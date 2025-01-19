Reaction and report: Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh’s efforts in Scottish Cup loss to Rangers

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie declared that “proud was an understatement” after their showing against Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

The Broch lost their fourth round tie at Ibrox 5-0, but boss Cowie praised his side for how they battled against Premiership opposition.

A hat-trick from Cyriel Dessers and counters from Clinton Nsiala and Ross McCausland secured the Gers’ place in round five.

But with the score at 1-0 the Breedon Highland League outfit came close to netting themselves when a Scott Barbour shot drifted inches wide.

Players were immense says boss

Cowie said: “Proud is an understatement. We were always going to come and sit in and try to get a chance.

“I think it worked, we rode our luck a couple of times in the first half, but our shape was good.

“(At 1-0) we knew we’d have to nick one early enough in the second half and the two goals early in the second half killed us.

“We changed our shape to try to be a bit more adventurous and we got picked off late on.

“But when you realise what you’re up against and what the occasion was like the players were immense.

“That’s our first game this year, we haven’t played since December 28 so to come to Ibrox and put in that performance was unbelievable, but the players always are unbelievable.

“Normally Scott puts them away, there’s probably a lot of weight on his shoulders to do it.

“We knew we wouldn’t get many chances, for him it’s probably more important to score at Ibrox, but for me he’s scored X amount of goals that are more important than that.

“As a club we wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for players like Scott and others.

“You don’t get many moments like that and it would have been great for us to score. But regardless of the score the experience for the players has been one of joy.

“I’m so proud of what I got from these players. They were tiring towards the end, but they still gave us and the 1800 fans that followed them, something.

“They can be proud of their efforts.”

‘An unbelievable experience’

Cowie is in his 10th season as Fraserburgh manager and says the Ibrox experience ranks among his best moments.

He added: “I don’t like losing so I’m not going to say it’s top of the list.

“I’m pretty good at keeping my emotions in check, but walking out into Ibrox it did hit me and it took me five minutes to calm down and get into the game.

“It’s up there in terms of my experiences, but I would rather have won.

“The way we’ve been treated by Rangers has been unbelievable and it’s been an unbelievable experience.

“Would it be asking for too much to get it again next year?

“Financially it’s great for the club, but memories and being here as a group is probably more important to us.”

Match action

After a minute’s applause in honour of Denis Law, who died on Friday, Rangers looked to make a fast start.

However, Fraserburgh did a fine job of nullifying their threats. The Broch defended their box tenaciously and hustled and harried their opponents from a higher level at every opportunity.

However, their resistance was broken in the 27th minute. James Tavernier’s corner from the right was headed home at the front post by the unmarked Dessers, with Broch appeals for a foul on Willie West falling on deaf ears.

Shortly after Tavernier hit the crossbar with a scorching drive from 20 yards, then in the 37th minute Jefte broke clear on the left and his angled strike hit the right post.

A minute later Fraserburgh’s big moment that they had worked so hard for arrived.

Scott Barbour intercepted a pass from goalkeeper Munn, but from the left side of the penalty area his shot flashed just beyond the far post.

The attempt took a touch off the leg of the custodian, while Connor Wood had also been waiting inside the six-yard box for a cutback.

Quickfire start to second half finishes the contest

Unfortunately for the Broch the outcome of the tie was settled in the early stages of the second half.

In the 52nd minute following a spell of pressure Bajrami’s lay-off teed up Nsiala to score from the edge of the box, with his effort deflected beyond goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

Five minutes later Rangers made it 3-0. McCausland found Bajrami on the right side of the area and his ball across was eventually prodded in by Dessers at the back post.

Fraserburgh still tried to threaten. Munn had to smother the ball after Marley Sweenie-Rowe robbed Robin Propper inside the box, while Nsiala made a late intervention to stop Wood racing through on goal.

On 74 minutes Dessers got in behind on the left flank and delivered for McCausland to tap home Rangers’ fourth at the back post.

In the dying embers the woodwork denied Dessers a hat-trick as his header from sub Ianis Hagi’s left-wing cross hit the left post.

But Dessers did get this third in the last minute of the 90 as he broke in behind, rounded Joe Barbour and netted from a tight angle.

At full-time the Fraserburgh players and management deservedly received a rapturous reception from the 1800 travelling fans.