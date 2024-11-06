Aberdeenshire Shield: Deveronvale boss Garry Wood has starring role as holders Banks o’ Dee eliminated; Buckie Thistle and Formartine United also go through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Aberdeenshire Shield: Deveronvale boss Garry Wood has starring role as holders Banks o’ Dee eliminated; Buckie Thistle and Formartine United also go through

A round-up of Wednesday's action in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

By Callum Law & Reporters
From left to right: Deveronvale's Ethan Hopkinson, Harry Noble, Jamie MacLellan and Jaydan Bradford (obscured) celebrate their Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield win against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Player-manager Garry Wood was delighted to star in Deveronvale’s Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield victory against Banks o’ Dee after being uncertain about starting himself up front.

The Banffers boss bagged a brace in their 2-1 first round victory against the Shield holders at Spain Park.

Wood made his name as a striker, but has mainly played in a holding midfield role this term.

However, a return to leading the line proved to be an inspired move.

Wood said: “It was quite last minute, we debated it quite a bit. But we thought we might be under the cosh and that I might be able to hold the ball up for us.

“It proved to be a good decision so I guess the manager deserves credit for that.

“I didn’t play well on Saturday (3-1 loss to Keith) so I wasn’t sure, but I thought it might be a bit much for Ben Hermiston having three 90 minutes up front in a week.

“He can do the business on Saturday now and I’ll go back to the bench.”

Numerical disadvantage can’t stop Banffers

Wood also hailed Deveronvale’s spirit after seeing out the final 20 minutes with 10 men following the dismissal of Jack Mitchell.

The Banffers last won the Shield in 2002-03 and will face Turriff United in the quarter-finals on November 20 at the Haughs.

Wood added: “The guys battled hard, yet again they left everything out on the pitch. We’re delighted to beat the holders and get into the next round.

“Our performances on the whole have been first class this season and this is another big result which shows we’re making progress.

“Wins like this give us confidence, but we can’t get carried away.”

Banks o’ Dee started well and Liam Duell cracked a shot from the edge of the box off the right post in the 10th minute.

Deveronvale Cameron Angus, left, plays the ball away under pressure from Dee’s Kane Winton.

Four minutes later Michael Philipson flicked Ramsay Davidson’s cross from the right against the crossbar.

However, Vale grew into the contest and took the lead on 35 minutes.

Mitchell cut the ball back from the right byline for Wood – who left Dee at the end of last season to become Deveronvale manager – to finish from 12 yards.

Five minutes later Wood struck again. Nathan Cooney was short with a pass back, Wood then beat goalkeeper Kyle Irvine in a sliding challenge before slotting into the empty net.

Wood was denied the chance to net his hat-trick and had to come off with a toe injury following the tackle with Irvine.

Vale stand firm

Dee pulled a goal back just shy of the hour mark. Rogan Read was booked for a trip on Mark Gilmour 25 yards out and Iain Vigurs’ free-kick which followed deflected off the Vale wall and looped over goalkeeper Ethan Hopkinson.

Mitchell was sent off in the 70th minute by referee Filippo Mazzoni, receiving a second caution following an accidental collision with Ally Stark.

But Vale withstood Dee’s pressure in the closing stages to knock the holders out.

Vale’s Ethan Hopkinson, left, claims the ball in a challenge with Liam Duell of Dee, centre.

Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “We gave away two sloppy goals after having two good chances early on.

“Then it all got a bit sloppy when we tried to push on for an equaliser. It was very stop-start and we didn’t show much quality.

“I’d expect us to create more in the last 20 minutes, it’s disappointing our defence of the Shield is over.”

Dyce 0-1 Formartine United

Formartine United progressed to the next round of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Dyce.

The North Lodge Park men now await the winners of Inverurie Loco Works and Aberdeen who play their tie next week.

Luke Strachan had an early effort for Formartine saved by Morgan Cook.

The visitors continued to press but couldn’t find a way past the resolute Dyce defence.

On 29 minutes a Formartine corner was cleared to Marc Lawrence but his shot was deflected wide.

Two minutes later Julian Wade turned his marker and fired an effort which Cook beat away.

Formartine started the second half brightly and Aidan Combe came close three minutes in when his cross just dipped over Cook’s crossbar.

On 57 minutes Graeme Rodger was sent clean through on goal but he slid his shot past the post from 12 yards out.

Formartine’s Aidan Combe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Three minutes later Paul Campbell created a chance for himself but Cook saved again.

Dyce had their first effort on goal shortly after when Michael Taylor’s long range shot was tipped round the post by Ewen Macdonald.

Into the last quarter and Fergus Alberts set up Sam Garnham but he blazed over.

A minute later and Formartine had a great chance to take the lead when Robert Ward was flattened inside the box by Cook, but Jonathan Crawford skied the spot kick over the bar.

Dyce substitute Jack Walker forced MacDonald into a good save but the visitors took the lead on 72 minutes when Combe curled a screamer into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area.

Buckie Thistle 1-0 Huntly

Buckie Thistle netted a late winner to set up an Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final meeting with Hermes.

With seven minutes gone, a Brodie Allen pass deceived the opposition back three and played in Sam Robertson but Buckie goalkeeper Mark Ridgers dived low to turn the shot away.

Marcus Goodall had a great chance a minute later at the other end of but fired narrowly over.

Buckie were having the better of the first half chances and Andrew MacAskill did well to make space for himself outside the box before curling over.

A great save from Calum Brodie saw the Huntly keeper deny Jack MacIver, with Brodie turning the ball over the bar. From the resultant corner, an Innes McKay header failed to trouble Brodie.

Buckie Thistle defender Darryl McHardy. Image: Jasperimage.

With two minutes of the half remaining, James Connelly saw a shot blocked after a Ryan Sewell corner was not dealt with before Buckie went upfield on the counter only for MacAskill to put another effort over the bar.

Huntly came close six minutes into the second half with Allen finding the side-netting after getting onto a Connelly cross.

Midway through the half, McKay had a good chance from a MacAskill delivery but shot over.

Brodie produced a great save to deny MacIver in the 84th minute but, following a second successive corner, Darryl McHardy headed home his fourth of the season from a MacIver delivery to win the tie.

Conversation