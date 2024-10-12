Highland League results: Top two Brechin City and Brora Rangers draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League results: Top two Brechin City and Brora Rangers draw

We round up Saturday's Breedon Highland League action.

By Callum Law
Brechin City's Michael Hunter, left, is challenged by James Wallace of Brora Rangers. Pictures by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Brechin City and Brora Rangers drew 2-2 at Glebe Park in a pulsating encounter between the Breedon Highland’s top two.

The hotly-anticipated meeting between the sides didn’t disappoint as the Cattachs twice came from behind to earn a point.

Marc Scott and Fraser MacLeod scored for the Hedgemen, but James Wallace and substitute George Robesten tied things up by netting for the visitors.

The upshot of the result is that things remain the same between the division’s top two with Brechin seven points ahead of Brora having played a game more.

New signing and a fast start

Pre-match Brechin announced the signing of midfielder Michael Hunter on loan from Dundee until January and he was thrust straight in to start.

It took just five minutes for the deadlock to be broken and it was Brechin who struck.

Ewan Loudon laid the ball off to Fraser MacLeod in midfield and his ball over the top released Scott, who produced a sublime lob over goalkeeper Cammy Mackay from the edge of the box which nestled in the right corner.

In response for Brora Shane Sutherland curled a shot straight at goalkeeper Lenny Wilson and an angled effort from Wallace drifted wide.

Brora’s Andrew Macleod (number eight) challenges Brechin’s Michael Hunter.

Midway though the first period the Cattachs were dealt a blow when captain and talismanic striker Jordan MacRae was forced off with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

But Brora recovered well from that setback and equalised in the 36th minute.

A Tony Dingwall corner wasn’t fully cleared by Brechin, Ali Sutherland crossed from the right and the ball found Mark Nicolson whose neat pass teed up Wallace on the left side of the penalty area and his side-footed shot found the bottom right corner.

Brora were buoyed by their leveller and finished the first half the stronger side.

Second half action

But it was Brechin who made a better start to the second period and they retook the lead in the 48th minute.

Spencer Moreland burrowed down the left flank and his low ball across could have been cleared by Andrew Macleod, who missed his kick, and Fraser MacLeod capitalised by finishing into the bottom left corner from eight yards.

The two sides were evenly-matched and it made for a fascinating contest, even if goalmouth action was a premium.

In the 72nd minute Brora were a whisker away from a second equaliser when sub Craig MacKenzie’s cross from the right was flicked just beyond the far post by Dingwall.

James Wallace, second from left, is mobbed by his Brora team-mates after scoring.

On 81 minutes the Cattachs did get back on terms. Brechin initially passed up a decent opening when Loudon broke clear down the right, but failed to pick out a team-mate in the middle with the visitors caught short.

Brora then broke up the pitch with Max Ewan finding Dingwall who in turn set up Robesten the Ross County loanee produced a fabulous first time finish from 15 yards into the bottom right corner.

The Cattachs looked to push on after that goal and Craig MacKenzie’s inswinging corner from the right hit the top of the crossbar.

In the closing stages both sides gave their all in the search for a winner, but neither could find it.

Other Highland League results

Kyle Henderson’s hat-trick gave 10-man Wick Academy a 3-1 victory against Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

After Henderson’s penalty put the Scorries ahead Jack Henry was sent off and Jared Kennedy restored parity for the Coasters. But two more from Henderson won it for Wick.

Banks o’ Dee beat Rothes 7-1 at Spain Park. Lachie MacLeod got a brace for the Aberdeen side with Chris Antoniazzi, Mark Gilmour, Michael Philipson, Andy Hunter and Hamish MacLeod also scoring. Ross Logan netted for the Speysiders.

Forres Mechanics beat Buckie Thistle 2-1 at Victoria. Calum Frame put the Can-Cans ahead, but Josh Peters equalised for the Jags, however Matt Jamieson got the winner for Forres.

Clachnacuddin won 3-1 against 10-man Turriff United at Grant Street Park.

Pre-match Turriff completed the signing of 20-year-old centre-back Lucas Smith from Formartine United, but within five minutes of kick-off the visitors fell behind.

Rorie Macleod got the opener for the Lilywhites, but they were quickly pegged back by John Allan’s counter.

However, in the 19th minute Turra were reduced to 10 men with Owen Kinsella sent off for conceding a penalty, which Connor Bunce converted for Clach. Lewis Mackenzie bagged the home side’s third in the second half.

Formartine United beat Deveronvale 2-0 at North Lodge. Murray Esson sent off for Vale shortly before the hour mark with the game goalless, the Pitmedden side then scored twice, but their scorers weren’t listed.

Late derby winner

Lewis Crosbie’s stoppage time strike earned Huntly a derby victory against Keith at Kynoch Park. Jordan Cooper’s opener for the Maroons was cancelled out by Brodie Allen and Crosbie was the match-winner late on.

Nairn County and Fraserburgh drew 1-1 at Station Park. The Wee County had Logan Ross in goal after he joined on an emergency loan from Ross County, but after 24 minutes the custodian was picking the ball out of his net after Josh Bolton put the Broch ahead.

Andrew Greig rattled the crossbar in response for Nairn, but Matthew Wright levelled things up just after the hour mark.

Nathan Meres scored a hat-trick and Blair Smith got the other as Inverurie Locos won 4-0 against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

Conversation