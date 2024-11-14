Inverurie Locos’ Calum Dingwall reveals retirement plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Inverurie Locos’ Calum Dingwall reveals retirement plan

The 31-year-old has decided to stop playing at the end of the season.

By Callum Law
Calum Dingwall, centre, lifts the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup last season after Inverurie Locos' victory.
Inverurie Locos’ Calum Dingwall has revealed he is set to retire at the end of the season – and why.

The 31-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, has decided to call time on his playing days at the end of the current campaign.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle youth Dingwall arrived in the Breedon Highland League in 2012 when he joined Formartine United, and then signed for Inverurie seven years later.

During his time with Formartine, Dingwall helped the Pitmedden club win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in 2013 and 2017, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in 2019 and the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup in 2018.

Dingwall then won the Aberdeenshire Cup again with Inverurie last season.

Right time

Explaining why he has for decided this term will be his last, he said: “There are a few reasons.

“This is my 13th season in the Highland League and I’ve reached a point where I’d like a little bit of freedom back.

“It’s a big commitment to play in the Highland League and it takes up a lot of your time.

“When you’ve got commitments at home as well, it can be hard and I’ve been thinking about it for a wee while.

“The changing room at Inverurie is a great one and I’ve loved my time at Locos. I also loved my time at Formartine and I will miss playing, but I think it’s the right time.

Calum Dingwall, right, in action for Inverurie Locos.

“The cup wins I’ve been part of have been good.

“Unfortunately, in the league, we lost it at Formartine a couple of times in close title races – one on the last day of the season.

“With the team we had we probably should have won it, but the cup wins have been great.

“At both Inverurie and Formartine, the squads I’ve been part of have been great.

“Winning the Aberdeenshire Cup last season was up there with anything in my career because it had been a while since Inverurie had won anything and also because I knew I was coming towards the end of my career.”

Wick Academy trip

Tomorrow Inverurie, who are fourth in the table, face Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Dingwall added: “This will be my last trip to Wick, so hopefully it can be a good one and we can come back with three points.

“We’re still in a good position, despite the run we’ve been on (three defeats in their last four Highland League outings). Hopefully we can get back on the horse and get on a decent run in the league again.”

