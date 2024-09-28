Scottish Cup results round up: 11 Highland League sides go through as Brora Rangers bag late winner against Cumnock

Brora Rangers progressed to the second round of the Scottish Cup by defeating Cumnock 2-1 courtesy of Shane Sutherland’s stoppage time winner.

In a keenly-contested first round tie at Dudgeon Park Jordan MacRae’s penalty had the Cattachs ahead after an hour.

But Joseph McKee’s free-kick for the visitors looked like forcing extra time, until substitute Sutherland’s intervention in the dying embers for the Breedon Highland League side.

Brora reached the fourth round of the Scottish Cup last season and will hope for another decent run this term, with the draw for the second round taking place at 5pm on Sunday.

Chances were at a premium in the first period but Brora had a great opening just shy of the half hour mark.

Tony Dingwall, MacRae and George Robesten combined on the counter-attack with the latter’s cross from the left not dealt with by Jon Craig, but goalkeeper Blair Currie made a good block to deny Dingwall from six yards.

Both sides looked reasonably assured defensively and that pattern didn’t really change in the early stages of the second period, although Cumnock had a couple of opportunities.

Striker Allan Mackenzie headed over when unmarked and a Sam Ellis cross from the left broke for Cameron Chalmers and he lashed over from 15 yards.

Opener for the Cattachs

After an hour Brora broke the deadlock with a penalty. Sub Sutherland made an instant impact when he played a ball across goal before being caught late by Darren Brownlie.

Despite protests from Cumnock referee Keiran Traynor pointed to the spot and MacRae drilled the ball into the bottom right corner.

Visiting manager Stephen Swift was sent off after the goal for telling the man in the middle what he thought of the penalty decision.

Shortly after Currie made a decent stop to hold Dingwall’s effort from the edge of the area.

But the visitors were still in the contest. In the 70th minute Luke Watt’s free-kick on the right fell for Dylan Dykes, who was thwarted by an excellent block from goalkeeper Cameron Mackay.

Eight minutes later Cumnock thought they had equalised when Brownlie’s header from Watt’s corner bounced down off the crossbar before being scrambled away, but referee Traynor ruled the ball hadn’t crossed the line.

In the 84th minute the Ayrshire outfit did draw level when sub McKee curled a superb 20-yard free-kick into the left corner of the net.

But Brora finished strongly and grabbed the winner in the first minute of stoppage time when Tom Kelly crossed from the right and Sutherland looped a header into the top left corner.

Other Scottish Cup results

Huntly beat Wick Academy 5-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Christie Park.

The Black and Golds struck first with Angus Grant netting his 13th goal of the season, but it wasn’t long before Marc MacGregor levelled matters for the Scorries.

Grant scored again for Huntly just before half-time, but Kyle Henderson equalised and forced extra-time and after a goalless additional 30 minutes a shoot-out was needed.

James Connelly, Angus Grant, Brodie Allen, Ross Still and Michael Clark scored their penalties for Huntly while debutant goalkeeper Calum Brodie saved two Wick attempts.

James Anderson’s hat-trick helped Clachnacuddin come from behind to beat Nairn County 3-1 in the local derby at Grant Street Park.

The Wee County broke the deadlock early on courtesy of Ben Barron, but James Anderson’s second half treble won it for the Lilywhites, while Nairn finished with 10 men after Callum Maclean’s dismissal midway through the second period.

Fraserburgh got back to winning ways by thrashing Rothes 8-0 at Bellslea.

Aidan Sopel bagged a hat-trick, Marley Sweenie-Rowe, who was making his debut after joining on loan from Dundee, got a brace and Scott Barbour, Liam Strachan and Sean Butcher also found the net.

Jags leave it late

Buckie Thistle came from behind to get the better of Carluke Rovers at Victoria Park. The visitors went in front through Ross Steele in the first half, but Josh Peters equalised and Darryl McHardy’s late goal won it for the Jags.

Deveronvale lost 3-1 to Bo’ness United at Princess Royal Park. Louis Kennedy’s goal for Bo’ness was cancelled out by Banffers captain Harry Noble, but then Smart Osadolor and Kyle Johnston netted two in two minutes for the visitors.

Matthew Petermann’s goal for Deveronvale set up a grandstand finish before Osadolor’s second killed the tie.

Johnny Crawford’s penalty and Julian Wade’s counter secured a 2-0 win for Formartine United versus Whitehill Welfare at North Lodge Park.

Forres Mechanics lost 2-1 to Jeanfield Swifts at Mosset Park. Christopher Dodd scored for the Perth outfit just before the break and Ronan McMurchie got the second five minutes from time.

Mark McLauchlan struck late on for the Can-Cans with Aidan Cruickshank being sent off in the aftermath of McLauchlan’s goal.

Spot-kick success at Kynoch Park

Keith beat Camelon 4-3 on penalties at Kynoch Park following a 1-1 draw. Graham Taylor put the visitors ahead, but Nathan McKeown restored parity and the Maroons prevailed when it came to penalties.

Strathspey Thistle lost 6-0 to Sauchie at Seafield Park with. Stuart McDowell, an own goal, Mark Smith, David Churchill and a double from Ross Kavanagh did the damage for the visitors.

Liam Duell’s penalty earned Banks o’ Dee a 1-0 win away at Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Inverurie Locos won 3-0 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Dundonald Bluebell in Fife.

Paul Coutts was on target for the Railwaymen before Reece Brown’s leveller forced extra-time, during which the sides couldn’t be separated.

In the shoot-out Coutts, Calum Dingwall and Cole Anderson scored for Inverurie while Zack Ellis saved from Aiden Henry and Lewis McKenzie and Jordan Peru hit the woodwork for Dundonald.

Lossiemouth were beaten 3-1 by Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield. Former Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle striker Aaron Nicolson, Laurie Devine and Jamie Allan scored for the Lowland League side, with Ross Morrison netting a consolation for the Coasters.

Turriff United ended their eight game winless streak by beating Broomhill 1-0 in Dumbarton thanks to Ewen Robertson’s goal.

Brechin City won 1-0 against Newtongrange Star at Glebe Park thanks to Fraser MacLeod’s stoppage time strike.