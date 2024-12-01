Cove Rangers 2-0 Caley Thistle: Paul Hartley hopes to land one of the big guns in Scottish Cup draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Cove Rangers 2-0 Caley Thistle: Paul Hartley hopes to land one of the big guns in Scottish Cup draw

Late goals from Declan Glass and Grady McGrath sealed victory for Paul Hartley’s men.

By Reporter
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is hoping for a money-spinning tie in Monday’s fourth round Scottish Cup draw.

Late goals from Declan Glass and Grady McGrath sealed victory for Hartley’s men against Caley Thistle in what was a battle of two evenly matched teams.

His opposite number, Scott Kellacher, was left to complain about a dubious handball decision by referee Gary Hanvidge, who pointed to the spot after judging that Michael Doyle’s shot had hit the arm of Daniel Devine.

Glass stepped up to send Musa Dibaga the wrong way before McGrath pounced deep in stoppage time to hit Inverness on the counter.

And Hartley was proud of how his players dug in to seal victory and a spot in the hat, where an away trip to a Premiership side could lie in wait.

He said: “We spoke this week about finding a way to win the cup game and we can look forward to the draw now.

“It’s great to be through. A money-spinner would be nice. We’re all the same, all the clubs right the way down, we’re looking for a big tie financially to boost everybody.

“If we don’t, hopefully we can get a home tie here. At our ground I feel we’re a match for anyone.”

<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Cove’s Declan Glass scoring a penalty to make it 1-0 against Caley Thistle. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson</span></span>

The visitors were the better team in the first period at Balmoral Stadium but Cove responded well after the break.

Where leave it late

With extra time looming, Cove finally got the breakthrough they had been pushing for, having been denied by a series of good saves from Dibaga.

Hartley added: “I thought we were excellent in the second half, on the front foot. We limited them to very few chances throughout the match, although maybe one or two in the first half.

“I felt we really passed it better and were more aggressive in our attacking play after the break.

“Sometimes you need a bit of luck to break them down.

“I thought it might have gone all the way today. They are tough to play against, but we get the rewards.”

<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Cove celebrate after Grady McGrath makes it 2-0. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson</span></span>

Kellachar cuts a frustrated figure after the defeat.

A win would have presented the administration-hit club with the chance to boost the offers with a visit to one of the country’s top clubs.

But instead, they fell at the first hurdle in what is the 10th anniversary season of the club’s famous Scottish Cup success.

Kellacher said: “Obviously you have to watch what you say in terms of getting yourself in bother.

“I thought in the first half we were excellent and controlled the game. We had good chances in the first half.

“I was confident, comfortable going in at half time. In the second half we came out and I thought both teams were waiting for something to happen rather than one team having a right go.

“Unfortunately, the ref made something happen and he took it out of our hands.

“Listen, I don’t think we played well in the second half and I hold my hands up there.

“But we were still in the game and it was going to extra time and I honestly don’t know what he’s seen.

“I went in to try and speak with him after the game, just to have a conversation and he wasn’t having it.

“I just want to understand why he’s given it, why he’s taken so long to give it and why his linesman is pointing for a corner.

“It’s a sickener because what might be a stake in the next round is huge.

“It’s taken out of your hands and you’re not in control of that situation, it’s very frustrating.”

Cove Rangers (3-4-3): Demus 7, Doyle 6, Gillingham 6, Harrington 6, Darge 6, Yule 7, Scully 6, Emslie 6, McAllister 6, Megginson 6 (McGrath 90), Marshall 6 (Glass 72) . Subs not used: Suman, Murray, Lobban, Gaffney.

Caley Thistle (4-2-3-1): Dibaga 7, Nolan 6, Savage 6 (Mackay 82), Devine 6, Strachan 6 (Cairns 90), Allan 6, Gilmour 6, Thompson 6 (Macleod 71), Mackinnon 6 , Longstaff 6, Mckay 6. Subs not used: Rebilas, Thompson, Walker.

Attendance: 539.

Referee: Gary Hanvidge.

Man of the match: Balint Demus.

 

Conversation