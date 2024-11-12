R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup quarter-final draw revealed

Holders Brora Rangers have been handed a home tie against Formartine United in the quarter-final of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

The draw for the last eight was made by golfers Paul Lawrie and Sam Locke on Tuesday afternoon at R Davidson’s headquarters in Banchory.

The Cattachs, who won the League Cup last season, will face Formartine on Saturday December 7. It will be the third time the clubs have met at Dudgeon Park this season following clashes in the Breedon Highland League and Scottish Cup.

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee will meet Brechin City at Spain Park, Buckie Thistle will welcome Fraserburgh to Victoria Park and Huntly have home advantage against Deveronvale.

The quarter-final draw in full is as follows (ties to be played on Saturday December 7): Banks o’ Dee v Brechin City, Brora Rangers v Formartine United, Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh, Huntly v Deveronvale.