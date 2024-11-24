Highland League: Harry Noble reflects on Deveronvale’s progress during the first half of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Highland League: Harry Noble reflects on Deveronvale’s progress during the first half of the season

After 17 games the Banffers are sitting 10th in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Deveronvale captain Harry Noble has been been pleased with their start to the season.
Captain Harry Noble has been encouraged by the improvements Deveronvale have made this season – but doesn’t want the Banffers to let up in the second half of the campaign.

All of Saturday’s Breedon Highland League fixtures – including Vale’s trip to Harlaw Park to face Inverurie Locos – were postponed because of the weather.

Deveronvale have played half of their league fixtures and are sitting 10th in the table with a tally of 24 points.

That’s just one shy of what they managed to amass for all of last term and the Princess Royal Park outfit have already won seven league fixtures this season compared to only five victories during the 2023-24 campaign.

Skipper Noble, 29, said: “It’s been a positive season so far, particularly if you look at the points tally compared with last season.

“We’ve been going on good wee runs, we’ve won our last three games and won four out of our last five in all competitions.

“But we’re only at the halfway stage of the season and we need to keep going.

Harry Noble in action for Deveronvale.

“Although there have been games where we’ve done well and got results people maybe didn’t expect, like beating Banks o’ Dee and Brora.

“There have also been games where we’ve let ourselves down and haven’t got to the levels we should have.

“There’s still room to improve, but overall it’s been very positive so far this season.”

Changes paying off

Deveronvale embarked upon a summer of change following the conclusion of last season.

Aaron Lorimer took over as chairman, while Garry Wood was appointed as manager and has revamped the squad.

Noble is Vale’s longest serving player having joined in January 2018 and he believes the changes that have been made are paying off.

The left-back, who has also been playing on the left of midfield this season, added: “We’ve built some decent momentum and we’re going into games with a positive attitude.

Deveronvale manager Garry Wood.

“We feel we’ve got confidence that we can get something out of any game.

“There have been a lot of changes at the club both in terms of the chairman, the board and the manager and also the squad.

“Bringing in a lot of players doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to win games, but we’ve always had a good changing room and everyone that’s come in has fitted in really well and everyone gets on.

“I think that really helps, everyone is working for each other. The last couple of years have been disappointing, but it’s a lot more positive now.”

Deveronvale return to action on next Saturday when they face Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park in the Highland League and on Tuesday week they will tackle Turriff United at the Haughs in the quarter-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

