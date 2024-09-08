Highland League reaction: Keith boss bemoans ‘worst display’ while Inverurie maintain home run

Keith boss Craig Ewen described his side’s 4-0 home defeat against Lossiemouth as by far their worst performance of the season.

The Coasters struck three times in ten first minutes to deflate Keith as they recorded their second win of the league campaign.

Ross Morrison caused havoc with his pace throughout the first period and opened the scoring for the visitors when he raced clear of a static defence to slip the ball beyond Craig Reid after 18 minutes.

Keith didn’t learn their lesson and six minutes later Morrison again capitalised on a mistake to double the advantage.

Ross Archibald made it three in the 28th minute when he picked up a short back pass to loft the ball over Reid from ten yards.

Ryan Park hit the post for Keith after the restart but it was Lossie who found the target again to complete the scoring when substitute Fraser Forbes slotted into the bottom corner with seven minutes remaining.

Lossie interim manager Gavin Price was delighted with the team’s showing.

He said: “Their work ethic was fantastic while showing more self belief in how they play.

“We carried a threat the whole game, scoring four goals, while we also closed the game out well by limiting Keith to few efforts.

“It was pleasing to get a clean sheet, using the win at Forres on Wednesday night as a springboard.

“It was a throughly enjoyable afternoon and it is now a case of onwards and upwards.”

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “Taking nothing away from Lossie, we were second best all over the pitch.

“We could have got a bit of a swing of momentum if Ryan Park’s effort had gone in it wasn’t to be.

“It is very difficult for us to take as we have had positive results this season and then to put in a performance like that by far our worst of season is unexplainable.

“It is so disappointing and we got what we deserved.”

Inverurie Locos 4-1 Forres Mechanics

Inverurie Locos maintained their 100% home record with a 4-1 win against Forres Mechanics.

The Railwaymen have recorded four wins at Harlaw Park this season, scoring 12 goals in the process and are sitting third in the table.

In searing September heat Locos brought cheer to their manager Dean Donaldson after losing at Brora last weekend.

He said: “We lacked intensity, aggression and enthusiasm at Brora but in this game we were far better.

“Forres are a good side, have good attacking threats and if you allow them space they punish you.

“We went to sleep for their goal but we made substitutions and the changes really helped us. It was a very hot day, challenging for the players but they dug in.

“As well as the goals scored we had a goal disallowed, our central defender Mark Souter fairly challenged their goalkeeper, the ball spilled to Nathan Meres to score and I don’t think there was anything wrong with the goal.

“We could have had a couple of penalties as well, but we’re pleased. It’s a fine win against a good side.”

In 12 minutes a cross-field ball from Cole Anderson found Blair Smith. A great first touch gave him a clear view of goal and he side-footed past Corey Patterson.

Thirteen minutes later Anderson popped up on the right to supply the inviting ball across the face of goal for Daniel Agnew to tap home.

Loose marking in the home box allowed Shaun Sutherland to reduce the leeway in 51 minutes, with Callum Frame the architect.

The Can-Cans had their tails up but not for long. In 65 minutes Logan Johnstone sent in a deep hanging cross for newly-introduced substitute Nathan Meres to head home at the back post.

Number four for Inverurie was also influenced by substitutes. Sam Burnett fed a pass to Meres, his shot was saved but Reuben Skea tucked the rebound away.

Forres boss Steven MacDonald said: “We lost two goals in each half but the second half showing was a lot better up to a point. We started the second half well but I was so disappointed with the first half.

“We didn’t compete and stood off. Locos didn’t have to work too hard, their third goal was the killer. A player of five foot tall beating our players to a high ball.

“We looked a very young team compared to their experienced set up. Paul Coutts strolled through the game, you have to learn quick as it’s an unforgiving league.”

Rothes 2-3 Wick Academy

Wick Academy were made to fight all the way for the points against 10-man Rothes at Mackessack Park.

The Scorries led 2-0 just before the break when the Speysiders had central defender Scott Mutch red-carded for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

The home side rallied with a brace from Ross Logan until their hearts were broken four minutes from time when Ross Gunn netted the winner.

Wick boss Gary Manson said: “If we had been offered three points before the game started we would have taken that, yes, but we could have scored 10 goals had we taken all our chances.

“Even if Rothes had been down to eight players Ross Logan would still have been a threat as he has the pace to hurt anybody.

