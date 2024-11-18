Wick Academy’s David Allan on his return to action this season after two years out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wick Academy’s David Allan on his return to action this season after two years out

The winger has been a regular fixture for the Scorries again this term.

By Callum Law
David Allan has returned to the Wick Academy fold after two years out injured.
Wick Academy’s David Allan says doubts about whether he would return from injury fuelled his comeback bid.

Allan taking his usual place on the wing this season has been a welcome sight for Scorries supporters.

The 35-year-old ruptured his patellar tendon in April 2022, but was back in the fold towards the end of last season and has been a regular for Academy this term.

Allan, who first appeared for Wick in season 2008-09, didn’t want the curtain to come down on his playing career because of injury.

He said: “I had a few setbacks along the way, but I was determined to get back playing – I didn’t want to finish like that with an injury.

“Thankfully I managed to come back at the end of last season and then fully this season.

“I have to wear a knee support, but it allows me to play, which is the main thing.

“There were people I spoke to who said I might just have to accept that was me finished.

“That pushed me a little bit more, and now that I’m back I’ll just try to keep going.”

Allan has had to adapt

Since returning to action, Allan – who created Wick’s goal in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Inverurie Locos – says he has had to change how he plays.

He believes he has lost some of the pace he once possessed, and added: “I’m as back to normal as I’m going to be now.

“At my age and with the injury I had, I don’t think I’ll ever be back like I was before. But I’m not too bad and it’s good to still be able to play.

“When I was younger probably the biggest thing in my game was raw pace, but at 35, you might not have that anyway and with a knee that’s not the same as it was before I think I’ve had to adapt my game.

“It’s different and it’s been a hard transition for me – it’s difficult not being able to do what you used to.

David Allan, right (in blue), in action for Wick against Inverurie on Saturday.

“But hopefully I can still compete and can still help the team.

“Part of me wishes I could still nip past people like I did before and that might have helped us get a draw on Saturday.

“I’m not saying I can’t do that now, but I can’t do it as easily as I did before.

“I was out for two years and nobody at 35 is the same player as they were at 25, but especially so after two years out.

“However, I’ve just got to accept it and I’ll keep doing as much as I can. I still enjoy playing and it’s a good group of lads at Wick.

“When you’re winning and doing well it makes it a bit more enjoyable, so hopefully we can start picking up a few wins again.”

Tough set for move

Elsewhere, Keith’s Matthew Tough is understood to be closing in on a move to North Junior champions Culter.

The striker was placed on the transfer list by the Maroons last Wednesday and it is believed Culter are favourites to land his signature.

In recent days Keith have moved to bolster their attacking options.

Cammy Wilson signed on loan from Aberdeen prior to the weekend victory against Buckie Thistle, while after that game Nathan McKeown penned a contract extension until the summer of 2026.

