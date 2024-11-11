Andrew Macrae and Connor Bunce on moves to Clachnacuddin and Brora Rangers; Forres Mechanics’ Steven MacDonald pleased to re-sign Ryan McRitchie

Attackers Andrew Macrae and Connor Bunce both have big ambitions after swapping Breedon Highland League clubs.

Macrae has left Brora Rangers after five years to join Clachnacuddin, while Bunce has moved in the other direction, leaving the Lilywhites for the Cattachs.

Both players feel the move is right for them and have aspirations to win silverware with their new teams.

Macrae makes move

Macrae joined Brora from Forres Mechanics in October 2019 and, during his time at Dudgeon Park, the Sutherland outfit won two Breedon Highland League titles, two R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cups and two North of Scotland Cups.

The 26-year-old was also in the Brora side who took the scalp of Hearts in the Scottish Cup in March 2021 and was named Highland League player of the year in 2020.

However, in recent times he has become frustrated at the amount of game time he has received and is looking forward to getting started at Clach, having signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

Macrae said: “When the opportunity came up, it was a no-brainer for me to go to Clach.

“In the last year or so, I haven’t been playing that much – or not starting that much – and I got frustrated.

“That happens all the time in football. I’ve had five good years at Brora and sometimes you need a change.

“The easy option would have been for me to stay at Brora, but I want to play more and I felt I needed to move.

“Hopefully at Clach I can get back to being a 20-plus-goal-a-season striker – and if I do that hopefully that can help Clach progress a bit more.

“I know the club would like to win silverware. It won’t be this season, but looking into the future I’d love to win a trophy with Clach.

“If we could do that I think it would be a great achievement, because it’s been a while (10 years) since the club has done that.”

Bunce eyes trophies

Bunce has spent eight years at Clach, progressing from the youth ranks to the first-team.

The 23-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal with the Cattachs, is hoping to help them win more silverware.

He added: “I’m delighted to join Brora. They’re a really good team, who are in the title race. I want to come in and help the club have success.

“It wasn’t easy to leave Clach, but the main reason is that I want to win games every week and want to win trophies.

“My aspiration is to win things with Brora and that’s why I’ve joined.

“Brora have started the season really well, so I can’t expect to come in and start straightaway.

“I’ll need to bide my time and then when my opportunity comes, I need to take it.

“My confidence is high and I think that will help me making a move to a club like Brora where the demands are so high.”

Good memories for both players

Both players reflect fondly on their time at the clubs they have now departed.

Bunce said: “My time at Clach was really good. My best times in football so far have been at Clach playing football with my mates every week – that’s something I’ll appreciate for the rest of my life and it was a really tough decision to leave.

“I’m glad that Clach are getting a good player in Andrew, when I heard about that it made things a lot easier. I’m pleased that Clach will benefit by getting a seasoned Highland League player in Andrew.”

Looking back on his spell at Brora, Macrae added: “I enjoyed my time at Brora.

“I’ve made a lot of friends at Brora, it’s a good club to play for and we had a lot of success together.

“There are things we did at Brora which I’ll always remember – the Scottish Cup win against Hearts is a standout moment and something that will probably never happen again.

“What we did that night was special. I still remember waking up the next morning and Brora being on Sky Sports.”

MacDonald chuffed with McRitchie’s Forres return

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is delighted to have brought Ryan McRitchie back to the club.

The centre-half has rejoined the Can-Cans for a second stint from Brora Rangers and featured in Saturday’s R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup first round loss against Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Lossiemouth, Huntly and Rothes man McRitchie first signed for Forres in January after returning to Scotland following a spell in Australia.

In August, he switched to Brora, but, after limited game time with the Cattachs, the 25-year-old has returned to Forres on a contract until the summer of 2027.

Boss MacDonald said: “We know what Ryan will bring to our squad. He got on well with the boys when he was here, he’s a good footballer and he’s got a good physical presence.

“We’ve missed Ryan’s attributes a little bit since he went away, so it’s good to have him back and it’s just about getting him back playing.

“People looking at it might think: ‘That’s three months, so it hasn’t worked out for Ryan at Brora.’

“But I don’t think that’s the case – he wanted to try it going to Brora, which we understood, and I think it was a timing issue as much as anything. Brora’s other centre-halves have been playing very well and that’s meant he hasn’t been able to get as many opportunities as he would have wanted.

“It was just timing and Ryan feels he would like to get back playing regularly, so it’s good he’s rejoined us.”

Can-Cans making progress

MacDonald overhauled the Forres squad in the summer and there have been encouraging signs this season.

The Can-Cans have already amassed 24 points from their first 16 matches in the Breedon Highland League after finishing on 27 points at the end of last term.

MacDonald is keen to keep progressing, and added: “The club is trying really hard to compete as best we can. I think that goes for everyone in the Highland League – it’s such a competitive league.

“If you stand still other people will go past you. We’ve got into a better position just now, but we need to try to keep moving forward.

“I appreciate everything the club is trying to do. There are a lot of people who are working very hard.”