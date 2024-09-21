Highland League results: Inverurie Locos win at Keith

Inverurie Locos’ good start in the Breedon Highland continued as they defeated Keith 3-0 at Kynoch Park.

A brace from Aidan Wilson, the second of which was a penalty, and Jay Halliday’s counter did the damage for the Railwaymen.

The result means Inverurie have lost just one of their last nine league games and have 26 points from 12 matches.

Dean Donaldson’s charges are third in the table, eight points behind leaders Brechin City, and one adrift of Brora Rangers who are second.

It’s now four league defeats in a row for Keith, who remain on nine points.

Early action

Inverurie took the lead in the seventh minute. Keith goalkeeper Craig Ewen had made a good save to thwart Blair Smith seconds before, but there was little he could do on this occasion.

Cole Anderson broke free on the right flank and his powerful low cross was neatly flicked into the net by Wilson from six yards.

In response for the Maroons Grant Moroney glanced a header wide from Callum Robertson’s corner, but Locos could and maybe should have doubled their lead on 13 minutes.

Smith got the better of Ronan Craib on the right, but the unmarked Wilson headed his cross over the bar.

Shortly after the half hour mark Inverurie did increase their lead. It came from another pinpoint Anderson delivery from the right, which gave Halliday a tap in.

Chances were harder to come by in the second period and although Keith were frustrating the Railwaymen the Maroons struggled to seriously test Zack Ellis in the visiting goal.

In the 73rd minute Inverurie wrapped up their victory. Wilson was pulled down by Robertson at the back post as he tried to convert Callum Duncan’s cross from the right.

After referee Harry Bruce had awarded a penalty Wilson’s well-struck effort crept under the body of Reid into the left corner.

Five minutes later Keith came close to a consolation when Robertson’s free-kick was flicked on, but Ellis blocked Craib’s attempt from close range.

In the closing stages the Maroons came close again as Horace Ormsby’s strike from the right side of the area came back off the left post.

Other Highland League results

Formartine United won 3-1 against Huntly at North Lodge Park courtesy of goals from Julian Wade, Callum Youngson and Tyler Mykyta, Owen Morris netted for the Black and Golds.

Buckie Thistle beat Turriff United 4-1 in a 2pm kick-off at Victoria Park.

Dale Wood gave the Jags an early lead before Timi Fatona levelled things up, but Marcus Goodall’s double and Kevin Fraser’s goal won it for Buckie.

Leaders Brechin City remain unbeaten after winning 2-1 against Rothes at Glebe Park.

Ewan Loudon got the ball rolling for the Hedgemen and then had a penalty saved by Speysiders goalkeeper Sean McCarthy after Craig Tosh had been fouled.

But it wasn’t long before Seth Patrick netted City’s second and although Ross Logan got a goal back for Rothes Brechin held out.

Deveronvale triumphed 3-2 against Brora Rangers at Princess Royal Park. Ben Hermiston bagged an early brace for the Banffers, before Colin Williamson pulled a goal back early in the second half.

But Rogan Read struck for Vale to restore their two-goal cushion, which they needed after Shane Sutherland’s late second for the Cattachs.

Banks o’ Dee beat Clachnacuddin 3-0 at Grant Street Park. Lachie MacLeod, Iain Vigurs and Liam Duell’s penalty won it for the Aberdeen side.

Forres Mechanics won a thrilling Mosset Park encounter 4-3 against 10-man Wick Academy.

Gary Pullen’s opener for the Scorries was cancelled out by Kyle MacLeod for the Can-Cans. Owen Rendall was then sent off for Wick, who fell behind on the stroke of half-time when Jordan Alonge scored.

Mark McLauchan added to Forres’ tally after the interval, but Gordon MacNab and Pullen scored to make it all square before Calum Frame won it for the Can-Cans.

Lossiemouth came from behind to beat Fraserburgh 3-1 at Grant Park. Logan Watt had the Broch ahead but Brodie Christie’s brace and David Gofton’s goal secured the points for the Wee County.

Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle drew 3-3 at Station Park.

Paul Brindle netted first for the Grantown Jags, but Ben Barron’s double had Nairn in front. Liam Shewan’s penalty and Filip Franczack’s finish put Strathspey ahead again, however, Barron’s third salvaged a point for Nairn.