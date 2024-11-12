R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup quarter-final draw revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup quarter-final draw revealed

The last-eight draw for the Highland League Cup has been made.

By Callum Law
Pictured from left to right are: Paul Lawrie, Trevor Mutch (managing director of R Davidson (Banchory)) and Sam Locke at the draw for the quarter-final of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup. Picture courtesy of the Highland League.
Holders Brora Rangers have been handed a home tie against Formartine United in the quarter-final of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

The draw for the last eight was made by golfers Paul Lawrie and Sam Locke on Tuesday afternoon at R Davidson’s headquarters in Banchory.

The Cattachs, who won the League Cup last season, will face Formartine on Saturday December 7. It will be the third time the clubs have met at Dudgeon Park this season following clashes in the Breedon Highland League and Scottish Cup.

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee will meet Brechin City at Spain Park, Buckie Thistle will welcome Fraserburgh to Victoria Park and Huntly have home advantage against Deveronvale.

The quarter-final draw in full is as follows (ties to be played on Saturday December 7): Banks o’ Dee v Brechin City, Brora Rangers v Formartine United, Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh, Huntly v Deveronvale.

