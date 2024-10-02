EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Josh Winton delighted at Banks o’ Dee’s comeback to defeat Aberdeen and secure final place

Co-manager Josh Winton hailed Banks o’ Dee’s character as they came from two goals down to beat Aberdeen to reach the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

Fraser Mackie’s early brace put the Dons in a good position at Spain Park.

But the Breedon Highland League side rallied impressively to triumph 4-2 thanks to a double from Michael Philipson and counters from Mark Gilmour and Iain Vigurs.

Dee will play Huntly or Buckie Thistle – who meet next Wednesday at Christie Park – in the final at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park on Sunday November 17.

Banks o’ Dee won the Aberdeenshire Cup for the first time in their history in 2021 and now have the chance to replicate that achievement.

Winton said: “It was a test of character for the boys and they stood up to it.

“Aberdeen got on top of us, especially early on. We didn’t start as we would have liked, but the longer the game went on the more we grew into it.

“Michael Philipson’s free-kick was an excellent way to seal it – it was outstanding.

“The club has done reasonably well in the past in terms of getting to finals in the Aberdeenshire Cup and the Aberdeenshire Shield. It’s good to be in another final and we look forward to whoever we play.”

Action-packed encounter

In a tremendous cup tie Aberdeen made a fast start.

Their opener arrived in the fourth minute when Fletcher Boyd’s pinpoint pass found Cameron Wilson on the right side of the penalty area and his low ball across goal was tapped in by Mackie at the back post.

In the 12th minute the Dons struck again. Findlay Marshall’s through ball set Mackie off and running before he produced a tidy low finish.

Within four minutes Dee pulled a goal back. Gilmour sent in an inviting delivery from the right and the sliding Philipson found the net from close range.

Just before the half hour mark Gilmour finished from Ally Stark’s right-wing cross to make it 2-2.

Five minutes shy of half-time the unmarked Vigurs headed home Philipson’s corner from the left to give Dee the lead.

A moment of magic from Philipson in the 72nd minute sealed Dee’s spot in the final as the midfielder’s magnificent free-kick from 20 yards flew into the top right corner.

Aberdeen finished the contest with 10 men after Blair McKenzie was shown a straight red card in the 79th minute by referee Owen Lawrence for pulling back sub Scott Milne and denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Dons disappointment

Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson said: “We’re disappointed with the performance in terms of the three goals we lost in the first half.

“We have to be stronger and a bit more aggressive to deal with those situations.

“We didn’t deal with it and we find ourselves out of the cup off the back of that.

“At 2-0 up we were in control of the game, but we didn’t build on it and we had to respond better to losing the first goal.

“That’s the frustrating part, but it’s a learning curve for the young players.”