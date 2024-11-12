Aberdeenshire Shield: Dean Donaldson looks for Inverurie Locos to bounce back against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Dean Donaldson looks for Inverurie Locos to bounce back against Aberdeen

The Railwaymen face the Dons in round one of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

By Callum Law
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson, right, has been preparing his side to face Aberdeen in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) R Davidson Highland League Cup.
Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson has backed his side to come good following a challenging spell.

The Railwaymen face Aberdeen at Harlaw Park tonight (7.45pm kick-off) in the first round of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Locos have won once in their last six matches in all competitions, a run which has included exits in the Scottish Cup and R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

However, Donaldson has still been encouraged by the Garioch outfit’s performances, and said: “We’re just going through a bit of a blip at the moment, which every team does.

“We’ve been in every game, but when we’ve been on top we haven’t taken our chances.

“It’s not for lack of effort from the boys, we’re just not getting the breaks.

“If we keep doing the right things then it will change.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll come good, because the boys are giving everything and they’re doing well.”

Inverurie manager Dean Donaldson has been keen to add to his attacking options.

One frustration for Donaldson has been his attempts to beef up Inverurie’s attacking options.

He added: “We’ve got a good balance within our squad, but we do need to bring in a couple of players that can score goals.

“Getting players in is very difficult because a lot of clubs are going for the same players and that makes it harder and more expensive to get them.”

Youth may get a chance

Donaldson expects a tricky evening against what is likely to be a youthful Aberdeen side managed by Scott Anderson.

The Inverurie manager is also considering handing an opportunity to some of the youngsters in his squad.

Donaldson said: “We’re a facing a full-time side, so I’d expect them to be very good.

“They’ll play at a high intensity, they’ll be well-prepared and the players will be looking to impress and get themselves in the first-team squad in the future.

“I’m not sure if I’ll play quite a lot of our young lads or if we’ll play a more experienced side.

Aberdeen will be Inverurie’s opponents in the Aberdeenshire Shield.

“We want to develop the young players we’ve got so they can play week-in, week-out for us.

“We want to do well in the Shield, but we also want to develop players, so I might make some changes – although I haven’t decided.

“Our young lads coming through are good players. We’re trying to develop them. They’re not yet seasoned campaigners, but we’ll get them there.”

Inverurie signed Brendan Hamilton on loan from Aberdeen at the beginning of the month, but it is understood he won’t feature for either side in this tie.

The winner this evening will face Formartine United at North Lodge Park on November 20 in the quarter-final.

