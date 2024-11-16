Huntly and Banks o’ Dee go for glory in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final, plus EVERY Highland League game previewed

Huntly’s Michael Clark and Michael Philipson of Banks o’ Dee would love to win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup for clubs which mean so much to them.

The two sides will clash on Sunday in the showpiece fixture at Harlaw Park in Inverurie (2pm kick-off).

Even when he’s been elsewhere, Black and Golds captain Clark has gravitated back towards Christie Park – and is now in his fourth spell with the club.

The 29-year-old is determined to try to end Huntly’s 17-year wait to win a trophy, while their last Aberdeenshire Cup triumph was back in 1999.

Huntly a special club for Clark

If the Strathbogie side are successful, it would also be the first piece of silverware defender Clark has won.

He said: “There are a lot of people who leave Huntly and end up coming back because it’s a great club with great people.

“I’ve had four spells. I came into the team at 16 and then retired at 18 for a few months when I was young and stupid.

“Then I was back and then had a wee spell at Islavale, came back again, then went to Formartine United under Paul Lawson (now Banks o’ Dee co-manager).

“Unless Huntly move me on, this will be it for me now – this is my club and I don’t want to play anywhere else.

“Even when I’ve been away, I’ve always felt I’d be happy coming back to Huntly. When I went to Formartine (in 2019), with where we were at the time, I wanted to go and win stuff.

“But I always knew after a few years I wanted to come back to Huntly and to see out my time here.

“It’s extra special for me to play for Huntly. I think it would be for anyone who went to school in Huntly, came through the youth in Huntly and has gone out in the pubs in Huntly most Saturdays for 10 years.

“You get to know everyone and everyone wants you to do well, so it just adds that little bit extra for me.

“I think it would be massive if we could win it. The fans will come out in force and I know the Huntly fans are desperate to see silverware return to Christie Park.”

‘I didn’t really expect anything to happen’ – Philipson on Banks o’ Dee beginnings

Meanwhile, midfielder Philipson’s chance with Banks o’ Dee came out of the blue, but he has grasped it with both hands.

The 26-year-old is in his 10th season in the first-team at Spain Park and has helped them win numerous honours in the Juniors as well as the Aberdeenshire Cup, Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

However, Philipson admits initially getting a chance with Dee came as a surprise.

He added: “It was a little bit random, at the end of my time at Albion Boys’ Club, the team I was in folded and I got a text asking me to come in for pre-season at Banks o’ Dee.

“I didn’t expect it, but I came in and did OK and it’s just continued from there.

“Doug Baxter was the manager and asked me to come in. I was 16 at the time and I didn’t really expect anything to happen.

“In pre-season I did all the running and they were short for some of the friendlies so I helped them out and did quite well.

“They were going to loan me out, but they didn’t and I ended up playing a lot of games that season and things have progressed from there.

“I really enjoy it at Banks o’ Dee and I’ve never looked at going anywhere else.”

Dee aim for more success

One of the reasons Philipson has enjoyed his tenure with Banks o’ Dee so much has been the trophies they have won.

He is hoping to add another medal to his collection tomorrow, and said: “Something we’ve done really well at Banks o’ Dee is winning trophies – and this is another opportunity for us.

“It’s been a lot of the same boys who have been here for a period of time and we’re quite resilient and we never know when we’re beat.

“In one-off games in finals and semi-finals, we fancy ourselves against anybody.

“It would be great to pick up the cup again. We’ve got good memories of the last time we won the Aberdeenshire Cup (in 2021) – it was probably one of the most complete performances we’ve put in as a team in my time here.

“Hopefully we can do it again in this final.”

Former glories for Banks o’ Dee and Huntly

Banks o’ Dee 4-1 Formartine United – October 1 2021

Dee lifted the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup for the first time with victory against Formartine at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

Mark Gilmour, Marc Young and Michael Philipson put the Aberdeen side three up, United then had Daniel Park sent off, before Aaron Norris pulled a goal back.

But Jamie Buglass’ late strike added further gloss to the scoreline for Banks o’ Dee.

Huntly 2-0 Deveronvale – September 11 1999

The last of the Black and Golds’ seven Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup successes came in Phil Bonnyman’s second spell as manager against Deveronvale in a final played at Christie Park.

Tommy Wilson opened the scoring for Huntly and Gary Whyte sealed their victory as time ticked down.

