EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Hay on Fraserburgh’s ‘surreal’ Scottish Cup draw against the club he supports

Bryan Hay joked that Fraserburgh’s players will have to buy a lottery tickets this week after they landed the Scottish Cup jackpot.

Long-serving Broch defender Hay couldn’t believe his luck after the Breedon Highland League side drew Rangers in the fourth round national tournament again.

Fraserburgh faced the Gers at Bellslea in 2018 and will make the trip to Ibrox on the weekend of January 18.

Surreal experience

Hay is a Rangers fan and could hardly believe his eyes as he watched the draw unfold on Monday night.

The 35-year-old said: “It’s the magic of the Scottish Cup, we played really well to get a result against Annan on Saturday (2-0 win).

“Then everyone couldn’t wait for the draw on Monday – but it was worth the wait, that’s for sure.

“When Rangers came out of the hat followed by Fraserburgh it was a surreal experience really, but it’s one we’re all relishing.

“I watched the draw at home, I was actually hoping to watch it at Bellslea.

“We weren’t training on Monday because we were meant to have a game on Tuesday and there was supposed to be an under-18s game on, but that was postponed.

“I was planning on going to the ground to get some physio, watch the U18s game and then watch the draw after with whoever was there.

“I know a few of the lads were all planning on being there, but unfortunately the U18s game was off so I watched it in the house.

“It makes it a bit more surreal watching it on your own because you think, did that just happen?

“Rangers came out and then when we came out I just burst out laughing.

“For us to play Rangers once was surreal enough but for it to happen again is unbelievable – I think we’ll all have to buy lottery tickets this week!”

‘Everyone’s chuffed’

A former Rangers player, Steven Naismith, conducted the fourth round draw and made it quite difficult for Hay to get to sleep on Monday.

He added: “I suppose I’ve got to thank Steven Naismith. Even though he left Rangers, I always liked him as a player and I love him even more now.

“It was quite difficult getting to my bed on Monday night with phone calls, messages and so many people congratulating us.

“Everyone’s chuffed and there seems to be a buzz around the whole town.”

Special experience for family, club and town

Hay made his Fraserburgh debut in December 2006 and has racked up 568 appearances in black and white.

For him getting the chance to represent his hometown team against the club he supports is very special.

Hay said: “We like to go and watch Rangers when we can. But I play on a Saturday and my son Finlay plays football on a Sunday so we don’t have the chance as much now

“Getting the chance to play at Ibrox as a Rangers fan is something you dream of.

“Usually in your dream you’d be doing it with a Rangers shirt on your back, but to do it with my hometown team will be just as special.

“Hopefully things work out and I’ll be able to play when the game comes around.

“Hopefully Finlay be there to see it, he’s a Rangers fan and so is my nephew Travis.

“Hopefully it will be a good day for the Hay family, the club and the whole of the Broch really.

“Growing up everyone from this area wants to play for Rangers, Celtic or Aberdeen, but outwith that playing for your local team, your hometown team is as good as it gets.

“I’m a proud Brocher, I’m proud to play for the Broch and proud of what I’ve achieved playing for the Broch.

“It was a special experience when Rangers came up here to play, but it’ll be even more surreal going to Ibrox.

“The way the town has been in the last few days is incredible, there’s a great buzz about the place and I’m sure that will continue until the game.

“The club and the town deserves that wee bit of hype.”