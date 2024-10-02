EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Josh Winton delighted at Banks o’ Dee’s comeback to defeat Aberdeen and secure final place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Josh Winton delighted at Banks o’ Dee’s comeback to defeat Aberdeen and secure final place

The Breedon Highland League side beat the Dons to progress to the final.

By Callum Law
Michael Philipson, centre, celebrates scoring Banks o' Dee's fourth goal in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup win against Aberdeen. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Michael Philipson, centre, celebrates scoring Banks o' Dee's fourth goal in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup win against Aberdeen. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

Co-manager Josh Winton hailed Banks o’ Dee’s character as they came from two goals down to beat Aberdeen to reach the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

Fraser Mackie’s early brace put the Dons in a good position at Spain Park.

But the Breedon Highland League side rallied impressively to triumph 4-2 thanks to a double from Michael Philipson and counters from Mark Gilmour and Iain Vigurs.

Dee will play Huntly or Buckie Thistle – who meet next Wednesday at Christie Park – in the final at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park on Sunday November 17.

Banks o’ Dee won the Aberdeenshire Cup for the first time in their history in 2021 and now have the chance to replicate that achievement.

Winton said: “It was a test of character for the boys and they stood up to it.

“Aberdeen got on top of us, especially early on. We didn’t start as we would have liked, but the longer the game went on the more we grew into it.

Michael Philipson scores Banks o’ Dee’s fourth goal against Aberdeen.

“Michael Philipson’s free-kick was an excellent way to seal it – it was outstanding.

“The club has done reasonably well in the past in terms of getting to finals in the Aberdeenshire Cup and the Aberdeenshire Shield. It’s good to be in another final and we look forward to whoever we play.”

Action-packed encounter

In a tremendous cup tie Aberdeen made a fast start.

Their opener arrived in the fourth minute when Fletcher Boyd’s pinpoint pass found Cameron Wilson on the right side of the penalty area and his low ball across goal was tapped in by Mackie at the back post.

In the 12th minute the Dons struck again. Findlay Marshall’s through ball set Mackie off and running before he produced a tidy low finish.

Within four minutes Dee pulled a goal back. Gilmour sent in an inviting delivery from the right and the sliding Philipson found the net from close range.

Banks o’ Dee’s Kane Winton, right, challenges Alfie Stewart of Aberdeen.

Just before the half hour mark Gilmour finished from Ally Stark’s right-wing cross to make it 2-2.

Five minutes shy of half-time the unmarked Vigurs headed home Philipson’s corner from the left to give Dee the lead.

A moment of magic from Philipson in the 72nd minute sealed Dee’s spot in the final as the midfielder’s magnificent free-kick from 20 yards flew into the top right corner.

Aberdeen finished the contest with 10 men after Blair McKenzie was shown a straight red card in the 79th minute by referee Owen Lawrence for pulling back sub Scott Milne and denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Dons disappointment

Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson said: “We’re disappointed with the performance in terms of the three goals we lost in the first half.

“We have to be stronger and a bit more aggressive to deal with those situations.

“We didn’t deal with it and we find ourselves out of the cup off the back of that.

“At 2-0 up we were in control of the game, but we didn’t build on it and we had to respond better to losing the first goal.

“That’s the frustrating part, but it’s a learning curve for the young players.”

