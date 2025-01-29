Highland League digest: Buckie Thistle-Fraserburgh cup preview, Nairn County managerial latest, Lossiemouth signing and Thomas Reid’s Inverurie Locos trophy target

Joe McCabe is in no doubt tonight’s R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup quarter-final against Fraserburgh is a season-defining clash for Buckie Thistle.

The Jags tackle the Broch in the last eight of the League Cup at Victoria Park with the winner securing a home semi-final against Banks o’ Dee on March 1.

For Buckie this tournament represents their last opportunity to win silverware this term and right-back McCabe says it’s a chance they need to grasp.

During his two spells with Thistle the only trophy the 28-year-old has won is the Breedon Highland League title last season and that’s something he’s determined to change.

McCabe said: “We can’t shy away from the fact this is a season-defining game because it’s the last chance for us to win a trophy.

“There’s been a bit of a rebuild and a bit of a transition at Buckie this season and it hasn’t been a great defence of the league title.

“We want to still have a trophy to fight for so it’s important we try to get through.

“We’re still a capable team and we feel we could do something in the League Cup.

“On our day we can compete with any team, we just need to make sure we turn up.

“Looking back on my time at Buckie the frustration for me is that we haven’t won more trophies.

“There were times in seasons gone by where the league took priority and we ended up winning it last season.

“But we want to win cups as well and the League Cup gives us a chance to do that.”

Broch up for the cup

As well as the League Cup, Fraserburgh are also still in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and Jamie Beagrie says it’s vital they progress in the cups.

To get through against Buckie the midfielder, who can also play at centre-half, says the Broch will need to summon the same spirit they showed in Saturday’s triumph against Brora Rangers.

In a thrilling battle at Dudgeon Park Fraserburgh struck late on to defeat the Highland League leaders 3-2.

Beagrie, 33, said: “It’s a big game, neither of us are going to win the league so the Highland League Cup is an important competition that we’ve got to play for.

“Hopefully we can progress and try to win a couple of cups because you don’t want the season to peter out.

“We need to show the same spirit as we did on Saturday, we’ll stick in until the end.

“I think teams know when they play Fraserburgh that we’ll never give up and we’ll keep going until the end.

“We did that on Saturday and we need to do the same again to try to get past Buckie.”

Macleod in place at Nairn for rest of the season

Brian Macleod is aiming to provide stability after being appointed as interim Nairn County manager until the end of the season.

Macleod and Alan Geegan were asked to hold the fort following Ross Tokely’s departure from Station Park last Monday and the duo will be in place for the remainder of the campaign.

With 13 games left this term the Wee County are 13th in the Breedon Highland League and Macleod is hoping to help improve their fortunes in the closing months of the campaign.

The man who has had multiple stints at Nairn as a player and a coach said: “Initially I thought it would just be taking it for a couple of games.

“But the club mentioned taking it until the end of the season and after the Formartine game was off on Saturday we had another discussion and we thought it was the most sensible decision.

“It gives the club time to decide on the route they want to go down.

“There’s been a lot changes in personnel during the last six to nine months so hopefully this provides some stability for the next couple of months.

“I’ve always said I’d do anything I could to help the club. We want to try to build up the boys’ confidence again and get some wins on the board.

“We need to try to get some consistency and try to get as many points as we can between now and the end of the season.

“Hopefully we can get a team on the park that supporters enjoy watching, we haven’t been that often enough this season for one reason or another.

“I think everyone would recognise that we have underperformed this season.”

Could Macleod continue long term?

Taking charge until the end of the season also gives Macleod time to consider whether he would like to become Nairn manager on a permanent basis.

He added: “This gives me a chance to see if I want to try to do the job longer term.

“It’s not something I’ve thought about, all my thinking has just been short-term so this period gives me a chance to think about what I want to do.

“But more importantly it also gives the club a chance to decide what’s best for them.”

County open to applications

Meanwhile, Nairn director of football Graeme Macleod is pleased they have a plan in place for the rest of the season, but also urged anyone interested in the job to get in touch.

He said: “We wanted to give the players stability. They know that Brian and Alan will be taking the team until the end of the season and that gives them the remit to implement their ideas.

“We don’t want to rush into anything and this allows the club’s committee to take a step back and assess all the options that are out there between now and the end of the season.

“We welcome any interested parties getting in touch with us in the coming weeks and months.

“We’re in a position where if a candidate steps forward that we want to move forward with then we will look at revising things.

“We wouldn’t miss out on someone because we’ve committed to Brian and Alan taking the team for the rest of the season.

“In our conversations with Brian and Alan they both agreed if there’s someone externally who could come in before the end of the season they’d be on board with that.

“But right now the players have the stability of knowing who the management team is going to be rather than rolling from week to week and waiting to see what happens.”

Lossie land Allen on loan

Brodie Allen believes Lossiemouth is the perfect place to get himself firing again after rejoining the Coasters for the rest of the season.

The striker will spend the remainder of the campaign at Grant Park on loan from Huntly.

Allen started his Breedon Highland League career with Lossie after progressing from their youth-set up before going on to sign for the Black and Golds in January 2022.

However, this term the 27-year-old’s game time has been limited due to the form of players like Angus Grant and Sam Robertson.

Despite that Allen has still netted four goals this season and is aiming to make an impact and add to that tally with Lossie between now and the end of the campaign.

He said: “It’s just about trying to get more game time and get myself going again.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with Colin Charlesworth (Huntly manager) about it in recent months and it’s nobody’s fault.

“With the form of guys like Angus and Sam I’ve found it difficult to get a run of games.

“Then when I’ve been coming off the bench I’ve maybe been trying too hard and chasing a goal to try to get myself going.

“When a loan was a possibility there was only ever going to be one place really.

“I played youths for Lossie, came into the first-team, I know the club really well and I’m still friendly with the boys there.

“So it shouldn’t be a case of having to settle in, hopefully I can just hit the ground running straight away.”

Deal can benefit all parties

Lossie have won their last two matches against Keith and Strathspey Thistle to move seven points clear of the bottom of the Highland League.

Allen, who is still under contract with Huntly until the summer of 2026, is keen to help them build on recent results.

He added: “I was really pleased to see them get those wins and hopefully I can help the boys build on those recent good results.

“Hopefully this loan will benefit everyone involved. I’m looking to play games and score goals, which will hopefully help Lossie get results and then for Huntly if I’m coming back with more confidence that’s better for them as well.”

Trophy target for Inverurie’s Thomas Reid

Thomas Reid wants to win more trophies with Inverurie Locos after committing his future to the club.

The 25-year-old defender has signed a contract extension with the Railwaymen until the summer of 2028.

Reid was part of the Inverurie side that won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup last season.

That was Locos’ first trophy triumph since 2016 and Reid hopes there’s more success to come.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time with Inverurie. Dean Donaldson and the coaching staff have big plans for the future so for me it’s very much a case of wanting to stay and seeing how far we can go.

“Winning the Aberdeenshire Cup last season was a good achievement and there’s no reason why we can’t win more trophies.

“With the squad and the management team we’ve got I think in the next few seasons we should be looking to win more silverware.

“On our day I feel we can beat any team in the league so hopefully we can win more trophies.”

Reid has been part of Inverurie’s first-team squad since 2018 and has made more than 150 appearances for the Garioch outfit.

He added: “Over the last few seasons I think I’ve established myself.

“When I first came to the club the squad was very experienced, but now it’s a younger squad because I’m 25 and I’m the fifth oldest in the team which I find hard to believe.

“I think with the talent in the squad if we can keep everyone together we can do well in the next few seasons.”