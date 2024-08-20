Aberdeen Futsal Academy get ready for Champions League bow less than two years after forming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Aberdeen Futsal Academy get ready for Champions League bow less than two years after forming

We preview the Granite City side's debut in European competition.

By Callum Law
The Aberdeen Futsal Academy squad heading for Austria with Grant Campbell pictured front row, third from left.
The Aberdeen Futsal Academy squad heading for Austria with Grant Campbell pictured front row, third from left.

Grant Campbell says representing Scotland in the UEFA Champions League is the latest step on Aberdeen Futsal Academy’s remarkable journey.

The side from the Granite City are in Austria this week in European action after winning the Scottish Futsal Super League at their first attempt in April.

Aberdeen will take on AEL Limassol of Cyprus on Wednesday, Austrian host club Linz on Thursday and Greek side AEK Athens on Saturday in Group F in the preliminary round of the Champions League. The group winners progress to the next phase.

Campbell, who played for Wick Academy, Huntly, Cove Rangers and Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League, founded Aberdeen Futsal Academy in October 2022.

With no organised futsal in the north-east he set-up a regional league in Aberdeen which started in January 2023 and was won by his team, which propelled them into the Scottish top flight.

Futsal is popular in Europe with football clubs like Barcelona, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Anderlecht all having futsal teams and Campbell is looking forward to competing on the European stage.

Who’s involved?

His squad includes Highland League stalwarts like Alan Redford, David Booth, Jamie Lennox, Chris Angus, Stewart Gray and Richard Macadie as well as current Junior players Callum Dunbar, Richie Petrie, Willie Mathers and Arran Christie.

Campbell said: “If you go back 18 months we hadn’t played a game and now we’re catapulted into the Champions League.

“The whole idea with starting the club and the regional league is to give anyone in Aberdeen or the north-east who wants to play futsal a starting point.

“I find it bizarre that kids in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Perth and other places are playing futsal a couple of times but not in Aberdeen.

“From where we were 18 months ago it’s been a big transformation to have got to this point.

Grant Campbell pictured during his time with Fraserburgh.

“Our goal is to try to grow futsal in the north-east of Scotland and being involved in this can only be a positive. We need to learn as many lessons about the game as possible.

“There’s no expectation on us, but we’ve assembled a group of players with thousands of appearances between them in semi-professional football.

“It’s about taking the same qualities across to futsal in terms of organisation, communication, tenacity and will to win and we’ll see where that takes us.

“It’s going to be tough, but doesn’t mean we can’t compete. I saw it written in the Austrian press last week that ‘if the unknown Scottish team could get a point it would be a sensation.’

“That’s fuel for us.”

What is Futsal?

  • Futsal is the Fifa accredited version of five-a-side football. It is played with a size four reduced bounce ball.
  • Matches are 40 minutes long with a timekeeper stopping the clock whenever the whistle blows.
  • Futsal squads consist of 14 players with rolling subs allowed throughout a game.
  • When the ball crosses the touchline or hits the roof play resumes with a kick-in, but goalkeepers must throw the ball out rather than kick it.
  • If a team commits five fouls in a half every subsequent foul results in their opponents having a free shot from the second penalty mark 10 metres out.

The Press and Journal is in Austria with Aberdeen Futsal Academy and will be bringing you exclusive content in print and online about their Champions League campaign.

Conversation