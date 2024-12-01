Cove Rangers 2-0 Caley Thistle: Paul Hartley hopes to land one of the big guns in Scottish Cup draw

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is hoping for a money-spinning tie in Monday’s fourth round Scottish Cup draw.

Late goals from Declan Glass and Grady McGrath sealed victory for Hartley’s men against Caley Thistle in what was a battle of two evenly matched teams.

His opposite number, Scott Kellacher, was left to complain about a dubious handball decision by referee Gary Hanvidge, who pointed to the spot after judging that Michael Doyle’s shot had hit the arm of Daniel Devine.

Glass stepped up to send Musa Dibaga the wrong way before McGrath pounced deep in stoppage time to hit Inverness on the counter.

And Hartley was proud of how his players dug in to seal victory and a spot in the hat, where an away trip to a Premiership side could lie in wait.

He said: “We spoke this week about finding a way to win the cup game and we can look forward to the draw now.

“It’s great to be through. A money-spinner would be nice. We’re all the same, all the clubs right the way down, we’re looking for a big tie financially to boost everybody.

“If we don’t, hopefully we can get a home tie here. At our ground I feel we’re a match for anyone.”

The visitors were the better team in the first period at Balmoral Stadium but Cove responded well after the break.

Where leave it late

With extra time looming, Cove finally got the breakthrough they had been pushing for, having been denied by a series of good saves from Dibaga.

Hartley added: “I thought we were excellent in the second half, on the front foot. We limited them to very few chances throughout the match, although maybe one or two in the first half.

“I felt we really passed it better and were more aggressive in our attacking play after the break.

“Sometimes you need a bit of luck to break them down.

“I thought it might have gone all the way today. They are tough to play against, but we get the rewards.”

Kellachar cuts a frustrated figure after the defeat.

A win would have presented the administration-hit club with the chance to boost the offers with a visit to one of the country’s top clubs.

But instead, they fell at the first hurdle in what is the 10th anniversary season of the club’s famous Scottish Cup success.

Kellacher said: “Obviously you have to watch what you say in terms of getting yourself in bother.

“I thought in the first half we were excellent and controlled the game. We had good chances in the first half.

“I was confident, comfortable going in at half time. In the second half we came out and I thought both teams were waiting for something to happen rather than one team having a right go.

“Unfortunately, the ref made something happen and he took it out of our hands.

“Listen, I don’t think we played well in the second half and I hold my hands up there.

“But we were still in the game and it was going to extra time and I honestly don’t know what he’s seen.

“I went in to try and speak with him after the game, just to have a conversation and he wasn’t having it.

“I just want to understand why he’s given it, why he’s taken so long to give it and why his linesman is pointing for a corner.

“It’s a sickener because what might be a stake in the next round is huge.

“It’s taken out of your hands and you’re not in control of that situation, it’s very frustrating.”

Cove Rangers (3-4-3): Demus 7, Doyle 6, Gillingham 6, Harrington 6, Darge 6, Yule 7, Scully 6, Emslie 6, McAllister 6, Megginson 6 (McGrath 90), Marshall 6 (Glass 72) . Subs not used: Suman, Murray, Lobban, Gaffney.

Caley Thistle (4-2-3-1): Dibaga 7, Nolan 6, Savage 6 (Mackay 82), Devine 6, Strachan 6 (Cairns 90), Allan 6, Gilmour 6, Thompson 6 (Macleod 71), Mackinnon 6 , Longstaff 6, Mckay 6. Subs not used: Rebilas, Thompson, Walker.

Attendance: 539.

Referee: Gary Hanvidge.

Man of the match: Balint Demus.