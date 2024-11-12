Indian restaurant Singh Street to open in Aberdeen

Aberdeen is set to welcome a brand new Indian restaurant, Singh Street, to Union Square shopping centre.

The venue, taking over the former Chiquitos unit, promises to serve “homemade, family-style dining inspired by Punjabi street food.”

The new restaurant is on course to swing its doors open to customers “from January”.

Signs advertising the Singh Street’s newest location have appeared in a vacant unit next to Cineworld this week.

Union Square will launch the restaurant’s second venue, after the first opened up in Edinburgh’s Bruntfield Place in September.

Haj Atwal, founder and CEO of Icon Brands Global, the development company

behind Singh Street, said he was delighted to be bringing the brand to the Granite City.

He said: “We are really excited about bringing Singh Street to Aberdeen.

“The positive feedback we have received from customers since launching in Edinburgh in September has been fantastic.

“We have a group of talented chefs and experienced management behind the brand

and we’re all passionate about the continued development of the concept, with

exciting expansion plans in the pipeline.”

The news of the opening follows the announcement that both Maki and Ramen and Wingstop are set to join Singh Street in the coming months.

What kind of food can I expect from Singh Street?

Those who just can’t wait for the grand opening next month can look at the restaurant’s menu on their website.

In addition to the standard menu items, they also offer a brunch menu which includes bacon and egg Naan rolls, Punjabi omelettes, baked eggs and masala beans.

Diners can also expect to find new Scottish-Indian fusion dishes such as Masala fish and chips, Tandoori chicken and haggis Keema.

Despite some exciting new twists, Indian food fans will also be able to find all of the established classics too.