North of Scotland Cup final countdown: Managers Steven Mackay and Conor Gethins lift the lid on their longstanding friendship

They have been good friends with a competitive streak for around a quarter of a century.

And ahead of the North of Scotland Cup final Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay and Clachnacuddin manager Conor Gethins wouldn’t have it any other way.

The duo will be in either dugout at Station Park in Nairn tomorrow as the Cattachs and the Lilywhites battle for glory.

Although they can’t remember the exact date, Mackay and Gethins first crossed paths around the turn of the millennium as players at Ross County. As well as playing together for the Staggies, they had a season playing alongside each other at Nairn County.

Gethins also worked under Mackay for a year when the latter was manager of the Wee County and they’ve played against each other on numerous occasions.

‘We’re competitive people’

Throughout their friendship there has been a competitive edge between the pair which is as strong as ever as they look to win the North of Scotland Cup.

Gethins said: “The first time we met was in Greenock when Ross County were playing an under-18s game against Morton.

“I came over from Ireland on the day and went straight to the game. I think it was 1999 because it was the year before I came over permanently to Ross County (in 2000).

“It’s been quite a journey since then and here we are now as managers in a final in opposite dugouts.

“It will be nice to have a chat before and after the game, whatever the outcome.

“We’re competitive people. There could be words shouted at each other, but once the final whistle goes that’ll be it done.

“When we played we used to try to wind each other up in games all the time, even training together at Nairn we would go at it hammer and tongs.

“In the Ross County days we used to go back to Steven’s flat every day and play Fifa or Pro Evolution Soccer. It would always be myself and Don Cowie against Steven and Craig Campbell.

“You wouldn’t believe how competitive that was for four or five hours a day.

“We’d play poker at Ross County and he used to call me the ‘Ace God’ because I’d always pull out an ace with the last card.

“From football, to Pro Evolution Soccer, to poker, to golf everything has always been competitive.

“It’s just as competitive when it comes to this final and that’s how we’ll always be.”

‘He’d love to beat me and I’d love to beat him’

Mackay has similarly fond recollections as he looks back on his relationship with Gethins ahead of this final.

Mackay added: “We’re both highly competitive, I know he’d love to beat me and equally I’d love to beat him.

“We’re good mates but it’s only natural that we want to beat each other – we’ve been that way ever since we were young apprentices at Ross County.

“There was myself, Conor, Craig Campbell and Don Cowie who grew up together at Ross County as young players.

“Everything was a competition: who was the fastest, who was the strongest and things like that.

“We spent a lot of time together outwith football as well, golf was always very competitive as well.

“The competitiveness between the two us in terms of goalscoring kicked in further down the line.

“When I was at Brora as a player one of the first things I’d do every Saturday after the game was look at the Nairn score and see how many goals Conor had got.

“I actually kept a spreadsheet for how many goals I’d scored and how many he’d scored and every Monday when I’d scored at the weekend and he hadn’t I would send him a photo of it.

“It’s the beauty of football that it throws up scenarios like this final.

“During your career you forge good relationships with people. But when it comes down to the nitty and gritty on Saturday that will all be set aside.

“My focus is to beat Conor and his team and his focus will be exactly the same.”

Brora aim for more silverware as Clach try to end a decade without glory

Mackay won the North of Scotland Cup as Nairn manager last season, but returned for a second spell at Brora this summer.

He is eager to delivery more silverware having enjoyed success as a player with the Cattachs and in his first stint as boss.

Since season 2013-14 Brora have lifted 13 trophies and won nine of the 10 cup finals they have contested.

Mackay said: “We want to maintain that record, the boys are a highly motivated bunch and the experience we’ve got of winning trophies will hopefully stand us in good stead.

“The fans expect us to lift a trophy every season whether it’s the league or a cup.”

In contrast Clach haven’t won a trophy for 10 years, but Gethins is hoping to change that and secure his first silverware as a manager.

He added: “Winning would mean a huge amount to the people in the background at Clach who have put in a lot of hard work, especially considering where the club has been in recent years.

“We’ll do everything we can to win it and to bring a bit of joy to the people who put in so much work for the club.”