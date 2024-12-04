EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Hay on Fraserburgh’s ‘surreal’ Scottish Cup draw against the club he supports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Hay on Fraserburgh’s ‘surreal’ Scottish Cup draw against the club he supports

The Broch will face Rangers in the national tournament in January.

Bryan Hay is delighted Fraserburgh will face Rangers in the Scottish Cup again.
Bryan Hay is delighted Fraserburgh will face Rangers in the Scottish Cup again.
By Callum Law

Bryan Hay joked that Fraserburgh’s players will have to buy a lottery tickets this week after they landed the Scottish Cup jackpot.

Long-serving Broch defender Hay couldn’t believe his luck after the Breedon Highland League side drew Rangers in the fourth round national tournament again.

Fraserburgh faced the Gers at Bellslea in 2018 and will make the trip to Ibrox on the weekend of January 18.

Surreal experience

Hay is a Rangers fan and could hardly believe his eyes as he watched the draw unfold on Monday night.

The 35-year-old said: “It’s the magic of the Scottish Cup, we played really well to get a result against Annan on Saturday (2-0 win).

“Then everyone couldn’t wait for the draw on Monday – but it was worth the wait, that’s for sure.

“When Rangers came out of the hat followed by Fraserburgh it was a surreal experience really, but it’s one we’re all relishing.

“I watched the draw at home, I was actually hoping to watch it at Bellslea.

“We weren’t training on Monday because we were meant to have a game on Tuesday and there was supposed to be an under-18s game on, but that was postponed.

“I was planning on going to the ground to get some physio, watch the U18s game and then watch the draw after with whoever was there.

“I know a few of the lads were all planning on being there, but unfortunately the U18s game was off so I watched it in the house.

“It makes it a bit more surreal watching it on your own because you think, did that just happen?

“Rangers came out and then when we came out I just burst out laughing.

“For us to play Rangers once was surreal enough but for it to happen again is unbelievable – I think we’ll all have to buy lottery tickets this week!”

‘Everyone’s chuffed’

A former Rangers player, Steven Naismith, conducted the fourth round draw and made it quite difficult for Hay to get to sleep on Monday.

He added: “I suppose I’ve got to thank Steven Naismith. Even though he left Rangers, I always liked him as a player and I love him even more now.

“It was quite difficult getting to my bed on Monday night with phone calls, messages and so many people congratulating us.

“Everyone’s chuffed and there seems to be a buzz around the whole town.”

Special experience for family, club and town

Hay made his Fraserburgh debut in December 2006 and has racked up 568 appearances in black and white.

For him getting the chance to represent his hometown team against the club he supports is very special.

Hay said: “We like to go and watch Rangers when we can. But I play on a Saturday and my son Finlay plays football on a Sunday so we don’t have the chance as much now

“Getting the chance to play at Ibrox as a Rangers fan is something you dream of.

“Usually in your dream you’d be doing it with a Rangers shirt on your back, but to do it with my hometown team will be just as special.

“Hopefully things work out and I’ll be able to play when the game comes around.

Bryan Hay, left, in action during Fraserburgh’s Scottish Cup third round victory against Annan.

“Hopefully Finlay be there to see it, he’s a Rangers fan and so is my nephew Travis.

“Hopefully it will be a good day for the Hay family, the club and the whole of the Broch really.

“Growing up everyone from this area wants to play for Rangers, Celtic or Aberdeen, but outwith that playing for your local team, your hometown team is as good as it gets.

“I’m a proud Brocher, I’m proud to play for the Broch and proud of what I’ve achieved playing for the Broch.

“It was a special experience when Rangers came up here to play, but it’ll be even more surreal going to Ibrox.

“The way the town has been in the last few days is incredible, there’s a great buzz about the place and I’m sure that will continue until the game.

“The club and the town deserves that wee bit of hype.”

Conversation