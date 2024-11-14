Inverurie Locos’ Calum Dingwall reveals retirement plan

Inverurie Locos’ Calum Dingwall has revealed he is set to retire at the end of the season – and why.

The 31-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, has decided to call time on his playing days at the end of the current campaign.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle youth Dingwall arrived in the Breedon Highland League in 2012 when he joined Formartine United, and then signed for Inverurie seven years later.

During his time with Formartine, Dingwall helped the Pitmedden club win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in 2013 and 2017, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in 2019 and the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup in 2018.

Dingwall then won the Aberdeenshire Cup again with Inverurie last season.

Right time

Explaining why he has for decided this term will be his last, he said: “There are a few reasons.

“This is my 13th season in the Highland League and I’ve reached a point where I’d like a little bit of freedom back.

“It’s a big commitment to play in the Highland League and it takes up a lot of your time.

“When you’ve got commitments at home as well, it can be hard and I’ve been thinking about it for a wee while.

“The changing room at Inverurie is a great one and I’ve loved my time at Locos. I also loved my time at Formartine and I will miss playing, but I think it’s the right time.

“The cup wins I’ve been part of have been good.

“Unfortunately, in the league, we lost it at Formartine a couple of times in close title races – one on the last day of the season.

“With the team we had we probably should have won it, but the cup wins have been great.

“At both Inverurie and Formartine, the squads I’ve been part of have been great.

“Winning the Aberdeenshire Cup last season was up there with anything in my career because it had been a while since Inverurie had won anything and also because I knew I was coming towards the end of my career.”

Wick Academy trip

Tomorrow Inverurie, who are fourth in the table, face Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Dingwall added: “This will be my last trip to Wick, so hopefully it can be a good one and we can come back with three points.

“We’re still in a good position, despite the run we’ve been on (three defeats in their last four Highland League outings). Hopefully we can get back on the horse and get on a decent run in the league again.”