Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hails impact of January transfer window signings

Aberdeen defender dedicates the cup tie win at Elgin City to the club's supporters who have stuck by the team throughout a 12-game winless slump.

By Sean Wallace
Elgin's Owen Cairns and Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin in action in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Elgin's Owen Cairns and Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin in action in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS

Aberdeen full-back Nicky Devlin insists boss Jimmy Thelin has added real quality to the defence during the January transfer window.

Thelin has made four signings during the winter window, with three of them defenders.

Full-back Alexander Jensen and centre-back Kristers Tobers were both signed on permanent long-term contracts.

Tottenham centre-back Alfie Dorrington and Preston North End winger Jeppe Okkels were also secured on loan until the end of the season.

Jensen and Tobers both started in the 3-0 Scottish Cup fourth round win at Elgin City as Aberdeen ended a winless run that had stretched to 12 games.

Aberdeen splashed out more than £1million on Tobers and Jensen to bolster a defence that has secured only four Premiership clean sheets in 23 games.

Full-back Jensen, 23, was secured from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna for a fee understood to be £545,000 (€650,000).

That fee could ultimately rise to £839,000 (€1million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met during his four-year Dons contract.

Latvia international captain Tobers, 24, was signed for £600,000 on a three-and-a-half year deal from Swiss club Grasshoppers.

Aberdeen full-back Alexander Jensen runs with the ball against Elgin City in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen full-back Alexander Jensen runs with the ball against Elgin City in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: Shutterstock

Devlin said: “Both of them have shown what they are going to be like for this club.

“They have added quality to the team.

“Both Kristers and Alexander have came in and are playing at the back now.

“It’s good to get them in and both got 90 minutes against Elgin.

“That will be a good platform for themand hopefully they too can keep kicking on and keep improving.”

Kristers Tobers of Aberdeen heads at goal during the Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Elgin City. Image: SNS
Kristers Tobers of Aberdeen heads at goal during the Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Elgin City. Image: SNS

A catalyst to reignite league form

Aberdeen overcame a spirited performance from League Two Elgin City courtesy of a Shayden Morris goal and a Duk brace.

It was Aberdeen’s first victory since a 4-1 win against Dundee at Pittodrie on November 9.

Devlin insists finally ending the winless run must be a catalyst to reignite the season.

Aberdeen right-back Nicky Delvin (left) with manager Jimmy Thelin after the 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Elgin City. Image: SNS
Aberdeen right-back Nicky Delvin (left) with manager Jimmy Thelin after the 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Elgin City. Image: SNS

He said: “We have to use this win to kick ourselves on.

“During the week I’m sure the manager will go over things he was happy with.

“And there’ll be some things he wants us to improve as well.

“It’s hopefully a springboard for the rest of the season

“It was good getting through in the cup but we have to start winning our league games.

“And hopefully we can do that on Saturday against St Mirren,”

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS

Devlin dedicates win to supporters

Aberdeen’s ticket allocation was sold out for the trip to Borough Briggs with the Reds cheered on by a 1.700 strong travelling support.

Devlin says that long awaited victory was for the fans’ who have stuck by Aberdeen during the 12 game winless slump.

Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye celebrates with fans after the 3-0 win at Elgin City. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye celebrates with fans after the 3-0 win at Elgin City. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “It has been a long time since our last win, too long.

“It was a difficult game and fair play to Elgin, they made it a really good cup tie.

“We knew we were going to an Elgin side doing well in their league and they could  cause us problems if we weren’t at it.

“The first goal was crucial and scoring it settled us down a little bit.

“The supporters were at Elgin in their numbers again.

“They have been very supportive.

“The win is more for them because they’ve stuck by us during these 13 games when they could easily have turned.

“Because some of the performances weren’t good enough.

“However they have stuck with us and hopefully they went home from Elgin happy.

“Now it’s up to us to kick on for them, to deliver wins in the rest of the season.”

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Peter Ambrose after scoring to make it 1-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Peter Ambrose after scoring to make it 1-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS

Defender Devlin targets trophy glory

Scotland international Devlin, 31, hopes the win at Elgin City can also be the first step on his dream of lifting silverware with Aberdeen.

Since signing for the Dons in summer 2023 the right-back has reached the semi-final of all three cup tournaments he has played in.

Aberdeen lost the League Cup final 1-0 to Rangers in 2023 and the Scottish Cup semi-final that same season on penalties to Celtic after a 3-3 draw.

This season they lost 6-0 to Celtic in the League Cup semi-final.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS

Devlin said: “Every competition since I’ve been here, we’ve reached the semi-finals minimum.

“But we don’t want to be a team that gets to the semi-finals and finals.

“We want to go and try and win cups.

“I think that’s why everyone comes to clubs like Aberdeen.”

