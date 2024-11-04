EXCLUSIVE: Ronnie Sharp on why he has become Rothes manager

Ronnie Sharp hopes his experience can help revitalise Rothes after being appointed as manager at Mackessack Park.

The Speysiders have named the former Nairn County boss as Richard Hastings’ successor.

In recent times Rothes have been used to challenging in the top half of the Breedon Highland League, and won the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup in 2020 and the North of Scotland Cup a year later.

However, this term the Moray club has been down at the bottom end of the division.

A 6-0 loss to Strathspey Thistle on October 19 sent Rothes to the foot of the table and marked the end of Hastings’ tenure – although Saturday’s victory against Turriff United with Derek Thomson in charge has lifted them to 17th.

Sharp has previous Highland League managerial experience having been in charge of the Wee County from February 1999 until February 2004, and from July 2016 to September 2022.

On both occasions, he helped propel Nairn up the table from challenging positions and Sharp hopes to do similar with Rothes.

Sharp back in the game

The 58-year-old was most recently involved in the Highland League as assistant manager to Bobby Beckwith at Strathspey Thistle before the pair were dismissed in August.

Sharp said: “In a footballing sense, this is similar to my two spells as manager of Nairn.

“The first time I went in at Nairn we had to build it up from scratch really and the second time we only had six signed players a week before the season started.

“The good thing at Rothes is we have a squad here – it’s a young squad like it was the last time I was at Nairn.

“I know what the job is and the work that’s required, but I know how to do it.

“My experience of this kind of situation can hopefully help. I’ve done it before and I know what we need to get out of trouble.

“If we can get that across to the players, we should be fine.

“It’s a club that wants to go places. The chairman and the board want to push up the table and I think we can do that.

“After speaking to everyone about the project here, I was really keen.”

Moving up on the agenda

Sharp will be assisted by his former number two at Nairn, Michael Rae, and is also considering further additions to his staff.

But his immediate concern for this season is to lead Rothes away from the bottom of the table – and the threat of a possible relegation play-off which comes with finishing 18th.

He added: “We’ve got to assess what we’ve got and what we need, but the objective is to get as far up the table as we can.

“We want to get some experienced players in to help the young lads – we feel that’s what they need to help them and bring them along.

“We don’t want to be in the relegation battle and we need to try to get away from that.

“Relegation is a big issue now and the threat of it means there is no time to build now… You need results right away.

“In the past, you got plenty of time, but now everyone knows the potential threat of relegation is there and nobody can take the chance and just think they’ll be OK.

“It’s a big challenge, but it’s one I’m really looking forward to.”

Sharp’s experience key for chairman

Rothes chairman Iain Paul is pleased to have brought Sharp to Mackessack Park, and says there are funds available to try to strengthen the squad.

Paul said: “Ronnie comes with loads of experience and we see Ronnie as somebody who can come in and hit the ground running.

“We know we have a young squad, but we believe we have a very talented squad – some of the lads haven’t shown their best yet and that will come.

“Some people maybe think that our recruitment hasn’t been great, but I think some of the lads that have been given a chance are very talented and that they’ll kick on.

“But with the challenge we’re facing just now we appreciate we also need some experience.

“We’ll be looking to the market to try to bring in three or four experienced players to help us get going.

“As a club we’re on a sound footing, and we have the opportunity to support the manager and invest in the squad.”