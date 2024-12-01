Reaction and report as Banks o’ Dee give Hamilton a Scottish Cup scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Reaction and report as Banks o’ Dee give Hamilton a Scottish Cup scare

The Breedon Highland League side performed with credit against Championship opposition.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour, left, battles with Stephen Hendrie of Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Cup third round tie at Spain Park. Pictures by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Mark Gilmour was left wondering what might have been after Banks o’ Dee exited the Scottish Cup against Hamilton Academical.

The Championship side progressed to the fourth round of the competition with a 2-1 victory at Spain Park, but they were hanging on in the second half against their Breedon Highland League opponents.

Accies were two up at half-time courtesy of a brace from Oli Shaw. Dee dominated the second half, but only found the net once through Michael Philipson and missed out on reaching round four for just the second time in their history.

Midfielder Gilmour, 26, said: “You could say it’s a missed opportunity. We always knew how big a challenge it would be, but the way the game went the feeling is mainly frustration.

“I think that’s testament to the boys and how we’ve played against a Championship team, the overriding emotion is frustration.

“We know what we’re capable of, we’ve got a squad of really good players.

“On another day our chances go in and it’s possibly a different outcome, it just wasn’t to be.

“We knew in the first half we’d have to be resolute in our shape without the ball and that they would have spells of possession being a Championship side.

“It was disappointing to be 2-0 down at half-time, we spoke at half-time about if we could get the next goal it would change.

“We did that and then we created enough chances to get something from the game we thought.”

Shaw makes the breakthrough

In the early stages Banks o’ Dee did well to nullify Hamilton’s attacking threats, but in the 28th minute the visitors took the lead.

Stephen Hendrie hooked a pass down the left flank, Nathan Cooney misjudged the flight of the ball and that allowed Shaw to get in behind.

Oli Shaw, left, celebrates with his Hamilton team-mates after scoring their second goal against Banks o’ Dee.

The former Ross County striker still had plenty to do, but produced a superb right-footed finish into the top right corner from 16 yards.

Shaw failed to hit the target from a good position as the interval approached, but just seconds shy of the break he didn’t waste another opening as he headed Steven Bradley’s cross from the left beyond goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

After the restart Dee put the full-time side under sustained pressure and with the chances they had could, and perhaps should, have forced extra-time or even won the tie in 90 minutes.

Dee have their moments

In the 56th minute Accies goalkeeper Charlie Albinson, at full stretch, tipped Iain Vigurs’ 30-yard free-kick onto the right post.

Six minutes later Dee did find the net. Mark Gilmour broke into space on the right and found sub Andy Hunter inside the penalty area, it looked like the striker had been crowded out only for him to tee up Philipson whose precise finish from 14 yards nestled in the bottom left corner.

The goalscorer and Vigurs then went close with efforts from distance.

Hamilton were rattled and Hunter and Gilmour combined on the right in the 71st minute to tee up Liam Duell, who shot over from 12 yards.

Banks o’ Dee goalscorer Michael Philipson, right, puts Hamilton’s Connor Smith under pressure.

Sub Max Alexander then wriggled out of a challenge and stung the palms of Albinson from 20 yards with the off balance Kane Winton unable to convert the rebound.

In the 82nd minute Ally Stark was next to have a go, but he pulled his volley wide from 14 yards.

Dee’s last decent chance fell to sub Chris Antoniazzi in the dying embers, who blazed over the crossbar from close range, after good set-up work from Hunter on the right of the area.

Co-boss proud of his players

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “We had enough chances in the second half to force extra-time and maybe even win it.

“We’ve had some chances in the box where we haven’t hit the target which is the disappointing thing.

“It’s frustrating, but there’s also a lot of pride. I’m really proud of the effort in the second half.

“The appetite, desire and hunger they showed against a full-time team was fantastic.

“We’ve got to be pleased with our efforts in the competition. We’ve beaten a League Two side (East Fife in round two) and performed with real credit against a Championship side.”

Conversation