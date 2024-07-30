SPFL Trust Trophy reports: Banks o’ Dee defeat Aberdeen and Fraserburgh also progress

Paul Lawson described Michael Philipson as “outstanding” after he fired Banks o’ Dee to a 1-0 victory on their SPFL Trust Trophy debut.

The midfielder’s exquisite first half free-kick was the difference between the Breedon Highland League side and Aberdeen B in the first round tie at Spain Park.

Dee secured a place in the Challenge Cup for the first time in their history by finishing fourth in the Highland League last season. They will now tackle Elgin City in the second round at Borough Briggs on August 13.

On their match-winner, co-manager Lawson said: “The goal is fit to win any game.

“Michael was outstanding, on the ball he’s exceptional, but so is his work-rate.

“He sets the tone for the team with his work-rate, in some ways he’s an old fashioned flair player.

“But he also puts a shift in and for us as a coaching team that’s really pleasing to see.

“Michael puts in the hard yards and then he’s also got the quality when it matters and he showed that.”

Reflecting on progressing to the second round, Lawson added: “There are a number of players who have been with the club for a few years and they seem to keep breaking new ground.

“They’ve done it again by getting into this competition and getting through. It’s great to have another tie to look forward to.”

Midfielder makes the difference

In the first period Alfie Bavidge was twice denied by home goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

At the other Rodrigo Vitols made an excellent save at full stretch from Philipson’s 20-yard snap-shot.

But Philipson broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute, curling a superb free-kick into the right corner from 25 yards after Chris Antoniazzi had been fouled by Blair McKenzie.

As the Dons tried to rally Fletcher Boyd rounded Hoban early in the second period but saw his attempted finish from a tight angle headed away by Mark Reynolds.

Dee did well containing the Reds in the second half, but as time ticked down the full-time side increased the pressure in the search for an equaliser which would have forced penalties.

Four minutes from time sub Fraser Mackie raced through on goal and Hoban was called upon to make a good block.

The loose ball was still spinning towards goal until Nathan Cooney cleared.

In stoppage time the Dons had their last chance as Findlay Marshall’s strike from 20 yards whistled wide.

Dons take the positives

Although being involved in the Challenge Cup helps Aberdeen’s youngsters gain experience they have a poor record in the competition.

Across eight campaigns they have won just five of their 13 ties.

Manager Scott Anderson said: “We were pleased with a lot of the play, we stood up to the physicality of Banks o’ Dee, we moved the ball quite well and created good opportunities.

“The final pass or shot let us down on the night, we’re frustrated but it’s a learning experience for the players.

“They know they can’t come into these games and create chances but not take one and still be in the cup.

“You’ve got to take those chances when they come along.

“It’s disappointing to be out, but there are plenty of positives to take from it and plenty to learn.”

Fraserburgh beat Hearts B in shoot-out to make Challenge Cup history

Fraserburgh beat Hearts B 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time to record their first-ever victory in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Bryan Hay rolled home the winning penalty after Henry Lister had missed the visitors’ sixth spot-kick at Bellslea.

The Broch now play Forfar Athletic in the next round.

Hearts had the first chance of the night from an indirect free kick on 10 minutes, but Callum Sandilands saw his first effort come back off the post, before his second attempt was blocked on the line.

For Fraserburgh, Greg Buchan closed down Jamie MacDonald’s kick-out on 19 minutes, but the ball went just wide.

A minute later, Logan Watt’s cross was met by the head of Broch team-mate Jamie Beagrie, but his effort rattled the post.

On 25 minutes, Connor Wood combined with Watt for the latter to fire in a shot which MacDonald saved.

Three minutes later, Hearts took the lead when Mackenzie Ross squeezed the ball past Sam Inglis at his near post after Bobby McLuckie put him through.

In the second half, an Inglis save stopped Adam Forrester from making it two.

On 55 minutes, Fraserburgh Scott Barbour saw his net-bound shot cleared off the line as the Broch pushed for an equaliser.

Nine minutes later, Ross of Hearts danced along the byline, but Inglis touched the ball away.

It was to prove a crucial save when Connor Wood’s curling free-kick on 72 minutes was met by Sean Butcher six yards out and he side-footed home to level the score.

Kevin Fraser features for Buckie Thistle in Dundee United loss

Dundee United B will play Dundee at home in the next round of the SPFL Trust Trophy after beating spirited Buckie Thistle 3-1 in a highly-entertaining tussle at Victoria Park.

United’s youngsters were bolstered by experienced striker Tony Watt as their over-aged player, and in the 14th minute, Watt was only inches away from getting his head to a dangerous in-swinging corner kick from the left.

A minute later, Buckie keeper Marc Ridgers dived full length to turn a low shot from Owen Stirton round the post.

But United took the lead in the 18th minute when Lewis O’Donnell played Stirton through the middle. Ridgers ran out to challenge, but the Tangerines’ forward cleverly chipped it over the goalie, before walking the ball over the goal-line.

Buckie drew level in the 54th minute, though, when Andy MacAskill set up Josh Peters to net from 10 yards.

The biggest roar of the night greeted Kevin Fraser as the Buckie club captain came off the bench for his first appearance at Victoria Park in nearly two years after a groin injury.

The midfielder also appeared in Saturday’s League Cup tie against Ayr United at Somerset Park.

United regained the lead in the 80th minute when substitute Zeke Cameron slid the ball home at the back post, with the Jags defenders looking for an offside flag.

With four minutes to go, O’Donnell put the tie to bed from close-range after Ridgers had brilliantly parried Stirton’s point-blank effort.

Formartine United defeated by Dundee B

Dundee B side moved into the second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy following a 2-0 victory over Highland League Formartine United at Glebe Park.

Goals from Rayan Mohammed and Marley Sweenie-Rowe early in the first half were enough for the “home” side.

Dundee opened the scoring after 14 minutes when skipper Lewis Lorimer delivered a superb cross for Mohammed, who rose above the Formartine defence to steer a header into the top corner of the net.

The Dark Blues kept up the pressure and they doubled their lead just four minutes later when full-back Sweenie-Rowe was on hand to scramble the ball into the net from a couple of yards from goal following a corner.

Formartine’s first clear-cut opportunity didn’t arrive until eight minutes before the break when a Julian Wade cross from the left was hooked over the bar by Aidan Combe, either side of more Dees chances.

The first chance of the second-half came Dundee’s way after 58 minutes when a Clark shot from the edge of the box was deflected for a corner.

But clear-cut opportunities for both sides were at a premium thereafter as the Dundee youngsters booked their place in the next round.