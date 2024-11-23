Highland League: Banks o’ Dee v Formartine United the last game to fall as entire fixture card is called off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Banks o’ Dee v Formartine United the last game to fall as entire fixture card is called off

None of the nine games in the Breedon Highland League managed to beat the weather.

By Callum Law
The incident is alleged to have happened at Spain Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
All of Saturday’s Breedon Highland League fixtures were postponed with Banks o’ Dee game against Formartine United at Spain Park the last to fall.

Dee cleared their pitch of snow in the morning and it passed a 10am inspection.

However, when referee Jamie McCunnie arrived at Spain Park he called the fixture off around 1.40pm due to strong winds.

What helped make the match official’s mind up was when he placed a ball on the centre spot and it blew into one of the goals.

Both clubs could understand the decision made by McCunnie and admitted the game would have been a poor spectacle had they attempted to play in such conditions.

Right decision was made

Dee co-manager Paul Lawson said: “It was the right decision, as disappointing as it we could all see it wasn’t ideal.

“The guys did well to get the pitch cleared and although it’s disappointing it’s the right decision.

“It wouldn’t have made for a great game even if it had gone ahead, but it’s the correct decision.

“For a lot of people it will be disappointing because they worked hard to clear the pitch and get it ready, there wasn’t a problem with the pitch.

“So it is a shame but it’s the right decision.”

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson.

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson added: “I think it’s the right decision, with the conditions it would have been farcical with the wind and the rain so it’s the right decision.

“I feel sorry for Banks o’ Dee and the people who put a lot of work in during the morning to get the pitch ready.

“But you can’t do anything with that wind, it would have been very difficult to have a game in that wind and it would have spoiled the game.

“It’s unfortunate because they put so much work into getting it on and it was the only game that was going to be on so I’m sure there would have been a healthy crowd.

“But it’s the right decision ultimately.”

Other Highland League fixtures wiped out

Brechin City v Keith at Glebe Park, Nairn County v Buckie Thistle at Station Park and Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth were all postponed because of the wintry weather after failing Saturday morning pitch inspections.

Inverurie Locos v Deveronvale, Fraserburgh v Wick Academy, Strathspey Thistle v Huntly, Rothes v Forres Mechanics and Turriff United v Brora Rangers were all postponed on Friday.

