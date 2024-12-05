Scenic location the secret behind Cruden Bay cafe’s success, says director

The Harbour Dunes cafe in Cruden Bay has had its official opening, following two years of construction.

The cafe is a venture from three brothers, Iain, Scott and Andrew Buchan.

Iain, who has lived in Cruden Bay all his life, says the project has been six years in the making.

The cafe opened in early September.

“We spoke about opening a cafe back in 2018,” says Iain, 48.

“We just thought there was nothing like this in Cruden Bay for folk to sit outside and enjoy the views.

“It’s a bit unreal. It’s still strange when I go down there and have a coffee, after having seen it since day one.

“We’re all really chuffed with the way it’s turned out.”

Gorgeous setting key behind Harbour Dunes cafe’s success

Iain says he and his brothers sold the family business, JBS Group, and reinvested the money into the new cafe.

Harbour Dunes already has over 4,000 followers on Facebook.

He is pleased with the response from customers, despite some initial controversy surrounding the construction.

Iain plans to work with the Port Erroll Harbour Trust to help fundraise for maintenance and repairs of the harbour, which is an important part of the local community.

What does Iain believe is the secret behind the cafe’s success?

“I think it has to be this location,” he tells me.

“You’re only metres away from the rocks, the sea, the beach, the dunes.

“There are really great walks nearby.

“It’s really popular with dog walkers for that reason.

“On nice days, the balcony outside is really popular too.

“It’s great to sit out there and enjoy the views with your friends.”

What’s on the menu at Harbour Dunes cafe at Cruden Bay?

Iain held the official opening event at Harbour Dunes cafe on Friday November 29.

“It was really great,” he says.

“We invited people that were involved with the building, and some family.”

“It was good to finally get everyone together at the place to celebrate because we’ve been so busy.”

Local chef and manager James Strachan started working at the cafe in October.

“I really enjoy the atmosphere,” says James.

“It being a small place, every person that comes in you see them and chat to them.

“You get to ken everybody.

“With it being a small village, everyone knows everybody too.

“But we do get people coming from further afield, like Peterhead and Aberdeen.”

The menu at Harbour Dunes includes breakfast options, home bakes and light lunch bites.

They serve sandwiches, toasties, wraps, salads and burgers.

“Cullen Skink is probably our most popular dish,” adds James.