“It would have been lovely to be standing here with a comfortable win but we have been on a sticky patch recently, the last four games haven’t gone to plan, so it was important to get back to winning ways.”

Wick opened the scoring in the 19th minute when the unmarked Kyle Henderson gave Sean McCarthy no chance from eight yards.

It was 2-0 in the 26th minute when, with the Rothes defence in total disarray, Gary Pullen fired a 10-yard drive high into the net.

Three minutes from the break things got even worse for the Speysiders when Mutch was shown a straight red card by referee Lewis Brown.

Five minutes after the restart Rothes pulled a goal back, Ross Logan ran through the middle evading a couple of challenges before firing the ball low past Graeme Williamson in the Academy goal.

It was almost 3-1 when Pullen hit the bar with a header and seconds later McCarthy brilliantly blocked a net-bound Henderson drive.

Rothes equalised in the 84th minute, once again Logan burst through the middle and was brought down in the box just as he was about to pull the trigger.

The winger took the resultant penalty kick himself and beat Williamson.

However, two minutes later Gunn grabbed the winner with an eight-yard drive.

Rothes manager Richard Hastings said: “The boys are gutted in the dressing room just now so it’s a case of mixed emotions for myself as manager.

“Firstly we put ourselves in the position of being 2-0 down after a really poor first half, when we were really off it.

“We dug-in in the second half and once we got that first goal you could see then boys perk up and we then saw some real fight, dig and endeavour. We got ourselves back to 2-2 but then got hit by that late goal.”

Brechin City 7-0 Strathspey Thistle

Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City maintained their impressive start to the season by thrashing basement side Strathspey Thistle by 7-0 at Glebe Park.

Lewis Martin set his side on the victory trail when he headed home an Anthony McDonald corner kick after 13 minutes with McDonald drilling home a left-foot drive to double his side’s advantage in the 27th minute.

City turned the screw in the second half and Dayle Robertson made it 3-0 nine minutes in when he headed the ball home from close-range with Marc Scott adding a fourth goal just three minutes later.

Robertson scored his second and City’s fifth goal shortly afterwards with a brace from Ewan Loudon in the 73rd and 86th minutes completing the rout.

Brechin manager Patrick Cregg said: “I’m really happy.

“In the first half we played at a really good tempo, played some great stuff and I was really pleased to go in at half-time 2-0 in front.

“After the break our output was higher in terms of volume of goals although I thought that we actually played better in the first half.

“I’m really pleased with our overall performance. Myself and the backroom staff can’t ask any more of the lads in terms of their effort.”

Strathspey boss Ryan Esson said: “The manner of our defeat was really disappointing.

“We spoke to the players at half-time about what we needed to do but it just didn’t happen.

“After a decent performance last week we thought that we’d be able to kick on but to be honest we’re not going to be judged on a result against Brechin away from home.

“We have to move on. We’ve got three games coming up against Clach (twice) and Nairn and all our focus now is on those games.”

Nairn County 1-1 Formartine United

A Johnny Crawford penalty salvaged a point for Formartine United in an enthralling draw with Nairn County at Station Park.

Andrew Greig gave the Wee County the lead against his old team but Crawford’s spot-kick ensured the visitors would come away with a deserved share of the spoils.

Formartine manager, Stuart Anderson said: “I think we played really well, it was maybe one of our best performances of the season, we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“There are boys who had really good performances, it’s frustrating we never won with the chances we created. But we will play a lot worse and win games.

“That’s five unbeaten now. We could have scored six or seven goals, we’ve got to be more ruthless in front of goal.”

There were chances at either end early on with Nairn’s Matthew Wright and Formartine’s Graeme Rodger both coming close.

Nairn’s Dylan MacLean was the busier of the two goalkeepers and he did well to keep out an effort from Tyler Mykyta who waltzed through the home defence before having a pop at goal.

But it was Nairn who took the lead on the half hour mark when Greig stooped to head in a Wright cross.

MacLean came to Nairn’s rescue again just before the break when he made a point blank save from Paul Campbell.

Formartine were back on level terms in the 54th minute when Nairn defender Alister Morrison brought down Campbell inside the area and Crawford made no mistake from 12 yards.

Nairn came close to restoring their lead four minutes later when Wright attempted a spectacular overhead kick which was cleared off the goal-line.

There were chances at either end in stoppage time as a heavy mist descended on Station Park.

