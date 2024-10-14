Exclusive: Forres Mechanics boss – ‘Unjust’ rule change could see Aidan Cruickshank serve Scottish Cup ban until 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Exclusive: Forres Mechanics boss – ‘Unjust’ rule change could see Aidan Cruickshank serve Scottish Cup ban until 2027

The Can-Cans manager is disappointed it could now take Aidan Cruickshank two years to serve a Scottish Cup ban.

By Callum Law
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has questioned changes to suspension rules which could result in the Can-Cans Aidan Cruickshank being unable to feature in the Scottish Cup until 2027.

This season the Scottish FA have altered suspension protocol for the red card offences which result in a two-match ban.

Now, when players are dismissed for serious foul play, violent conduct or spitting at a person, their suspension has to be served in the competition in which they committed the offence.

Previously for these transgressions, a player missed their club’s next match – whatever the competition – and were also unavailable for the next game in the tournament they were sent off in.

Red card offences which result in a one-match ban – denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity, using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures and receiving two yellow cards – were all previously competition specific and remain this way.

Concerns over Cruickshank ban

Forres midfielder Cruickshank was dismissed for violent conduct in their Scottish Cup first round loss to Jeanfield Swifts on September 28.

With the change to suspension protocol, the 18-year-old’s ban could take two years to serve.

Mosset Park manager MacDonald: “My concern is that a two-game suspension is now cup specific – if we were to go out in the first round of the Scottish Cup in the next two seasons, Aidan won’t play in the Scottish Cup again until 2027.

“He’s an 18-year-old boy and I’m not saying that a red card offence shouldn’t be punished, but if he missed a game the week after and then maybe punish him for one more Scottish Cup game, like it was before, then I could understand it.

“But I don’t really think we needed to change.

“I think it would be better, if there’s a suspension to serve, that he serves two games now, rather than waiting a whole year or possibly two years to punish Aidan in the national competition, which is one of the biggest games of the season for players.

 

“It seems unjust to me that Aidan or any other player might not be able to play in the competition again until 2027.

“I just think its unfair that you can get sent off and potentially miss out on playing in the Scottish Cup for two years.”

Governing body follows Uefa

An SFA spokesman declined to comment on the matter, but the Press and Journal understands the change was made to follow the same approach as Uefa – where suspensions incurred in European competition do not apply domestically.

The governing body believes one upside of the change is players won’t miss important cup ties if they have been sent off in league fixtures.

MacDonald added: “You could even have a caveat to that where an instant suspension in the Highland League wouldn’t apply to missing a cup final, if it was the next game for example.

“I think we need to realise the Highland League is a bit different to the Champions League.”

More from Highland League

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
Exclusive: Formartine United's Daniel Park on his retirement from football
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brechin City v Brora Rangers top-of-the-table clash, plus Lossiemouth…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
Highland League reaction: Kyle Henderson is Wick's hat-trick hero; Buckie Thistle beaten by Forres…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
Reaction and report from the Highland League's top of the table clash between Brechin…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
Highland League results: Top two Brechin City and Brora Rangers draw
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as top two Brechin City and Brora Rangers go…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Boss Colin Charlesworth hails Huntly for reaching final after comeback triumph…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup preview: Huntly and Buckie Thistle ready to battle for final place
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
Highland League: Inverurie Locos' Logan Johnstone on his big move; Brora Rangers' Ali Sutherland…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly game of the weekend - Feast of chances as Forres…

Conversation