Home Sport Football Highland League

Josh Winton praises standards set by Banks o’ Dee in win against Formartine United

The Aberdeen outfit won 2-0 at North Lodge Park on the opening day of the Breedon Highland League season.

By Callum Law
Andy Hunter, centre, celebrates after scoring for Banks o' Dee against Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Co-manager Josh Winton wants Banks o’ Dee to maintain the standards set in their season-opening victory against Formartine United.

In a tight contest at North Lodge Park between the sides that were fourth and fifth in the Breedon Highland League last season, the Aberdeen outfit triumphed 2-0 courtesy of strikes from Lachie MacLeod and Andy Hunter.

Having signed Hunter, Mark Reynolds, Nathan Cooney and Iain Vigurs, Dee are fancied by some observers to win the title this season.

Winton, who is joint-boss alongside Paul Lawson, believes there is still improvements they can make. But was pleased to open the campaign with victory in a tricky fixture.

He said: “We know it’s a tough place to come, Formartine are a good side so we’re delighted to get the three points and get off to a positive start.

“There’s definitely more to come from us. Pre-season has been a bit stop-start with boys being away.

“We haven’t really been able to get any consistency through the friendlies and we’re looking to build on what we did against Formartine.

Graeme Rodger of Formartine, left, battles for the ball with Dee’s Andy Hunter.

“But there were also some standards that we set which we’ll look to maintain throughout the season.

“It was a good performance, there were spells when we had to dig in and show a resolute side to us.

“But on the flip side of that when we were on the front foot we created some good chances.

“Keeping the clean sheet was probably the most positive aspect for us.”

Close contest

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson believes ruthlessness in front of goal was the difference between the sides, but took some positives from United’s display.

He added: “It was closely contested, over the piece Banks o’ Dee were just more clinical.

“I counted three or four chances for us and three or four for them, they took two and we haven’t.

Formartine’s Johnny Crawford has a shot against Banks o’ Dee.

“It’s disappointing to lose the game, but I saw enough there to tell me we can have a good season.

“It’s a really difficult game to start the season and we don’t like losing and we don’t like accepting that but there were some positive signs.

“We’re not far away and we had players missing who will make us stronger when they come back.”

Match action

Formartine had the first decent chance when Graeme Rodger got in behind but scuffed his shot wide of the target.

The deadlock was broken by Dee in the 17th minute. Michael Philipson found a pocket of space in midfield and his defence-splitting pass released Lachie MacLeod, who finished into the bottom right corner.

Home appeals for offside fell on deaf ears and Anderson said:  “Until I see it back I don’t know, our defenders thought it was offside, but I won’t know until I see it back.”

Before the end of the first period United came close with Daniel Hoban beating away a Tyler Mykyta strike and Julian Wade had a close range finish disallowed for offside after a scramble from a Mykya free-kick.

Lachie MacLeod, left, scores Banks o’ Dee’s first goal.

In the second period Hoban’s punch from a Scott Adams cross fell for Rodger whose net-bound volley was blocked before Dee notched their second on 53 minutes.

Formartine didn’t fully clear from a corner and when the ball was worked back to Philipson in space on the right flank his low cross was finished by Hunter at the back post.

Dee were content soaking up spells of United pressure after that, but could have netted again in the 81st minute when Max Alexander jinked into space only to be thwarted by goalkeeper Cameron Middleton.

United kept pushing until the end and in stoppage Wade was denied by a brilliant Hoban save from point-blank range.

