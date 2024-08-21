Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: How Formartine United, Banks o’ Dee and Hermes made it through to quarter-finals

Dean Donaldson thought Inverurie Locos were “miles ahead” of Formartine United but paid for not taking their chances in a 1-0 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup first round exit.

United progressed to the quarter-finals with victory at North Lodge Park via Johnny Crawford’s strike early in the second half.

Locos boss Donaldson thinks you could “sense” Formartine were “under major pressure” ahead of the cup tie, with Stuart Anderson’s team having lost four of their first five Breedon Highland League matches this season.

Donaldson – whose own side have taken points off champions Buckie Thistle and hot tips Banks o’ Dee already in the freshly-minted league campaign – said: “You could sense they were under major pressure and the manager had them fired up – even round the stadium, they were on tenterhooks.

“I actually really loved it. I loved the game, I loved the way my boys played, it’s just unfortunate sometimes you’re on the wrong side of the result.”

The Inverurie gaffer added: “I thought we played all of the football.

“The first 20 minutes it was a struggle, but we then got a hold of their press.

“The better team lost – I thought we were miles ahead, and playing through the thirds, playing on the half-turn and playing in behind.

“I just think we didn’t take our chances – and there was a good few chances there we should’ve been scoring.

“I’ve just had a go at the strikers there again, because to play as well as we played, we should be winning.

“We want to be competing for Aberdeenshire trophies – but we wouldn’t be banging on the walls like they just did celebrating a first-rounder.”

Formartine made the brighter start with Graeme Rodger firing wide of the far post and Tyler Mykyta curling an effort over in the first few minutes.

The home side continued to press, with Luke Strachan’s cross from the left wing touched on to the crossbar by Locos goalie Zak Ellis on eight minutes, and moments later, Paul Campbell cracked a shot off the post.

Inverurie’s Nathan Meres forced a smart save from Ewan MacDonald in the home goal midway through the first half, before Formartine’s Mykyta went close again from a free-kick 25 yards out.

Locos’ best chance of the opening period fell to Meres when he twisted inside the penalty area but saw his net-bound curler brilliantly saved by MacDonald.

From the resultant corner, the home stopper did well to push over a ricochet from close range.

After some early pressure from the visitors at the start of the second half, it was United who took the lead – Mykyta swung in a fantastic cross from the left and Crawford arrived at the back post to volley home high into the net from close range.

Formartine were reduced to 10 men on 77 minutes when Marc Lawrence was red carded for a second bookable offence.

And Locos missed a glorious chance to level on 84 minutes when Greg Mitchell picked out the unmarked Reuben Skea but he headed wide from six yards out, before Blair Smith fired straight at MacDonald.

Having sealed their progress to last-eight, Formartine boss Stuart Anderson wants his players to focus on getting their league campaign going, saying: “We’ve been really struggling with injuries, and from the outside looking in you can wonder why things have gone the way they have.

“I’m delighted with the performance, but we need to go again. It’s only one game, and I said that to the boys.

“It was pleasing to get a clean sheet, and there were so many good performances, I couldn’t pick anybody out individually – it was a real collective.

“We need to do better in league now and put our focus on that – we need to start climbing the table.”

Two Andy Hunter long-rangers put Banks o’ Dee on course for 3-1 win

Two goals from Andy Hunter either side of half-time helped Banks o’ Dee ease past Keith 3-1 and set up an Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final away at Formartine.

Hunter scored two long-range efforts to put his side in control against a stubborn Maroons outfit ,while Max Alexander was also on the scoresheet for Josh Winton and Paul Lawson’s side.

Luke Emmett’s own-goal gave Keith a glimmer of hope, but the home side stood firm to take the win.

Dee created several good early chances to break the deadlock against the Maroons, but failed to test Craig Reid in the Keith goal.

Alexander had two openings, but fired over the bar on both occasions.

He then had a third sight of goal in the 32nd minute after playing a quick exchange of passes with Hunter, but Alexander’s effort was deflected wide.

Dee kept the pressure on a Keith side who retained a threat on the counter, and Iain Vigurs forced goalie Reid into his first save of the game with a free-kick effort from 22 yards.

The visitors’ resilience was finally broken in the 44th minute when Hunter fired a dipping half volley in from 25 yards.

Hunter duly made it 2-0 18 seconds into the second half when he curled a fine 25-yard strike past Reid into the top left hand corner.

Dee pushed forward in the hope of adding to their tally and captain Kane Winton’s shot was saved by Reid at the near post.

The Maroons goalkeeper then made another save to deny Darryn Kelly’s close-range header, with substitute Jason Selbie firing the rebound over the crossbar.

However, Dee’s pressure yielded a third goal in the 61st minute as Alexander created space for himself in the box before finishing.

It was one-way traffic, and Reid made another fine save to keep out Dee substitute Mark Gilmour’s low drive.

Keith weathered the storm before trying to find a way back into the game and were rewarded with an own-goal from Dee defender Emmett 17 minutes from time.

Hermes knock out Turriff United for second season running

Meanwhile, Hermes held their nerve in a penalty shoot-out to advance to the Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Turriff United at Lochside Park.

The junior side defeated Turriff 3-2 in the first round of the competition last season and got the better of their Highland League opponents once again.

After 90 minutes without a goal, Hermes won 4-2 on spot-kicks.

They will now face Huntly at Christie Park in the last-eight on September 11.