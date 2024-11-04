EXCLUSIVE: Ronnie Sharp on why he has become Rothes manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EXCLUSIVE: Ronnie Sharp on why he has become Rothes manager

The Speysiders have appointed a new boss.

By Callum Law
New Rothes manager Ronnie Sharp, left, with Rothes chairman Iain Paul.
New Rothes manager Ronnie Sharp, left, with Rothes chairman Iain Paul.

Ronnie Sharp hopes his experience can help revitalise Rothes after being appointed as manager at Mackessack Park.

The Speysiders have named the former Nairn County boss as Richard Hastings’ successor.

In recent times Rothes have been used to challenging in the top half of the Breedon Highland League, and won the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup in 2020 and the North of Scotland Cup a year later.

However, this term the Moray club has been down at the bottom end of the division.

A 6-0 loss to Strathspey Thistle on October 19 sent Rothes to the foot of the table and marked the end of Hastings’ tenure – although Saturday’s victory against Turriff United with Derek Thomson in charge has lifted them to 17th.

Sharp has previous Highland League managerial experience having been in charge of the Wee County from February 1999 until February 2004, and from July 2016 to September 2022.

On both occasions, he helped propel Nairn up the table from challenging positions and Sharp hopes to do similar with Rothes.

Sharp back in the game

The 58-year-old was most recently involved in the Highland League as assistant manager to Bobby Beckwith at Strathspey Thistle before the pair were dismissed in August.

Sharp said: “In a footballing sense, this is similar to my two spells as manager of Nairn.

“The first time I went in at Nairn we had to build it up from scratch really and the second time we only had six signed players a week before the season started.

“The good thing at Rothes is we have a squad here – it’s a young squad like it was the last time I was at Nairn.

“I know what the job is and the work that’s required, but I know how to do it.

Ronnie Sharp at Mackessack Park.

“My experience of this kind of situation can hopefully help. I’ve done it before and I know what we need to get out of trouble.

“If we can get that across to the players, we should be fine.

“It’s a club that wants to go places. The chairman and the board want to push up the table and I think we can do that.

“After speaking to everyone about the project here, I was really keen.”

Moving up on the agenda

Sharp will be assisted by his former number two at Nairn, Michael Rae, and is also considering further additions to his staff.

But his immediate concern for this season is to lead Rothes away from the bottom of the table – and the threat of a possible relegation play-off which comes with finishing 18th.

He added: “We’ve got to assess what we’ve got and what we need, but the objective is to get as far up the table as we can.

“We want to get some experienced players in to help the young lads – we feel that’s what they need to help them and bring them along.

“We don’t want to be in the relegation battle and we need to try to get away from that.

“Relegation is a big issue now and the threat of it means there is no time to build now… You need results right away.

“In the past, you got plenty of time, but now everyone knows the potential threat of relegation is there and nobody can take the chance and just think they’ll be OK.

“It’s a big challenge, but it’s one I’m really looking forward to.”

Sharp’s experience key for chairman

Rothes chairman Iain Paul is pleased to have brought Sharp to Mackessack Park, and says there are funds available to try to strengthen the squad.

Paul said: “Ronnie comes with loads of experience and we see Ronnie as somebody who can come in and hit the ground running.

“We know we have a young squad, but we believe we have a very talented squad – some of the lads haven’t shown their best yet and that will come.

“Some people maybe think that our recruitment hasn’t been great, but I think some of the lads that have been given a chance are very talented and that they’ll kick on.

Rothes chairman Iain Paul, right, is pleased to have appointed Ronnie Sharp.

“But with the challenge we’re facing just now we appreciate we also need some experience.

“We’ll be looking to the market to try to bring in three or four experienced players to help us get going.

“As a club we’re on a sound footing, and we have the opportunity to support the manager and invest in the squad.”

