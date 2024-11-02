Highland League results: Brora Rangers go second with win against Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League results: Brora Rangers go second with win against Banks o’ Dee

We round up Saturday's action in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Colin Williamson, right, of Brora Rangers tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Colin Williamson, right, of Brora Rangers tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Brora Rangers beat Banks o’ Dee 2-0 to make it seven games unbeaten in all competitions and move up to second in the Breedon Highland League.

Andrew Macleod and Shane Sutherland struck in either half for the Cattachs as they recorded their first win at Spain Park since Dee joined the Highland League in 2022.

The win for Brora means they are now two points ahead of Dee in second place and also have two games in hand. The Sutherland outfit remain seven points behind leaders Brechin City, but the Hedgemen have played two games more.

For Banks o’ Dee this defeat ends a run of seven straight victories.

First half

Brora started purposefully with James Wallace and Macleod being repelled by goalkeeper Daniel Hoban before the visitors took the lead just shy of the quarter hour mark.

Macleod dispossessed Andy Hunter on the right flank before driving inside. The Ross County loanee then played a one-two with Tony Dingwall at the edge of the penalty area before confidently finishing into the bottom right corner.

James Wallace, second from left, heads against the crossbar for Brora against Dee.

After falling behind Dee did make it harder for Brora to create chances.

However, the hosts weren’t offering much of an attacking threat and didn’t force goalkeeper Cammy Mackay into a save in the first half other than a reasonably routine tip over from a Hunter snap-shot right at the end of the opening 45 minutes.

Five minutes shy of the interval the Cattachs could have doubled their lead when Dingwall’s inswinging corner from the left was nodded onto the crossbar by Wallace at the back post.

Second half

At the start of the second period Banks o’ Dee had a bit more pressure. In a spell around the Brora box Kane Winton and Mark Gilmour had attempts blocked and then Kacper Lewecki fired wide.

In the 57th minute Winton met a Michael Philipson corner from the right and his looping header looked to be heading for the right corner. But Nathan Cooney tried to help the ball in and succeeded only in blocking it which allowed Mackay to gather.

Shortly after Brora showed they were still a threat when Shane Sutherland’s deft flick released Dingwall on the right of the box, but Hoban saved at the near post.

Andrew Macleod, right, scores Brora’s first goal against Banks o’ Dee.

As the second half wore on more of the game was being played in Brora’s half as Dee probed for an equaliser.

But in the 78th minute the Cattachs made sure of victory by netting their second. Macleod’s header down found Sutherland at the edge of the box and his low left-footed shot squirmed under the body of Hoban and into the net.

Other Highland League results

Table toppers Brechin City beat Formartine United 3-1 at Glebe Park.

Fraser MacLeod and Dayle Robertson put the Hedgemen two up. Aaron Norris pulled a goal back for the Pitmedden outfit before Ewan Loudon struck again for Brechin.

Buckie Thistle came from behind to win 2-1 against Lossiemouth at Victoria Park. Brandon Hutcheson struck early on for the Coasters, but Joe McCabe and Andrew MacAskill turned things around for the Jags.

Clachnacuddin won 4-2 against Forres Mechanics at Grant Street Park. Connor Bunce’s opener for the Lilywhites was cancelled out by Shaun Sutherland.

Calum Frame then put the Can-Cans ahead, however, Jack MacKay, Rorie Macleod and Bunce netted in the closing stages for Clach.

Black and Golds win it late on

Huntly struck late to win a five-goal thriller against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

Sam Robertson netted for the Black and Golds against his former club and Angus Grant’s 20th of the season gave them a two-goal cushion.

However, Mark Souter’s effort and a Paul Coutts penalty looked to have earned the Railwaymen a point before Robertson’s late spot-kick won it for Huntly.

Keith came from behind to win 3-1 against Deveronvale at Kynoch Park. Keane Matheson got the opener for the Banffers, but Brody Alberts levelled things up for the Maroons and Liam Duncan and Nathan McKeown secured the victory.

Nairn County defeated Wick Academy 3-0 at Station Park courtesy of a second half brace from Andrew Greig and a strike from Matthew Wright.

Rothes earned their third win of the season by beating Turriff United 3-2 in a 2pm kick-off at Mackessack Park.

The Speysiders raced into a two-goal lead through Jamie Young and Shane Harkness, but Turra responded with Murray Cormack and Reece McKeown scoring.

Taylor Thain restored Rothes’ lead before the break and there was no further scoring in the second half.

That win also moves Rothes off the bottom after Strathspey Thistle drew 2-2 with Fraserburgh at Seafield Park.

Caelan Mutch gave the Grantown Jags the lead, but Liam Strachan quickly equalised for the Broch. Logan Watt then put the visitors ahead only for Steven Macdonald to restore parity.

More from Highland League

Colin Williamson, right, of Brora Rangers tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Steven Mackay talks up Brora Rangers' squad ahead…
Colin Williamson, right, of Brora Rangers tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Aberdeen starlet Brendan Hamilton set for loan move
Colin Williamson, right, of Brora Rangers tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Banks o' Dee's Jevan Anderson savours latest SPFL Scottish Cup scalp
Colin Williamson, right, of Brora Rangers tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Highland League: Gavin Price's interim Lossiemouth tenure ends; Rothes continue search for new manager
Colin Williamson, right, of Brora Rangers tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh trio after they sign contract extensions
Colin Williamson, right, of Brora Rangers tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Scottish Cup reaction: Brora Rangers manager pleased to grind out win against Formartine; Mark…
Colin Williamson, right, of Brora Rangers tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Inverurie Locos left wondering what might have been after Scottish Cup exit
Colin Williamson, right, of Brora Rangers tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Scottish Cup results: Five Highland League teams reach round three
Colin Williamson, right, of Brora Rangers tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Scottish Cup: EVERY tie involving Highland League sides previewed
Colin Williamson, right, of Brora Rangers tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh's Paul Young ready to tackle former club; Marc Lawrence on Formartine's…

Conversation