Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Kacper Lopata reveals how UFC and boxing influenced his style of play

Polish defender Lopata's whole-hearted approach has already made him a hit with the Staggies fans.

Ross County defender Kacper Lopata. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Kacper Lopata. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ross County defender Kacper Lopata’s love of UFC and boxing means it is not in his nature to fear a backlash from Premiership champions Celtic on Sunday.

County take on a Hoops side which suffered a chastening 7-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.

That brought Celtic’s momentum to a shuddering halt, following an emphatic start to the domestic campaign.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have won their opening six league matches, netting 20 goals in the process without conceding.

Lopata’s whole-hearted style of defending has already made a big impression on the Staggies fans, since he joined on a season-long loan from Barnsley.

Kacper Lopata in action against Dundee’s Simon Murray. Image: SNS

Polish defender Lopata moved to Bristol at the age of nine with his mother and older brother, who he says he regularly fought with during his childhood.

Lopata also revealed UFC and boxing has been a major influence on his aggressive style, and he insists he has no plans to temper it for the visit of the Hoops.

He said: “I’m just trying to do my job.

“I used to fight with my older brother a lot. It is just the way I am. I enjoy that rough side to football.

“I like my UFC, I like my boxing and used to do it when I was younger.

Ross County’s Kacper Lopata. Image: SNS

“In terms of that aggression, like anyone, you like to do things you’re good at.

“If for me that’s battering a striker, giving him a bit, then I’m going to do that.

“I definitely enjoy that side of the game.”

Lopata relishes test posed by quick opponents

At 6ft 4in, Lopata enjoys a height advantage over many of the strikers he comes directly up against.

Lopata admits it is the movement and intelligence of those players, such as Celtic talisman Kyogo Furuhashi, which puts him to the greatest test.

Kyogo Furuhashi scoring for Celtic against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

The 23-year-old insists he relishes that challenge, adding: “It will be good to test myself against the very best and if I can do well against them it shows I’m up to scratch.

“It is a good challenge. They are so good – fast as lightning strikers, who are intelligent.

“Those kind of strikers I enjoy playing against because it is a cat and mouse game.

“Up against a target man, it’s a scrap and I do enjoy that. But the ones who are quick, like our striker Ronan Hale, I enjoy that even more because it tests me.

“He is so sharp and I’m 6ft 4in. He’s moving all the time and I have to check my shoulders.”

Lopata expects no hangover from Hoops

Don Cowie’s men are unbeaten in their last three Premiership matches, but are preparing for their biggest test of the season so far.

Lopata does not expect Rodgers’ side to arrive in Dingwall carrying any mental scars from their heavy defeat in Germany.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers at full-time in Dortmund. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “If I was in their position, I’d be looking to bounce back. They are top players and that’s what top players do. They are resilient.

“They don’t dwell on things, they are good technically, sharp and quick, but the mental side of the game is very under-rated. Without a doubt, they will be looking to bounce back and get a win.

“It’s up to us to try and stop that from happening.

“We have to be solid. Give them a yard and they punish us straight away.

“We are going to have to use the dark arts of the game and get our fans on board, manage the game. If we need a breather, we have to take a breather.

Kacper Lopata tussles with Hearts’ Kenneth Vargas. Image: SNS

“Set-pieces are going to be massive, if we can nick a goal from one.

“They are going to dominate the ball. I don’t think there’s a team that does that better than Celtic.

“Those things are going to come into play massively.

“Everyone is going to have to play their best game and, with that, we’re still going to need a bit of luck. That’s how good they are.

“Hopefully we will get that on Sunday.”

