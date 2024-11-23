Highland League: Weather impacts Saturday’s fixtures; Forres Mechanics and Lossiemouth add new coaches

Banks o’ Dee co-managers Josh Winton and Paul Lawson are targeting more success after committing their futures to the club.

The wintry weather has already taken its toll on today’s Breedon Highland League card, but it is hoped Dee’s clash with Formartine United at Spain Park will go ahead this afternoon, although it is subject to a 10am inspection.

This week joint-bosses Winton and Lawson penned contract extensions and put to bed speculation in some quarters that they were considering leaving their positions.

Successful stint

The pair have led Dee to the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup since their appointment in January 2023.

Winton said: “We’ve always been of the opinion that as long as we were enjoying it we would continue.

“The majority of the squad are at an age where we feel the group can continue to progress.

“Days like last Sunday (winning the Aberdeenshire Cup) definitely help you keep going.

“The set up Paul and I have where there’s two of us able to share the workload of being manager definitely helps as well.

“Winning trophies makes your hungrier to push on and try to have a go in the league.”

Echoing those sentiments, Lawson added: “For whatever reason there were a few rumours circulating about us and we were keen to put them to bed.

“We’ve made no secret about wanting to win the league and trying to progress the club.

“I think we’re in a good position to try to do that. But it’s up to myself, Josh, the staff and the players to achieve that target.

“People say different things about having co-managers, but it’s certainly working for us.”

Rodger looks to change record

Meanwhile, Formartine’s Graeme Rodger is hoping they can end a barren run against Dee in recent times.

The Aberdeen outfit have won the last five meetings between the clubs, but midfielder Rodger is optimistic United, who have lost just twice in their last 12 league fixtures, can change that record.

The 33-year-old said: “We’ll need to be at our best, but we’ve been in decent form and if we play to our maximum capabilities there’s no reason why we can’t get a result.

“We had a poor start to the season and everything that could wrong did seem to go wrong.

“But we’ve turned things around since then and the next stage for us is to try to get results against the top teams.

“These runs seem to happen from time to time, it’s not something I really look into. We just need to make sure we concentrate on showing the best version of ourselves.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Brechin City are hopeful their Glebe Park encounter with Keith will beat the weather.

The Hedgemen have put down their frost covers in a bid to protect the pitch, but will discover this morning whether that measure has been successful with an inspection scheduled for 10am.

If the game goes ahead Brechin expect to have a full squad available as Dayle Robertson returns following illness.

The Maroons are without Craig Gill, Jake Stewart and Jamie Milne, while James Brownie and Callum Robertson are doubtful.

Nairn County’s clash with Buckie Thistle at Station Park is subject to an 9.30am pitch inspection.

The Wee County are missing Jamie Williamson and Fraser Dingwall, while the Jags welcome back Lyall Keir, but Joe McCabe is suspended.

Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth at Grant Street Park is dependent on a 9am inspection. Gavin Morrison is out for the Lilywhites, while recent signing Ryan Matheson could debut for Lossie.

Inverurie Locos v Deveronvale at Harlaw Park, Rothes v Forres Mechanics at Mackessack Park, Strathspey Thistle v Huntly at Seafield Park and Turriff United v Brora Rangers at the Haughs were postponed due to snowbound pitches.

Fraserburgh v Wick Academy at Bellslea has also been called off due to travel concerns for the visitors as a result of the strong winds forecast.

New faces at Forres and Lossie

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald and Lossiemouth boss Steve Porter are both thrilled to have added to their coaching staff.

The Can-Cans have appointed David Mackay as assistant manager, while coach Graeme Hodgson has joined the Coasters.

In his playing days Mackay featured in the Scottish League with Ross County and Elgin City, as well as representing Clachnacuddin and Deveronvale in the Breedon Highland League and he also managed the Lilywhites.

Forres manager MacDonald’s relationship with Mackay goes back to their school days at Dingwall Academy in the late 1980s.

The duo also played together at Elgin and Clach, winning the Highland League with the latter.

MacDonald said: “David has been doing a lot of work for me in the background and has been my right hand man.

“However, he has been busy with other commitments which has stopped him joining the coaching staff in the past.

“But he has been doing a lot of work for me and the club prior to this.

“David knows all the players inside out and also knows the club well so hopefully that’s an advantage with him coming onto the coaching staff now.

“David has been watching games for us and watching players and has helped a lot on the recruitment side.

“He’s been keeping me right with a lot of things. He’s got a lot of knowledge and experience and hopefully that can help us further.”

Coasters boss knows Hodgson well

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth manager Porter is pleased to add a familiar face in Hodgson to his management team.

The pair have previously worked together in the Elgin City’s youth academy and Porter hopes alongside Stevie Dunn they can help improve the Coasters’ fortunes.

Porter said: “I’ve coached with Graeme at Elgin for five or six years. He’s a really good coach and a really good lad, we’ve got the same sort of philosophies in terms of coaching.

“However, he’s not a yes man either so with Graeme and Stevie I’ve got different voices and different opinions within my staff which I think is important in terms of trying to come to the right decision.

“I think the relationship I’ve got with both Graeme and Stevie is very important.

“Ultimately I’ve got the final decision on things because I’m the manager, but it’s good to have different viewpoints as a coaching staff and to look at different ideas.

“Graeme has been in for the last few sessions and the boys have taken to him really well.

“It’s been really good so far and I’m looking forward to working with Graeme going forward.”

Forres’ trip to Rothes today is off due to snow, while Lossie’s game against Clach at Grant Street Park is subject to a pitch inspection.