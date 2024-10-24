Analysis: Impact of late goals on Ross County’s season laid bare

Ross County supporters should think again if they are contemplating leaving matches early to beat the traffic, as seven of the Staggies’ nine Premiership fixtures this season have involved a goal being scored beyond the 88th minute – and in their favour on only two of those occasions.

Among the points they have squandered came courtesy of Kevin Nisbet’s 98th minute winner for Aberdeen at Victoria Park, while an equaliser from Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland denied County a victory at Tynecastle.

They have also salvaged points in the dying stages, however, courtesy of a late Ronan Hale equaliser against Dundee United, while two goals from Alex Samuel and Akil Wright capped off a fine comeback against St Johnstone last month.

Had their scorelines remained as they were after 85 minutes, County would have claimed four extra points from their opening nine games.

The impact of that is offset somewhat by the two late points they have salvaged, however, meaning they would be two points better off had they avoided the late drama.

That would be enough to see the Staggies – who are currently 10th in the table – level on points with sixth-placed Dundee.

It is a moot point, given a game lasts 90 minutes – and often much longer in the age of lengthy VAR stoppages.

Cowie demands high concentration levels in latter stages

But Staggies boss Don Cowie insists recent weeks have laid bare the importance of Ross County’s concentration in the final stages of matches – at both ends of the park.

Cowie said: “It could be many factors.

“One, for me, is concentration levels. It is getting to that point in the game where you are getting tired and are not quite as switched on. You might lose a runner or make an error of judgement that costs a goal.

“Another thing is, with five subs, a lot of changes can be made later in the game – you can have 10 different players on the pitch come stoppage time in a match.

“There’s maybe not that continuity at that time in the game, and also a bit of freshness in certain areas of the pitch for whichever team is pushing for a goal.

“Take all these things together, it is something that we need to work on and get a lot better at.

“Despite us experiencing it in a positive manner as well, we’ve also been really affected by it.

“It is about placing demands on each other and leading, and making sure there is always good communication with your team-mate.”

Strong start also key for Staggies

Cowie also knows the way County start matches can set the tone for what is to follow.

They painfully discovered that to their cost in their last outing, when St Johnstone inflicted a 3-0 defeat on the nine-man Staggies at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The Staggies return to Premiership action at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday, with Cowie looking to get back on track.

He added: “First and foremost, it is about starting the game well and showing strong positives early on.

“We need to show the strength of our home performances again against a very good team and give ourselves the best possible opportunity to secure a positive result.

“We didn’t do that last Saturday.”