Dean Donaldson’s praise for Inverurie Locos after win at Wick Academy

Dean Donaldson praised Inverurie Locos’ young players after they defeated Wick Academy in a game of two halves.

The Railwaymen triumphed 2-1 at Harmsworth Park to move level on points with third-placed Banks o’ Dee, but had withstand second half pressure from the Scorries having been dominant in the first period.

Manager Donaldson had five teenagers in his starting 11 and said: “I thought we shaded it over the course of the game.

“The boys dominated the first half from start to finish and I don’t think 2-0 flattered us.

“In the second half Wick came into it more and scored a good goal from their point of view.

“We overplayed (in the first half). We started with a young team. They’re still learning the game and finding their way, but when you’re 2-0 up you should be putting your foot on the throttle and we didn’t do that.

“It could have come back to bite us in the second half, but overall I’m really pleased with the young players and I’m pleased to win.”

Match action

Playing up the slope at Harmsworth Park, but with a stiff breeze at their backs, Inverurie made the ideal start by taking the lead in the fifth minute.

Blair Smith’s cross from the right picked out Cole Anderson, who was unmarked, and he side-footed home from close range.

Locos continued to probe with Wick goalkeeper James More turning away Brendan Hamilton’s 25-yard free-kick before Anderson hit the right post with a curling shot from the left of the penalty area.

In the 28th minute the visitors made it 2-0. A short corner was played to Anderson on the right and his delivery was powerfully headed into the net by Mark Souter.

Right at the end of the first period Academy could, and maybe should, have pulled a goal back.

Kyle Henderson’s free-kick from the right edge of the box looked to be destined for the far corner, but the ball was blocked by team-mate Robert McLean as he tried to force it over the line from close range.

Just after the hour mark Aidan Wilson dragged a shot wide from a decent position for the visitors and on 63 minutes Wick found the net.

David Allan did well on the right flank and his low cross was finished by Gary Pullen from eight yards.

After that the Scorries were a different proposition. Henderson and Richard Macadie had efforts saved by goalkeeper Louis Amann, while George Ewing had a shot blocked.

Henderson spurned the best chance of an equaliser in the 73rd minute when he headed Ryan Campbell’s cross from the left over.

In the closing stages More made good stops from a swirling Hamilton free-kick and Wilson’s close range attempt.

Scorries need to learn

Wick have now lost their last six home league games and their last four matches in all competitions.

Boss Gary Manson said: “In the first half we just sat off Inverurie, we weren’t aggressive enough. We never laid a glove on them in the first half, it was men against boys.

“We fixed it at half-time and I thought in the second half we were exceptional.

“Now it’s up to us to learn the lessons from that and put a 90-minute performance together and see where that takes us.

“The sad thing is the way we lost those goals doesn’t surprise me now. It’s nearly every game those kind of goals are being conceded.

“If that continues it’s going to be hard to win games so we need to start learning.”