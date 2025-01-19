Fraserburgh defender Bryan Hay on what it meant to face the Rangers team he supports

Fraserburgh’s Bryan Hay described facing Rangers at Ibrox as the pinnacle of his career.

The long-serving Broch centre-half, who made his debut in December 2006, lined up against the team he supports in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Although the Breedon Highland League side were beaten 5-0, for Hay it was an unforgettable experience.

The 35-year-old told The Press and Journal: “I was Mr Emotional at the end. We were disappointed with the result, but I’m proud of everyone.

“It was a great experience and being a Rangers fan it was a once in a lifetime experience.

“I went up and down the tunnel four or five times – I couldn’t bring myself to leave.

“When you’re at the stage I’m at in my career you never think you’ll get this chance.

“As a one-off game I think it would have to be the pinnacle just because I’m a big Rangers man and getting the chance to play at Ibrox in front of 36,000 is the stuff that dreams are made of.

“It’s a pity we couldn’t get a result, I’m proud of all the lads, they worked their socks off and I think we gave a good account of ourselves for the club and our brilliant fans.”

Support was different class

Fraserburgh were backed by an 1,800-strong travelling support at Ibrox and Hay heaped praise on the Broch fans.

He added: “The away support was different class. I come down to watch games at Ibrox when I can and I watch games on TV as well.

“I think that’s the best away support I’ve seen at Ibrox – they were absolutely brilliant.

“Every time we made a challenge or won a throw-in they were going mental which was great to see and it was great to go over to see them all at the end.

“It’s a pity about the result, but we were happy with the performance we put in and the away support was different class.”

Cyriel Dessers netted a hat-trick for Rangers with Clinton Nsiala and Ross McCausland also getting on the scoresheet as the Gers progressed to round five.

However, Hay left Ibrox with striker Dessers’ shirt as a souvenir of the big day.

When asked what it was like facing Dessers, Hay said: “Kieran Simpson had to mark him more than me – I managed to get his top after the game which was the only time I got near him!

“He scored a hat-trick so I wanted his top. He gave us a bit of a hard time and I think Rangers could do worse than stick with him.

“Everyone I spoke to was great. The Rangers boys were dishing out tops, taking photos and signing stuff for us, we were treated really well.”