Highland League: Banks o’ Dee v Formartine United the last game to fall as entire fixture card is called off

All of Saturday’s Breedon Highland League fixtures were postponed with Banks o’ Dee game against Formartine United at Spain Park the last to fall.

Dee cleared their pitch of snow in the morning and it passed a 10am inspection.

However, when referee Jamie McCunnie arrived at Spain Park he called the fixture off around 1.40pm due to strong winds.

What helped make the match official’s mind up was when he placed a ball on the centre spot and it blew into one of the goals.

Both clubs could understand the decision made by McCunnie and admitted the game would have been a poor spectacle had they attempted to play in such conditions.

Right decision was made

Dee co-manager Paul Lawson said: “It was the right decision, as disappointing as it we could all see it wasn’t ideal.

“The guys did well to get the pitch cleared and although it’s disappointing it’s the right decision.

“It wouldn’t have made for a great game even if it had gone ahead, but it’s the correct decision.

“For a lot of people it will be disappointing because they worked hard to clear the pitch and get it ready, there wasn’t a problem with the pitch.

“So it is a shame but it’s the right decision.”

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson added: “I think it’s the right decision, with the conditions it would have been farcical with the wind and the rain so it’s the right decision.

“I feel sorry for Banks o’ Dee and the people who put a lot of work in during the morning to get the pitch ready.

“But you can’t do anything with that wind, it would have been very difficult to have a game in that wind and it would have spoiled the game.

“It’s unfortunate because they put so much work into getting it on and it was the only game that was going to be on so I’m sure there would have been a healthy crowd.

“But it’s the right decision ultimately.”

Other Highland League fixtures wiped out

Brechin City v Keith at Glebe Park, Nairn County v Buckie Thistle at Station Park and Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth were all postponed because of the wintry weather after failing Saturday morning pitch inspections.

Inverurie Locos v Deveronvale, Fraserburgh v Wick Academy, Strathspey Thistle v Huntly, Rothes v Forres Mechanics and Turriff United v Brora Rangers were all postponed on Friday.