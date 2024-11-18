Wick Academy’s David Allan on his return to action this season after two years out

Wick Academy’s David Allan says doubts about whether he would return from injury fuelled his comeback bid.

Allan taking his usual place on the wing this season has been a welcome sight for Scorries supporters.

The 35-year-old ruptured his patellar tendon in April 2022, but was back in the fold towards the end of last season and has been a regular for Academy this term.

Allan, who first appeared for Wick in season 2008-09, didn’t want the curtain to come down on his playing career because of injury.

He said: “I had a few setbacks along the way, but I was determined to get back playing – I didn’t want to finish like that with an injury.

“Thankfully I managed to come back at the end of last season and then fully this season.

“I have to wear a knee support, but it allows me to play, which is the main thing.

“There were people I spoke to who said I might just have to accept that was me finished.

“That pushed me a little bit more, and now that I’m back I’ll just try to keep going.”

Allan has had to adapt

Since returning to action, Allan – who created Wick’s goal in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Inverurie Locos – says he has had to change how he plays.

He believes he has lost some of the pace he once possessed, and added: “I’m as back to normal as I’m going to be now.

“At my age and with the injury I had, I don’t think I’ll ever be back like I was before. But I’m not too bad and it’s good to still be able to play.

“When I was younger probably the biggest thing in my game was raw pace, but at 35, you might not have that anyway and with a knee that’s not the same as it was before I think I’ve had to adapt my game.

“It’s different and it’s been a hard transition for me – it’s difficult not being able to do what you used to.

“But hopefully I can still compete and can still help the team.

“Part of me wishes I could still nip past people like I did before and that might have helped us get a draw on Saturday.

“I’m not saying I can’t do that now, but I can’t do it as easily as I did before.

“I was out for two years and nobody at 35 is the same player as they were at 25, but especially so after two years out.

“However, I’ve just got to accept it and I’ll keep doing as much as I can. I still enjoy playing and it’s a good group of lads at Wick.

“When you’re winning and doing well it makes it a bit more enjoyable, so hopefully we can start picking up a few wins again.”

Tough set for move

Elsewhere, Keith’s Matthew Tough is understood to be closing in on a move to North Junior champions Culter.

The striker was placed on the transfer list by the Maroons last Wednesday and it is believed Culter are favourites to land his signature.

In recent days Keith have moved to bolster their attacking options.

Cammy Wilson signed on loan from Aberdeen prior to the weekend victory against Buckie Thistle, while after that game Nathan McKeown penned a contract extension until the summer of 2026.