Analysis: Impact of late goals on Ross County’s season laid bare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Analysis Home Sport Football Ross County

Analysis: Impact of late goals on Ross County’s season laid bare

The Staggies have both benefitted and suffered from late drama in several matches this season.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ross County supporters should think again if they are contemplating leaving matches early to beat the traffic, as seven of the Staggies’ nine Premiership fixtures this season have involved a goal being scored beyond the 88th minute – and in their favour on only two of those occasions.

Among the points they have squandered came courtesy of Kevin Nisbet’s 98th minute winner for Aberdeen at Victoria Park, while an equaliser from Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland denied County a victory at Tynecastle.

They have also salvaged points in the dying stages, however, courtesy of a late Ronan Hale equaliser against Dundee United, while two goals from Alex Samuel and Akil Wright capped off a fine comeback against St Johnstone last month.

Had their scorelines remained as they were after 85 minutes, County would have claimed four extra points from their opening nine games.

A graphic which shows the impact of late goals on Ross County in the opening nine matches of the 2024-25 season. Image: DC Thomson.

The impact of that is offset somewhat by the two late points they have salvaged, however, meaning they would be two points better off had they avoided the late drama.

That would be enough to see the Staggies – who are currently 10th in the table – level on points with sixth-placed Dundee.

It is a moot point, given a game lasts 90 minutes – and often much longer in the age of lengthy VAR stoppages.

Cowie demands high concentration levels in latter stages

But Staggies boss Don Cowie insists recent weeks have laid bare the importance of Ross County’s concentration in the final stages of matches – at both ends of the park.

Cowie said: “It could be many factors.

“One, for me, is concentration levels. It is getting to that point in the game where you are getting tired and are not quite as switched on. You might lose a runner or make an error of judgement that costs a goal.

Kevin Nisbet celebrates a stoppage time winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS

“Another thing is, with five subs, a lot of changes can be made later in the game – you can have 10 different players on the pitch come stoppage time in a match.

“There’s maybe not that continuity at that time in the game, and also a bit of freshness in certain areas of the pitch for whichever team is pushing for a goal.

“Take all these things together, it is something that we need to work on and get a lot better at.

“Despite us experiencing it in a positive manner as well, we’ve also been really affected by it.

Akil Wright celebrates with Ryan Leak after netting for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“It is about placing demands on each other and leading, and making sure there is always good communication with your team-mate.”

Strong start also key for Staggies

Cowie also knows the way County start matches can set the tone for what is to follow.

They painfully discovered that to their cost in their last outing, when St Johnstone inflicted a 3-0 defeat on the nine-man Staggies at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The Staggies return to Premiership action at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday, with Cowie looking to get back on track.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

He added: “First and foremost, it is about starting the game well and showing strong positives early on.

“We need to show the strength of our home performances again against a very good team and give ourselves the best possible opportunity to secure a positive result.

“We didn’t do that last Saturday.”

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Ross County manager Don Cowie keen to see former club Caley Thistle recover from…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (left) and Nicky Devlin after the final whistle in the William Hill Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Image: PA.
Duncan Shearer: Why I think Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen can finish above under-pressure Rangers in…
Ross County skipper Connor Randall in action against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
Connor Randall says Ross County must react after letting themselves down against St Johnstone
Don Cowie during Ross County's 3-0 defeat to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone 3-0 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction and three talking points as nine-man…
Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Ross County's Josh Nisbet aiming to catch eye of new Australia boss Tony Popovic
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Don Cowie rues Will Nightingale's bad luck after Ross County defender ruled out until…
Campbell Money, Ross County's football development director. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County's FIVE-year Campbell Money pursuit as development guru details bid to improve Ross…
You can help yourself to keep abreast of all of the goings on at the Staggies by signing up to our dedicated Ross County newsletter.
How to get the latest Ross County stories sent direct to your email inbox…
Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: SNS.
Akil Wright pleased with early steps at Ross County
Ross County Fans' Panel.
Ross County Fans' Panel: The September assessment

Conversation