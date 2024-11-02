Highland League results: Brora Rangers go second with win against Banks o’ Dee

Brora Rangers beat Banks o’ Dee 2-0 to make it seven games unbeaten in all competitions and move up to second in the Breedon Highland League.

Andrew Macleod and Shane Sutherland struck in either half for the Cattachs as they recorded their first win at Spain Park since Dee joined the Highland League in 2022.

The win for Brora means they are now two points ahead of Dee in second place and also have two games in hand. The Sutherland outfit remain seven points behind leaders Brechin City, but the Hedgemen have played two games more.

For Banks o’ Dee this defeat ends a run of seven straight victories.

First half

Brora started purposefully with James Wallace and Macleod being repelled by goalkeeper Daniel Hoban before the visitors took the lead just shy of the quarter hour mark.

Macleod dispossessed Andy Hunter on the right flank before driving inside. The Ross County loanee then played a one-two with Tony Dingwall at the edge of the penalty area before confidently finishing into the bottom right corner.

After falling behind Dee did make it harder for Brora to create chances.

However, the hosts weren’t offering much of an attacking threat and didn’t force goalkeeper Cammy Mackay into a save in the first half other than a reasonably routine tip over from a Hunter snap-shot right at the end of the opening 45 minutes.

Five minutes shy of the interval the Cattachs could have doubled their lead when Dingwall’s inswinging corner from the left was nodded onto the crossbar by Wallace at the back post.

Second half

At the start of the second period Banks o’ Dee had a bit more pressure. In a spell around the Brora box Kane Winton and Mark Gilmour had attempts blocked and then Kacper Lewecki fired wide.

In the 57th minute Winton met a Michael Philipson corner from the right and his looping header looked to be heading for the right corner. But Nathan Cooney tried to help the ball in and succeeded only in blocking it which allowed Mackay to gather.

Shortly after Brora showed they were still a threat when Shane Sutherland’s deft flick released Dingwall on the right of the box, but Hoban saved at the near post.

As the second half wore on more of the game was being played in Brora’s half as Dee probed for an equaliser.

But in the 78th minute the Cattachs made sure of victory by netting their second. Macleod’s header down found Sutherland at the edge of the box and his low left-footed shot squirmed under the body of Hoban and into the net.

Other Highland League results

Table toppers Brechin City beat Formartine United 3-1 at Glebe Park.

Fraser MacLeod and Dayle Robertson put the Hedgemen two up. Aaron Norris pulled a goal back for the Pitmedden outfit before Ewan Loudon struck again for Brechin.

Buckie Thistle came from behind to win 2-1 against Lossiemouth at Victoria Park. Brandon Hutcheson struck early on for the Coasters, but Joe McCabe and Andrew MacAskill turned things around for the Jags.

Clachnacuddin won 4-2 against Forres Mechanics at Grant Street Park. Connor Bunce’s opener for the Lilywhites was cancelled out by Shaun Sutherland.

Calum Frame then put the Can-Cans ahead, however, Jack MacKay, Rorie Macleod and Bunce netted in the closing stages for Clach.

Black and Golds win it late on

Huntly struck late to win a five-goal thriller against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

Sam Robertson netted for the Black and Golds against his former club and Angus Grant’s 20th of the season gave them a two-goal cushion.

However, Mark Souter’s effort and a Paul Coutts penalty looked to have earned the Railwaymen a point before Robertson’s late spot-kick won it for Huntly.

Keith came from behind to win 3-1 against Deveronvale at Kynoch Park. Keane Matheson got the opener for the Banffers, but Brody Alberts levelled things up for the Maroons and Liam Duncan and Nathan McKeown secured the victory.

Nairn County defeated Wick Academy 3-0 at Station Park courtesy of a second half brace from Andrew Greig and a strike from Matthew Wright.

Rothes earned their third win of the season by beating Turriff United 3-2 in a 2pm kick-off at Mackessack Park.

The Speysiders raced into a two-goal lead through Jamie Young and Shane Harkness, but Turra responded with Murray Cormack and Reece McKeown scoring.

Taylor Thain restored Rothes’ lead before the break and there was no further scoring in the second half.

That win also moves Rothes off the bottom after Strathspey Thistle drew 2-2 with Fraserburgh at Seafield Park.

Caelan Mutch gave the Grantown Jags the lead, but Liam Strachan quickly equalised for the Broch. Logan Watt then put the visitors ahead only for Steven Macdonald to restore parity.