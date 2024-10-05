Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Brora Rangers tackle Buckie Thistle and another Deveronvale starlet signs a new deal

Andrew MacAskill believes Buckie Thistle have virtually no margin for error if they want to challenge to retain the Breedon Highland League title.

But the midfielder hopes victory against Brora Rangers could be the catalyst for a sustained run of good form.

The Jags, who have won their last three games in all competitions, are sitting fifth in the Highland League, 15 points behind leaders Brechin City with a game in hand ahead of facing Brora today.

The Cattachs are second in the table, seven points off the summit, but also have a game in hand.

‘We haven’t been far away’

MacAskill, 32, said: “We expect a really hard game against Brora. Given the standard we’ve set over the past three seasons it’s been a poor start for us this season.

“In saying that in terms of performances we haven’t been far away from what we’ve been in previous seasons.

“So far this season the tight games just haven’t gone our way. If we could win at Brora that’s the kind of result that gives you belief and can really help you kick on.

“Although we’re a long way behind in the table it’s still early in the season and a result against Brora could be the catalyst for us to put a good run together.

“We’re realistic, but this is a similar situation to three seasons ago where we were behind and we won more than 20 games in a row and came very close (to winning the league).

“I’m not saying we’ll do that again, but nothing is decided at this stage.

“However, if we drop any more points – even at this stage – it will be a really big ask.

“This game is very important because we can’t afford to drop points and if we can get a result it gives you the belief you can go on a run.”

Brora’s Mackay has good options

Meanwhile, Brora boss Steven Mackay is delighted to have a selection headache ahead of this game and other important clashes coming up this month.

On Wednesday, Alex Cooper returned from injury in the Cattachs’ North of Scotland Cup semi-final win against Lossiemouth, while Shane Sutherland has also been back in action in recent weeks following a lengthy absence.

On top of that the Sutherland side have secured Ross County midfielder Andrew Macleod on loan for the rest of the season.

After the clash with Buckie, Brora face Brechin next week and Clachnacuddin on Saturday October 19 in the North of Scotland Cup final at Station Park, Nairn.

Manager Mackay added: “It’s great to have Alex back. It was his first appearance of the season and we could see the quality he’s got.

“We will bed him in gently, the same as we’re doing with Shane. They are two really big, experienced players that are back in the fold for us.

“It makes competition for places even more severe and intense. The squad is looking strong – it gives me a nice headache.

“It’s always a tough game against Buckie, when it comes to the big games they always turn up.

“We’ve got this big game to look forward to, then Brechin and the cup final. It’s a busy few weeks for us, but it’s an exciting time.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos face Nairn County in a 2pm kick off at Harlaw Park. Greg Mitchell, Sam Burnett, Nathan Meres, Josh Buchan and Anton Chauvin are out for the Railwaymen, but Cole Donaldson and Milosz Ochmanski return.

The Wee County have signed right-back Ross Hardie on loan from Brora until Christmas and also have Kenny MacInnes and Jamie Carnihan back in the fold.

Bryan Hay and Stuart Laird return to the Fraserburgh squad for their Bellslea encounter with Keith. The Maroons are missing Ryan Spink, Ryan Robertson, Jake Stewart, Craig Gill and Joey Wilson, Grant Moroney is doubtful and Liam Duncan faces a fitness test.

Huntly are minus Fraser Hobday, Alex Thoirs and Jamie Michie for Lossiemouth’s visit to Christie Park.

Strathspey Thistle will hand fitness tests to a couple of players ahead of playing Banks o’ Dee at Seafield Park. Ally Stark, Mark Reynolds, Mark Gilmour, Michael Philipson and Lachie MacLeod are all doubts for the Aberdeen outfit.

Turriff United are deprived of the services of Jack McKenzie, Ewan Clark, Kieran Yeats, Murray Cormack, Callan Gray, Arran Smith, Keir Smith and James Chalmers for their clash with Brechin City at the Haughs.

Max Foster does return for United, while the Hedgemen are missing Ryan Ferguson.

Wick Academy face Formartine United at Harmsworth Park without Owen Rendall and Ryan Campbell. The visitors are missing Kieran Adams and Kieran Lawrence.

Deveronvale’s Mitchell signs on

Manager Garry Wood is thrilled Jack Mitchell has become the latest Deveronvale player to sign a contract extension.

The 18-year-old has netted six goals for the Banffers this term and has put pen to paper on a new deal ahead of today’s Breedon Highland League game against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

In the last week Jamie MacLellan, Jayden Goldie and Keane Matheson have also signed new contracts and Wood said: “I’m delighted Jack’s signed an extension as well. He’s had a good season scoring some crucial goals for us.

“Jack’s someone who will only get better with age and more experience so we’re delighted he’s committed to Deveronvale.

“All the guys that have signed new deals have done well. A lot of the squad are under 23 so they should keep getting better with age.

“It provides stability and that’s what the club needs, I’m delighted the lads have put pen to paper.

“They’re buying into the project and what we’re trying to do at Deveronvale, these extensions give us a good platform for the future.”

Enjoyment key for Macdonald

Meanwhile, Charlie Macdonald says moving to Forres has rekindled his enjoyment of football.

The 28-year-old defender joined the Can-Cans from Rothes last month and since arriving at Mosset Park has helped them take seven points out of nine in the league.

Macdonald said: “It’s been really enjoyable since I signed. I’d gone through a tough few months at Rothes and for me coming to Forres it was about trying to enjoy my football again.

“The way I was feeling at one point I wasn’t sure if continuing in the Highland League was for me.

“Our approach seems to be that we’ll have a go no matter who we play and it seems to be paying off for us so far.”

Logan seeing the benefits of new role

Rothes’ Ross Logan is enjoying the best goalscoring season of his Breedon Highland League career and reckons a change of position has helped his cause.

Ahead of the Speysiders’ clash with Clachnacuddin at Mackessack Park this afternoon Logan has netted five times.

The 22-year-old was mainly used as a winger during spells with the Lilywhites and Strathspey Thistle.

Since joining Rothes in the summer Logan has been deployed through the middle.

He said: “Personally I feel like I’ve been doing pretty well, this is already my best season in terms of goals since I’ve been in the Highland League.

“Hopefully I can get a few more, double figures as a minimum is my target.

“I’ve found playing through the middle that I manage to get on the ball more.

“Playing out wide you can be isolated for spells in the game and not get the ball as much.

“I’m definitely able to impact the game more playing through the middle, I just want to get on the ball and see if I can create something for the team.”

Cooper praises Lilywhites’ standard-setter

Meanwhile, Clach’s Troy Cooper is enjoying trying to meet manager Conor Gethins’ high standards.

The Lilywhites are sixth in the table, have reached round two of the Scottish Cup and this week progressed to the North of Scotland Cup final with winger Cooper netting a hat-trick against Inverness Athletic.

Those were his first goals of the season and he added: “I was glad to score the goals.

“Everyone is enjoying it at Clach just now, it’s a good place to be. The manager demands high standards and it’s really working for us.

“As an attacker, he helps me improve. You just need to look at how many goals he’s scored, I just listen to him for advice.”