MacLean dived full length to deny Campbell, while Formartine keeper Ewen MacDonald made an equally fine save from sub Sam Gordon.

Nairn boss Ross Tokely said: “I don’t feel we played overly well – the boys dug in deep. They put a shift in on Wednesday, it was hard for them to go again today, but I’m happy with the point.

“I would like us to have more options on the ball but we are always dangerous going forward, I thought Fraser (Dingwall) and the defence held up in terms of the long throw-ins and long play.

“We showed a lot of character not to lose today, especially after the hurt of Wednesday (losing to Clach on penalties in the North of Scotland Cup).”

Clachnacuddin 0-2 Buckie Thistle

Goals from Marcus Goodall and Kevin Fraser gave champions Buckie Thistle all three points against Clach at Grant Street Park.

Jags boss Lewis Mackinnon was delighted with his side’s display.

He said: “A really good day’s work for us, I thought we played well, defended well and the performance and result went hand in hand today.

“I think we stepped up even further in the second half and it became comfortable in the end.

“We got a reaction from last week’s defeat to Brechin; we worked on things like communication in training and it was great to see that paying off today.

“I don’t like singling out players, but Kevin Fraser was brilliant today. He was actually told not to do so much running, but we can’t hold him back and he was all over the midfield.”

Buckie took the lead in the fourth minute, Lyall Keir pouncing on a loose ball on the right flank, feeding Jack MacIver and his pinpoint cross was glanced into the far corner by the head of Goodall.

Hesitation in the visiting defence then allowed Jack Davison to burst into the penalty area, but Mark Ridgers saved well from his rising drive.

James Anderson also had a low shot well saved by Ridgers, while at the other end, MacIver fired a free kick just wide of the right post from 25 yards right on half time.

McCabe was denied by a vital block from Ben Cormack after he got on the end of a great run and cutback from Keir in the opening minute of the second half.

Buckie did make it two on 59 minutes, MacIver playing Keir through and after Malin saved well from his shot, Kevin Fraser followed up to ram home his first goal since returning from long term injury.

Ridgers made an excellent save from a Connor Bunce low drive on 70 minutes as Clach looked for a way back into the match, but Buckie saw the game out well to claim all three points.

Clach boss Conor Gethins said: “I thought it was a tired performance from us, it didn’t seem like there was the same energy there.

“The win on Wednesday night probably took it out of them emotionally, as some of them haven’t been in that situation before.

“When we were on top in the first half we have to take our chances, Buckie didn’t pass up on their chances as they showed in the first five minutes.”

Turriff United 2-3 Huntly

An Owen Morris winner saw Huntly record a 3-2 win away to Turriff United.

It’s three wins in succession for Huntly with manager Colin Charlesworth praising the character shown from his side.

He said: “In games like this when the teams are so evenly matched for large parts of the game, you need character to pull you through at certain moments. We reacted from going a goal down then 2-1 up and got pegged back to 2-2 before going ahead again.

“We went down to ten men and it showed a really strong, gritty performance in what was a cracking advert for Highland League football.”

With five minutes gone, Ruari Fraser put in a last-ditch block to turn a Jack McKenzie effort behind. From the resultant corner kick, Reece McKeown’s delivery was taken down by Turriff top scorer Ewan Clark who drilled in his third of the season.

Huntly levelled after 28 minutes when Kai Watson’s ball forward was laid off by Angus Grant for Callum Murray to curl in a great strike from outside the box.

Grant put his side in front on 32 minutes taking advantage of some poor defending before chipping over the head of Lee Herbert for his ninth of the campaign.

McKeown turned provider again in 50 minutes, chipping the ball over the visiting defence and despite offside calls, John Allan lifted the ball into the net for his first of the season.

Huntly added a third in 59 minutes when Murray drilled a dangerous cross from the left for Morris to slot home his first senior goal.

Fraser Hobday kept out a Turriff equaliser by tipping over a Max Foster header after the defender met a Murray Cormack corner.

The visitors finished with ten men when substitute Alexander Jack saw red on 78 minutes for a challenge on McKenzie.

With the game three minutes into additional time, Joe Gauld made a crucial block to turn a John Allan shot behind for a corner.

Turriff as manager Warren Cummings said: “We did well to get back in the game, we were positive after going in at the break 2-1 down.

“For a team that’s pretty good technically I thought the first half we were there to dominate the game but we let Huntly back into the game but poor decision making costs us a third goal.”