Highland League: Every game previewed as Jordan Cooper eyes Keith gains and sides make new signings

Jordan Cooper wants to help Keith improve this season – but knows it won’t be easy as they seek their first win of the Breedon Highland League campaign.

The Maroons take on Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park this afternoon.

Keith performed with credit in defeat to Brechin City last weekend, while the Lilywhites opened the campaign with a win at Lossiemouth.

Kynoch Park manager Craig Ewen has added Horace Ormsby, Jake Stewart, Jordan Lynch, Scott Barron and Grant Moroney to his squad, and midfielder Cooper hopes they can better last term’s 13th-place finish.

The 25-year-old said: “Hopefully we can be one of the teams that improve.

“Horace is someone who has been wanted by a lot of Highland League teams, so he’s a massive signing. He’s someone who can produce a bit of magic and win a game.

“Jake’s come from from Formartin, having not had too much game time, and he’s looking really sharp. He’s someone I think can score goals for us.

“Jordan is really consistent, Grant and Scott have both looked good since coming in as well.

“We’ve got a stronger squad, which can hopefully help us push on.

“But the Highland League is very competitive. It feels like every season it gets stronger.

“We know to get results we need to be right at it and giving 110% every week.

“It seems like Clach will be much-improved from last season and we’re expecting a tough game. It will come down to who wants it more and who works hardest.”

Gethins trying to drive up standards

Meanwhile, Clach boss Conor Gethins is craving consistency as the Inverness outfit bid to make it two wins out of two.

He added: “We’ve got to make our home ground a place that people hate coming to.

“We can’t falter like we did last season – we need to be stronger and we need to be better as a unit.

“The standards and demands we’ve put on the boys this season are through the roof and that’s the way it needs to be, so there are no excuses.

“We can beat anyone on our day, but we have to be more consistent.

“We have enough quality about us to not be down close to the bottom like we were last season (17th).

“Winning this game to make it two out of two would give the players and the fans a lot of belief.”

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos could hand a debut to 20-year-old attacker Zane Laird, who has joined from Fraserburgh, when champions Buckie Thistle visit Harlaw Park.

Nathan Meres is suspended for the Railwaymen, while champions Buckie have a full squad for their first league fixture of the campaign.

Fraserburgh – who face Deveronvale at Bellslea – secured goalkeeper Andy Reid, 39, who they had previously signed on loan, on a permanent contract as part of the deal which saw Laird move to Inverurie.

Deveronvale are set to be without Ben Allan and Sean McIntosh.

Rothes add to squad

Rothes have signed striker Samuel Adams and midfielder Dean Boyce ahead of their game against Formartine United at Mackessack Park.

Adams has previously been in the Ross County youth ranks and has also played for Balloan under-18s.

Boyce has spent time at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Ross County and Loch Ness, and featured as a trialist for Rothes last season.

Manager Richard Hastings said: “Sam’s a very clever player who gets into great positions and is very calm in front of goal, so we are excited to see him progress and excel at Rothes.

“Dean has shown a great attitude and desire, having put in some solid performances in our friendlies. We look forward to Dean making a further impact now he’s a signed Rothes player.”

The Speysiders have also secured midfielders Matthew McConachie and Owen Alexander on professional contracts. The pair were previously in the U18s side at Mackessack Park.

Ruairi Duncan, Ben Johnstone and Allen Mackenzie are out of today’s encounter with Formartine, who are missing Marc Lawrence.

Banks o’ Dee welcome Lossiemouth to Spain Park, but are without Kane Winton, Hamish MacLeod, Jevan Anderson and Andy Hunter, while Lachie MacLeod faces a fitness test.

Ryan Farquhar and Baylee Paterson are absent for the Coasters.

Strathspey Thistle face Brora Rangers at Seafield Park.

Dylan Lawrence, Conor MacPhee, Kit Fraser and James Fraser are out for the home side, while Jordan Laidlaw faces a fitness test.

Forres and Nairn make additions

Forres Mechanics and Nairn County have bolstered their squads ahead of their Breedon Highland League clashes with Turriff United and Brechin City.

The Cans have signed goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar from Lossiemouth, while the Wee County have recruited midfielder Jamie Williamson on a season-long loan from Ross County.

Forres look set to hand a debut to Farquhar, 27, when they tackle Turriff at the Haughs this afternoon with Corey Patterson suspended and goalkeeping coach Robert Donaldson injured.

Boss Steven MacDonald said: “With Corey being suspended and Robert being injured the timing of Cammy becoming available and us being able to sign him has worked out well.

“He’s a good goalkeeper with good experience in the Highland League so hopefully he can do well for us.

“With Cammy and Corey we’ll have good competition for the number one jersey which is important.”

Kyle MacLeod is also suspended for the Can-Cans with Andrew Skinner and Shaun Morrison injured. Turriff are missing Murray Cormack and Lee Herbert.

Williamson brings quality

Meanwhile, Williamson, 17, has made a couple of first-team appearances for Ross County and could feature today when Nairn begin their season.

Manager Ross Tokely said: “Jamie will bring real quality to our squad, I’ve watched him a few times in pre-season and he’s been excellent.

“Jamie is highly thought of so for us to get him is a major boost.

“I just felt we needed to add competition and quality in that area and Jamie will provide that.”

Midfielder Harry Hennem has left Nairn. The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player joined in January but is now set to relocate to England.

Fraser Dingwall and Kenny MacInnes are out for the Wee County this afternoon, while opponents Brechin travel to Station Park with a full squad.

Huntly and Wick try to build on impressive starts

Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth wants Christie Park to be a fortress – but Ross Gunn is aiming to improve Wick Academy’s away form as the sides clash today.

The Black and Golds are unbeaten at home in competitive matches since January 24 ahead of the visit of the Scorries this afternoon.

Huntly started the season by beating Strathspey Thistle 5-0 last weekend and Charlesworth wants another good home display.

He said: “In competitive matches we’re unbeaten at Christie Park since January and we want to keep that going.

“When the fixtures came out and we got two home games to start with it has given us an opportunity to set our stall out.

“I want us to take the game to teams and be on the front foot at home.

“But it’s never easy and we need to be at it both offensively and defensively because Wick will pose a real threat.”

Wick began the campaign with a victory against Fraserburgh at Harmsworth Park.

Midfielder Gunn is determined to back that up and wants Academy to be better on the road this term.

Just seven of the Caithness club’s 36 points last season were earned away from home.

Gunn, 23, said: “We did well against Fraserburgh, but it’s only one game, we can’t get too carried away and we need to back it up.

“Our away form let us down badly last season and it needs to improve.

“If we could improve the away form then we could climb up the table.

“Our aim for the season is to beat our points tally from last season and hopefully we can get into the top half of the table.”