In the closing stages, Vale had Richie Singer sent off.

Wick aiming for change of fortune

Gary Manson says Wick Academy need to avoid becoming a soft touch as they prepare to face Inverurie Locos at Harmsworth Park on Saturday.

In their last three matches in the Breedon Highland League and R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup, the Scorries have conceded six goals in the final 10 minutes and ended up on the losing side each time.

Ahead of facing the Railwaymen, Wick boss Manson: “I think frustrating would be the word to describe the whole season for us – but particularly in recent weeks.

“The amount of late goals we’ve conceded has been an issue. It’s down to mentality, concentration and the will to go and defend properly.

“If teams are looking at our results, they might think Wick are a soft touch and it’s only us that can effect that perception by defending better, concentrating and winning games.

“However, there are still positives. We’ve been reasonably competitive in every game, apart from Brora away (5-0 loss), Clach away (7-0 loss) and Banks o’ Dee at home (6-1 loss).

“Other than that even when we’ve been beaten we have still competed to a reasonable level, so I’d expect us to give a decent account of ourselves against Inverurie in what is a very difficult game.”

Railwaymen could make changes

Locos got back to winning ways on Tuesday by defeating Aberdeen in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

But boss Dean Donaldson may have to freshen things up after Jay Halliday and Nathan Meres came off injured in midweek.

Donaldson added: “We’ll maybe need to change the team up. We know Wick will be tough – they beat us at Harmsworth Park last season and we don’t want that to happen again.

“We have quite a few young players in the squad looking for a chance, and if they’re involved, it will benefit Inverurie Locos in the future.”

Turra chase vital points

Turriff United boss Warren Cummings says they need to end their barren run in the Breedon Highland League.

United face Strathspey Thistle at the Haughs this afternoon with only three places and three points separating 15th-placed Turra and the Grantown Jags, who are bottom.

Turriff haven’t a recorded a league victory in their last 10 outings, a run stretching back to August 17.

Cummings said: “We’ve got to get going again in the league. We’ve had players missing, but we’ve got a few boys back now and have better options again.

“Now that we have some players back, we need to deliver. We’re well aware of where we are and what we need to do.

“We don’t relish being near the foot of the table and we have to pick up results.

“You get what you deserve in football and we are where we are for a reason, because we haven’t got the results we wanted.

“I believe we’ll turn things around and we have to start picking up points.”

Thistle seek momentum

In their last two games, Strathspey have beaten Rothes and drawn with Fraserburgh.

Manager Ryan Esson is hoping they can extend their unbeaten run in the weeks to come.

After today, Thistle face Huntly, Deveronvale, Keith and Wick at home and visit Forres.

Esson added: “We’ve got six big games coming up before Christmas and it’s an important period in the season.

“We don’t look any further than the next game in front of us, but any time you can put a run of three or four wins – or three or four games unbeaten – together then it’s good.

“I’d like us to go on a wee run. It would be brilliant for the club because of where we want to go.

“It’s nip and tuck in terms of the table at the moment, so if we can keep getting results and get some momentum it would be a big boost for us.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Deveronvale face Nairn County in a 2pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park. Player-manager Garry Wood and Jamie MacLellan are doubts for the Banffers, with Jamie Williamson and Ben Kelly out for the Wee County.

Michael Dangana and Ross Clark will miss Formartine United’s North Lodge Park encounter with Clachnacuddin. Gavin Morrison and Jack Davison are out for the Lilywhites, with Josh Meekings a doubt.

Keith – who signed 18-year-old Cammy Wilson on loan from Aberdeen on Friday – meet Buckie Thistle at Kynoch Park. Craig Gill and Jake Stewart are out for the Maroons, with Murray Addison and Jamie Milne doubtful. Lyall Keir is absent for the Jags.

James Leslie, Lewis McAndrew, Baylee Campbell, Ryan Farquhar and Owen Loveland are out for Lossiemouth, who tackle Brechin City at Grant Park. For the Hedgemen, Anthony McDonald is set to have a fitness test.

Rothes face Brora Rangers in a 2pm kick-off at Mackessack Park, but will do so without Liam McDade, Ben Johnstone, Allen Mackenzie, Ruairi Duncan and Sean McCarthy. Jordan MacRae and Ali Sutherland are out for the Cattachs.