’d never kicked a ball again, it probably wouldn’t have bothered me.

“But this came up, and I thought: ‘Why not have one last go?’ And now I’m looking forward to it.”

Vigurs has previously briefly appeared in the Highland League.

In 2015, he played two games as a trialist for Inverurie Locos in between leaving Motherwell and rejoining Caley Thistle for a second spell.

Conversation