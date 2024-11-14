EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Banks o’ Dee and Huntly strikers on overcoming injury setbacks to earn final chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Banks o’ Dee and Huntly strikers on overcoming injury setbacks to earn final chance

Lachie MacLeod and Angus Grant spoke ahead of this weekend's showpiece.

By Callum Law
Huntly's Angus Grant, left, and Lachie MacLeod of Banks o' Dee are aiming to get their hands on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.
Lachie MacLeod of Banks o’ Dee and Huntly’s Angus Grant are thrilled they will have the opportunity to star in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

The sides meet in the showpiece fixture on Sunday at Harlaw Park in Inverurie (2pm kick-off).

Strikers MacLeod and Grant are important assets for their clubs and have overcome injury issues to be ready to go in this weekend’s Shire Cup final.

MacLeod’s troubles have come in recent times, while for north football’s top scorer Grant the early part of his Black and Golds career was derailed by a long-term setback.

MacLeod back just in time

This term Dee’s MacLeod has had to battle an ankle injury and a nerve problem that left him struggling to walk.

The 26-year-old wasn’t sure if he would be available for the final, but has featured in Dee’s last two games, which included starting and scoring against Nairn County last weekend.

MacLeod said: “I got my ankle injury against Aberdeen in the SPFL Trust Trophy at the start of the season.

“It was just a ligament thing, then against Rothes (on October 12) I got some kind of nerve problem which was giving me pain.

“The day after I could hardly walk so it wasn’t something where I could rush back.

“It was even awkward trying to sleep and things like that. I could hardly bend forward to put shoes on so I lived in sliders for about a fortnight.

Lachie MacLeod, left, in action for Banks o’ Dee.

“When it first happened we weren’t sure how long it would take, but the aim was to be ready to feature in some way in the final.

“Getting some game time in the last couple of games has been a bonus as well.

“I wasn’t sure if I would get that because there are a lot of good players that could keep me out of the side. Playing 70 minutes and scoring against Nairn last weekend was a good step forward.”

Grant in form of his life

Huntly talisman Grant has been in scintillating form this season, netting 21 times in all competitions.

The 26-year-old arrived at Christie Park in 2021 and in August of that year ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and lateral collateral ligament.

That meant Grant missed the remainder of 2021-22 season and most of the following campaign as he recovered from surgery.

However, last term was more positive as Grant netted 13 goals and this season he has reached new heights ahead of his first cup final at Breedon Highland League level.

He added: “These are the games you want to play in, you put in years of hard work and dedication to play in big games and they don’t come much bigger than this.

Angus Grant (number 10) scoring for Huntly in their Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final against Buckie Thistle.

“It was a very long slog for me coming back from injury, it’s games like this that you do it for.

“There were a lot of hours in the gym and a lot of down days, but it’s all worth it when you get opportunities like this.

“Huntly as a club have done so much for me, it’s good to get into these positions and I’d like to repay the club’s faith in me.

“As a club Huntly has a rich history, but we haven’t had any recent success and this is a chance to put that right and bring some silverware back to Huntly.

“This season I’m playing better than I ever have and hopefully with us heading into a final my form continues.”

Trophy traditions

Huntly last won a trophy in October 2007 and haven’t lifted the Aberdeenshire Cup for quarter of a century, but Grant believes they have what it takes to end that wait.

He said: “We’re confident within ourselves that on our day we can beat anyone and we’ve shown that last season and this season.

“With the quality we’ve got in the changing room we want to be challenging and hopefully winning these competitions.”

In recent years, both in the juniors and since stepping up to the Highland League in 2022, Banks o’ Dee have regularly won trophies.

MacLeod joined the Aberdeen outfit in 2016 and added: “For as long as I’ve been at Banks o’ Dee winning things has been important.

“I think we’ve proved that we’re a good cup team and winning cups season upon season is a massive thing which hopefully we can continue.”

Conversation