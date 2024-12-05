Scenic location the secret behind Cruden Bay cafe’s success, says director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scenic location the secret behind Cruden Bay cafe’s success, says director

The new Aberdeenshire cafe opened in September at Port Errol Harbour in Cruden Bay.

The view from Harbour Dunes cafe at Cruden Bay. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Harbour Dunes cafe in Cruden Bay has had its official opening, following two years of construction.

The cafe is a venture from three brothers, Iain, Scott and Andrew Buchan.

Iain, who has lived in Cruden Bay all his life, says the project has been six years in the making.

The cafe opened in early September.

“We spoke about opening a cafe back in 2018,” says Iain, 48.

“We just thought there was nothing like this in Cruden Bay for folk to sit outside and enjoy the views.

The Harbour Dunes cafe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s a bit unreal. It’s still strange when I go down there and have a coffee, after having seen it since day one.

“We’re all really chuffed with the way it’s turned out.”

Gorgeous setting key behind Harbour Dunes cafe’s success

Iain says he and his brothers sold the family business, JBS Group, and reinvested the money into the new cafe.

Harbour Dunes already has over 4,000 followers on Facebook.

He is pleased with the response from customers, despite some initial controversy surrounding the construction.

Iain plans to work with the Port Erroll Harbour Trust to help fundraise for maintenance and repairs of the harbour, which is an important part of the local community.

The balcony outside at the Harbour Dunes cafe is popular when the weather is dry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What does Iain believe is the secret behind the cafe’s success?

“I think it has to be this location,” he tells me.

“You’re only metres away from the rocks, the sea, the beach, the dunes.

“There are really great walks nearby.

“It’s really popular with dog walkers for that reason.

Several guests and friends attended the official opening of the Harbour Dunes cafe in Cruden Bay. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“On nice days, the balcony outside is really popular too.

“It’s great to sit out there and enjoy the views with your friends.”

What’s on the menu at Harbour Dunes cafe at Cruden Bay?

Iain held the official opening event at Harbour Dunes cafe on Friday November 29.

“It was really great,” he says.

“We invited people that were involved with the building, and some family.”

“It was good to finally get everyone together at the place to celebrate because we’ve been so busy.”

Iain Buchan with Alice Jane Thain cut the ribbon to officially open the cafe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Local chef and manager James Strachan started working at the cafe in October.

“I really enjoy the atmosphere,” says James.

“It being a small place, every person that comes in you see them and chat to them.

“You get to ken everybody.

“With it being a small village, everyone knows everybody too.

Chef and manager James Strachan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“But we do get people coming from further afield, like Peterhead and Aberdeen.”

The menu at Harbour Dunes includes breakfast options, home bakes and light lunch bites.

They serve sandwiches, toasties, wraps, salads and burgers.

“Cullen Skink is probably our most popular dish,” adds James.

Conversation